I think one of the principles of law is that someone has to actually break the rules before you punish them.



Except that Everton did break the rules. They then gave the PL assurances that they had no intention of keeping.You give a club a suspended points deduction for a period of time, and they have that long to sort themselves out. If they do, the deduction is dropped. The PL opted for the gentleman's agreement route, and Everton pissed all over it.Accounts' firms don't walk away when everything is hunky dory and above board. It's a massive red flag that something is very wrong.