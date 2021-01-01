Oh for fucks sake, just accept the punishment you cheating c*ntsEverton points deduction taken to Parliament by MP Ian Byrne with early day motion
By Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Everton's 10-point deduction by the Premier League has been taken to Parliament after a Liverpool MP called the punishment "grossly unfair".
Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, has tabled an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons which will be laid on Tuesday for other MPs to consider.
Yadda yadda yaddahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67477429
I hope it gets referred back and the commission says "you know what, we were too lenient with the cheating fuckers, we let you off with too few losses, have a 20pt deduction instead"