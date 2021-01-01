« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 256779 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 10:21:56 am »
I tend not to bother too much with mainstream footy content, but judging by the comments in here it sounds like the current trend for allowing contributors to spout inaccuracies and outright lies unchallenged is in full flow. As a consequence the revised version of the truth becomes fact.

The super league was about clubs leaving the PL. The ban was because of us and only us, I must have imagined all the hooliganism from England and other clubs fans in the 70s and 80s. Evertons punishment is disproportionate and unduly harsh. Citys cheating now becoming a matter of priority, despite them being cheered on and excused, and even celebrated.

Ive seen all of the above, some by people in the public eye, some by people given a wider platform for their views, and others on forums / social media, and its all bullshit. But it wont stop it being offered up as valid excuses by the uninformed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 10:43:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:27 am
The points penalty is pretty meaningless this season.  It's realistically the difference between them finishing 15th or 17th.  None of the promoted sides look like getting more than 20 points.

I've not been following the Everton rantings but are they upset by the points penalty or that they've been found guilty at all?  If it's the latter then they've been living under a rock for the past three years as their finances are the epitome of speculate to accumulate without the accumulate part.

Even in the eye of the storm they saw fit to give Abdoulaye Doucoure a new contract a few weeks ago that made him their highest earner (previously Pickford on £125k/week - so it's more than that!).  As well as those two they also have Tarkowski, Onana, Dele Alli, Gomes and Calvert-Lewin on £100k/week or more.  It's a wage bill entirely detached from reality.

Wolves were in a less serious position financially but still in risk of breaching FFP so sold three first team players for around £130m.
Speculate to disintegrate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 11:09:08 am »
I think there is a fair chance that their points deduction will be reduced on appeal, but their main issue now is the claim by the 3 relegated clubs. Given the comments by the commission it looks like those claims will be made. If the club cannot afford to pay any resulting judgment then they will go into administration, which presumably then results in a 9 point deduction. That then almost certainly relegates them and creates an even bigger financial headache with a still incomplete stadium.

The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 11:12:45 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:09:08 am
It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.

Speak for yourself. Im gonna love it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 11:20:55 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:09:08 am
I think there is a fair chance that their points deduction will be reduced on appeal, but their main issue now is the claim by the 3 relegated clubs. Given the comments by the commission it looks like those claims will be made. If the club cannot afford to pay any resulting judgment then they will go into administration, which presumably then results in a 9 point deduction. That then almost certainly relegates them and creates an even bigger financial headache with a still incomplete stadium.

The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.

Why should EverTEN just making the same poor excuses be the reason for a discount code? It should not be reduced at all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:09:08 am
I think there is a fair chance that their points deduction will be reduced on appeal, but their main issue now is the claim by the 3 relegated clubs. Given the comments by the commission it looks like those claims will be made. If the club cannot afford to pay any resulting judgment then they will go into administration, which presumably then results in a 9 point deduction. That then almost certainly relegates them and creates an even bigger financial headache with a still incomplete stadium.

The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.

Why?

Who hears the appeal? The commission? Because they have absolutely no reason to be sympathetic. I've not read the report, but I've seen enough in here to know Everton drew up their books based on fantasy imaginings of future earnings and shifting money around. If the facts of the case remain the same, why should the punishment be lessened?

People seem to be buying into the narrative that the punishment is unduly harsh, when the reality is it was unduly lenient. And people seem to think that media driven narrative could and should influence the appeals' process when the reality is nothing has changed.

And whilst I don't want to see Everton cease to exist, watching their demise due to their own incompetent, corrupt ineptitude and delusion will be a popcorn moment for me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 11:33:55 am »
The only way out of this financial shitshow they find themselves in is actually to sell their only saleable assets and reducing their wage bill in January. This will fuck them as hard as any points penalty. To be honest I dont really see a way out of this for them unless the commission decides to reduce their penalty (they shouldnt as its actually lenient) and the suing clubs are told they have no cause of action to sue (they do, IMO).

If the PL is finally getting serious about stopping the cheating then theyll stick to their guns. In fact, deduct a further two points for being a bunch of fucking ungrateful bastards.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
https://x.com/davefckelly/status/1726381774417092932?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

I have a lot of time for this guy. He is a bloody hero with the work he does for foodbanks, but I fear he is targeting the wrong people. Perhaps a boycott of Everton home games as a protest against  the gross financial mismanagement and frankly disastrous business practices would be more effective long term
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 11:55:47 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:24:52 am
Why?

Who hears the appeal? The commission? Because they have absolutely no reason to be sympathetic. I've not read the report, but I've seen enough in here to know Everton drew up their books based on fantasy imaginings of future earnings and shifting money around. If the facts of the case remain the same, why should the punishment be lessened?

