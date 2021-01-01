I do feel for them a little but i think getting the local MP involved is a very slippery slope. Who is he to decide what punishment is too harsh? Are to we now expect MP's from Burnley and Leicester to table early day motions to suggest that the punishment doesn't go far enough?? The whole thing is getting ridiculous and the thrashing and flailing around is going to cause more harm...including ramifications for City and Chelsea potential punishments.



You don't expect anyone in football to look beyond their own selfish reasons nowadays but MPs etc should be able to look at the bigger picture and realise that, while this punishment may seem harsh, if it sets a fucking precedent for the real arseholes and finally shows the EPL to be standing up to financial skullduggery, it is actually for the best! I mean FFS, asking for an immediate suspension of penalties imposed?? Do you fucking realise the harm that could cause FFS!!!



What an absolute clusterfuck this is becoming and how typically Everton.