It probably shows how far this lot have fallen that I no longer give a toss about them (There was a time when I was happy for them to win as long as it didnt affect us). Through systematic mismanagement they fell down the pecking order until financial irregularities took their toll. The fanbase changed too, to its current bitter status where everyone Red is a principal in their self inflicted demise. Remember walking across the park a couple of years ago and facing up to some of their lot who were hurling abuse at a Red in a wheelchair. How low can you get? The sooner this turd is flushed the better. Horrible club.