People seem to be buying into the narrative that the punishment is unduly harsh, when the reality is it was unduly lenient. And people seem to think that media driven narrative could and should influence the appeals' process when the reality is nothing has changed.

And whilst I don't want to see Everton cease to exist, watching their demise due to their own incompetent, corrupt ineptitude and delusion will be a popcorn moment for me.

Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe. The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have. I did read the judgment.  Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick. They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 11:59:21 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 11:33:55 am
The only way out of this financial shitshow they find themselves in is actually to sell their only saleable assets and reducing their wage bill in January. This will fuck them as hard as any points penalty. To be honest I dont really see a way out of this for them unless the commission decides to reduce their penalty (they shouldnt as its actually lenient) and the suing clubs are told they have no cause of action to sue (they do, IMO).

If the PL is finally getting serious about stopping the cheating then theyll stick to their guns. In fact, deduct a further two points for being a bunch of fucking ungrateful bastards.
The fact that they were found guilty after admitting the breaches is the key to unlocking the door of legal action. The only thing they are appealing is the punishment. They admitted the failures, but tried to give phoney mitigations like the tosh about Covid losses, and Siggurdsons absence causing a dip in form.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 12:05:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:54:44 am
https://x.com/davefckelly/status/1726381774417092932?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

I have a lot of time for this guy. He is a bloody hero with the work he does for foodbanks, but I fear he is targeting the wrong people. Perhaps a boycott of Everton home games as a protest against  the gross financial mismanagement and frankly disastrous business practices would be more effective long term



Quote
Barry
@barrymeadows78
·
4h
Im a Liverpool fan
@Barclays
 can you send me a link to open an account. Thank you

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe. The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have. I did read the judgment.  Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick. They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.

They pretended to agree to the PL oversight, and I think they did comply when Rafa was there. Remember the shit Rafa got for selling Digne.  However, they came up with a fairy tale transfer business plan which they submitted to the PL scrutiny, which stated that they would sell a valuable player -player Y - to raise funds for recruitment. The panel stated that they had no such intention of selling player Y.
Hardly working with the PL.
add in they tried to keep  the 4% transfer levy which is used by the FA for national youth development to fund their own academy process as a way of simply keeping hold of that cash, and you can see why the PL wanted 12 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 12:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe. The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have. I did read the judgment.  Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick. They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.

I get what you're saying, and I appreciate your explanation. I don't fully agree though.

I think using the 9 points for administration as a yardstick is a mistake, because basically it's a different yard. A different yard needs a different stick.

It's the fine line between intervention and punishment. The whole point of the rules is to prevent another Portsmouth; if we consider this sanction as a 5 point deduction for each season they bullshitted their way out of relegation, then it's actually pretty lenient. Especially when we consider that a 5 point deduction in either season would have seen them down.

The mitigating circumstances is that the PL gave Everton a chance to sort their shit out, which they failed to do. They way they played fast and loose with the stadium money, the interest etc, outweighs mitigation for me. They knew what they were doing, and it was premeditated.

I do think that the PL should have come down on Everton sooner to rein them in; it's giving Everton the chance to regulate themselves that the PL erred. Instead, Everton took the piss, and now they're trying to blame the PL for giving them to chance to let them take the piss.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:09:08 am
I think there is a fair chance that their points deduction will be reduced on appeal, but their main issue now is the claim by the 3 relegated clubs. Given the comments by the commission it looks like those claims will be made. If the club cannot afford to pay any resulting judgment then they will go into administration, which presumably then results in a 9 point deduction. That then almost certainly relegates them and creates an even bigger financial headache with a still incomplete stadium.

The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe. The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have. I did read the judgment.  Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick. They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.

They didn't co-operate though. They tried to claim Stadium interest when Moshiri was providing interest-free loans. They claimed that commercial loans whose terms excluded them from being used for the Stadium were for the Stadium.

The commission found that Everton were less than frank. That isn't cooperating that is the opposite.

Time after time they told the Premier League and the commission one thing and the documents showed something else.

From the loans through, players x and y to claiming that the naming rights sponsorship was being brought forward. It was all nonsense.   
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Hmm, guy thinks a bank cares about a random pleb who's not a millionaire, weird

Have they gone yet? Have they been sold to literally the worst owners they could imagine yet?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:21:56 am
I tend not to bother too much with mainstream footy content, but judging by the comments in here it sounds like the current trend for allowing contributors to spout inaccuracies and outright lies unchallenged is in full flow. As a consequence the revised version of the truth becomes fact.

The super league was about clubs leaving the PL. The ban was because of us and only us, I must have imagined all the hooliganism from England and other clubs fans in the 70s and 80s. Evertons punishment is disproportionate and unduly harsh. Citys cheating now becoming a matter of priority, despite them being cheered on and excused, and even celebrated.

