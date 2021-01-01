« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5480 on: Today at 04:23:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:00 pm
That telegraph article that 4pool shared nails it. As I said in the City thread, the PL don't act on real time. Everything they do is delayed and reactionary.

The rules need updating. The PL should have applied a suspended points deduction three years ago to incentivise Everton to regulate their spending. It might have seen them relegated, but they could have been in an exciting promotion battle now, instead of being on the verge of going out of business.
yeah the PL needs to implement a yellow-card type approach instead of waiting for a horrendous obvious red-card offense.

I guess they're usually pretty busy though, with all those lunches to plan, enjoy, digest and reminisce about.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5481 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:00 pm
I think one of the principles of law is that someone has to actually break the rules before you punish them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5482 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Because of the PL's prior inaction they'll still be a Premier League club next season. They've got away with it basically.

If they get sued for 10s of millions then it's a problem but like with West Ham and Sheffield United it's easier to pay clubs off with Premier League income.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5483 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 04:05:56 pm
5.30pm on a Friday?

The place will be locked up and empty as everyone will have gone home for the weekend 😂

It will be the Football League HQ. (We almost know where you live)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5484 on: Today at 04:48:02 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:28:09 pm
I think one of the principles of law is that someone has to actually break the rules before you punish them.

Except that Everton did break the rules. They then gave the PL assurances that they had no intention of keeping.

You give a club a suspended points deduction for a period of time, and they have that long to sort themselves out. If they do, the deduction is dropped. The PL opted for the gentleman's agreement route, and Everton pissed all over it.

Accounts' firms don't walk away when everything is hunky dory and above board. It's a massive red flag that something is very wrong.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5485 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 04:05:56 pm
5.30pm on a Friday?

The place will be locked up and empty as everyone will have gone home for the weekend 😂

I guarantee one of the numb fucks falls into the canal outside the entrance getting a photo taken of his banner. That's if anyone turns up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5486 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:02:54 pm
Saying all that, 10 points does seem harsh. I was thinking more 3-6 points plus a total transfer ban for at least 2 windows. I still think they need a transfer ban.

I'm really surprised this didn't happen, as much as a "for their own good" measure as a punishment. At least an incoming ban would make a lot of sense and prevent them from digging themselves too much deeper.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5487 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm
I wonder if Everton will try spending again this window, and who might be dumb enough to join them?

And then when they go bust, will the media demand to know why Everton weren't slapped with a transfer ban for their own good?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5488 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:00 pm
I agree. The speed at which the PL move should be quicker. The suspended points deduction would be an ideal way of sorting it in real time and also mean that they really have no choice but to bring their accounts under control.

City are a case in point with issues going back to 2009 and which were laid bare in the data leak.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5489 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 03:15:12 pm
I saw one suggestion of lashing a weeks worth of filled dog poo bags onto the pitch at kickoff v United! Can see 30,000 blues with bulging pockets full of shit leaving Rhyl early and having the most fun day out in years.
Soft launch of the Bramley Moore Aroma?