Ive seen all of the above, some by people in the public eye, some by people given a wider platform for their views, and others on forums / social media, and its all bullshit. But it wont stop it being offered up as valid excuses by the uninformed.
We now live in the kind of dystopia envisaged in science fiction books and films. A world full of willing automatons bereft of independent thought. A world where truth is disposed of in favour of narrative. You don't need truth anymore. Just a narrative the blinkered and brainless can rally around. Just the kind of world where Trump, Johnson etc are applauded whilst gaslighting the masses. A world where the likes of Everton, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi believe they have a case.

We aren't watching the dystopian chaos in film or reading it in books anymore. We are living it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe. The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have. I did read the judgment.  Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick. They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.

If you look at the absolute fantasy of their reasons for trying to claim the stuff they did, the leniency the PL had already shown them the previous year by giving them a chance to rectify their failings etc it is no wonder that they were penalised more than just the 9 points of administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:09:08 am
The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.



The knock on consequences of what has just happened are vast and very unpleasant. It is an unmitigated disaster and is not going to be pleasant to watch.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.


They don't though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 01:37:34 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:06:42 pm
add in they tried to keep  the 4% transfer levy which is used by the FA for national youth development to fund their own academy process as a way of simply keeping hold of that cash, and you can see why the PL wanted 12 points.

To be fair I don't think they tried to keep this money, they just claimed that it should be an expense put against youth development when in reality the money gets paid to the Premier League which then invests a (small) proportion of it into youth development. It was a ridiculous claim, made even more ridiculous by the fact that no other club, nor them in previous seasons, had ever tried to do this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:58:25 am
Be amusing if they can't pay the rent on BMD , and another local club move in and grow to be bigger than the Ev.
Liverpool Women, right?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:43:31 pm
We now live in the kind of dystopia envisaged in science fiction books and films. A world full of willing automatons bereft of independent thought. A world where truth is disposed of in favour of narrative. You don't need truth anymore. Just a narrative the blinkered and brainless can rally around. Just the kind of world where Trump, Johnson etc are applauded whilst gaslighting the masses. A world where the likes of Everton, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi believe they have a case.

We aren't watching the dystopian chaos in film or reading it in books anymore. We are living it.


Yup


"This ain't really your life, ain't really your life, ain't nothing but a movie"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:55:47 am
Using administration deduction of 9 points as the yardstick, I think that 10 points was a little too severe.
Why? Administration can come about accidentally or despite best efforts to do the right thing. This was deliberate and cynical on the club's part

Quote
The mitigation also, in my view, didn`t get enough credit i.e. they had worked with the PL and the PL had sanctioned various signings etc, they essentially admitted the charge and haven`t really tried to obfuscate like City have.
The PL worked with them to try and prevent a points deduction, and they ignored the PL's warnings and advice. The PL didn't 'sanction various signings', they cleared each signing as an individual action, as they do with all signings, while warning Everton that it was their, Everton's, job to see if the accumulation of signings led to them overspending again or breaking limits, not the PL's job. Everton cheerfully ignored all these warnings.


Quote
Don`t get me wrong, they deserved a punishment. I just think that it was a little harsh if you use the 9 points for administration as a yardstick.

Why?

Quote
They could end up with a 'double whammy' now with administration a very real possibility - which is actually what the rules are trying to stop.

I accept that they have no one else to blame but themselves.
Do you accept that in order to deter other clubs from going down the same route the sanction has to be meaningful? Otherwise what's to stop a load of midtable clubs ignoring the rules in order to have a tilt at finishing top 4, say? If they succeed they are quids in, if they fail all they'll get is 3  or 5 points knocked off which will hardly change their final position much. It would very much be worth it.

Hell, a team like Man Utd could spend even more hundreds of millions than they already do on transfers and buy all the top players on million-pound-a-week wages in order to win the title. If it means they finish on 100+ pts, what'll a 3 or 5 pt deduction mean to them? They'd still win the title

This one has ended up as a test case as it's the first. If this is to deter clubs the punishment has to be meaningful and make the club in question, and other clubs looking, on go ouch! IMO it's far too lenient; it needed to be 15 or 20 points; an amount that would scupper any club who thought that it'd be worth ignoring the rules to achieve some aim.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 01:51:07 pm »
From the Telegraph

Premier League left with no option but to get tough with clubs accused of breaching rules

Story by Sam Wallace

Time and again, Everton were invited to make savings, rein in costs and  put simply  stop burning through cash by a Premier League that was keen the club did not break the financial rules that govern its 20 members.

The problem is, as this weeks judgement laid out, Everton, and their owner Farhad Moshiri, just did not know how to stop. Accommodations were made, deadlines set, but the spending never ceased. Irresponsibly taking a chance that things would turn out positively is how the independent commission that docked Everton 10 points delicately described the clubs approach.

What if the tough love had kicked in much sooner? The club was punished for its financial performance over four years, starting in 2019, which included the two following Covid-hit seasons and the 2022 financial year. Had the rules bitten hard in 2019, a real-time governance of the Premier Leagues most egregious over-spenders, then perhaps Everton would not find themselves so robustly punished come autumn 2023.

That is what the proposed new Premier League financial rules  which limit spending on fees, wages and all attendant costs to a percentage of revenue  intend to do. In September a new rule was passed by clubs to deal with breaches within 12 weeks of the offence occurring, although that only applies to simple cases.

Never has it been clearer this week that the Premier League has to attack quickly with its power of governance, rather than try to defend its rules retrospectively  for the good of the habitual offenders as well as the rest.

Everton were run by an owner who could not stop spending. They were defended by lawyers who tried to justify the spending to fit the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules (PSR). As a strategy it did not work and it needed to be stopped earlier. Yet Everton are by no means the only ones at risk.

The disturbing allegations emerging from Chelsea under the Roman Abramovich regime, of payments made to agents off the books, and much of it unknown to the current ownership, looks like it could be the Premier Leagues latest governance nightmare. It could hardly be any worse than Manchester Citys 115 charges, some of which date back to the 2009-10 season. City deny any wrongdoing.

The Premier League has been trying to get the toothpaste back into the tube, figuratively speaking, when it comes to financial governance. It is trying to do so while the tube is locked in a secret bank vault, location unknown, by forces unseen.

Everton were given multiple opportunities by the Premier League to comply. The clubs unadjusted losses for the period were £304 million. By the time PSR add-backs had been permitted, including that bespoke Aug 2021 deal on stadium costs, those losses had been more than halved to £120 million  yet even that was not enough to comply. Everton had gone so far beyond PSR limits, and ignored so many warnings that the Premier League, under pressure from other clubs, had no choice.

It was bad timing. The Premier Leagues new chairman, Alison Brittain, arrived with what one can only deduce was an ambition to make PSR breaches the problem of the legal department and not the board. That same board was populated by three non-executive directors with a similar experience of corporate governance. City and Everton were charged and now Chelsea, having self-reported, are under investigation.

The clubs meet this week to decide some big issues. How they divide up the burden of payment for the New Deal with the Football League will affect the ratio of earnings from top to bottom and so too the competitive balance. Another vote on loan signings from clubs in the same ownership group is also critical. These are big decisions because they affect the delicate balance of the league, its competitiveness, and ultimately the overall value of the product.

The Premier League is not the NFL, which is 32 franchises combined as one legal entity with no relegation and the power invested in the league to control competitive advantage. Neither is an independent regulator any guarantee against another club repeating the mistakes of Everton. The British government  and by extension any putative regulator  would not have wished to block Moshiris 2018 takeover any more than the Premier League did.

The revelations around Everton and the other two clubs under investigation make it clear that the dynamic is now different, even if Chelseas alleged PSR breaches apply to the previous regime. The lesson is that any old consensus that clubs believed the rules to be sacrosanct is long since gone. The notion that the Premier League can wait for clubs to submit PSR calculations, negotiate on losses, secure promises and wrangle its members into line belongs to a different era.

Instead, the Premier League now knows that it has no option but to attack. It will have to look into multi-club ownership, and how that might reverberate on Premier League PSR. It might have to go even further in the declaration of interests from owners, although how it might compel nation state-owned clubs to do so is another matter.

Trying to figure out which company registered in the British Virgin Islands allegedly paid another in Dubai and what that might have had to do with a Chelsea signing 11 years ago is a thankless task. But that is where the Premier League currently finds itself if the kind of justice meted out to Everton is to be dispensed to all.

The alternative, of course, is each of the 20 clubs could just stick to the rules they have agreed. That, however, on the basis of one week in football alone, looks like it is too much to ask.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:41:30 pm
Why? Administration can come about accidentally or despite best efforts to do the right thing. This was deliberate and cynical on the club's part
The PL worked with them to try and prevent a points deduction, and they ignored the PL's warnings and advice. The PL didn't 'sanction various signings', they cleared each signing as an individual action, as they do with all signings, while warning Everton that it was their, Everton's, job to see if the accumulation of signings led to them overspending again or breaking limits, not the PL's job. Everton cheerfully ignored all these warnings.

 
Why?
Do you accept that in order to deter other clubs from going down the same route the sanction has to be meaningful? Otherwise what's to stop a load of midtable clubs ignoring the rules in order to have a tilt at finishing top 4, say? If they succeed they are quids in, if they fail all they'll get is 3  or 5 points knocked off which will hardly change their final position much. It would very much be worth it.

Hell, a team like Man Utd could spend even more hundreds of millions than they already do on transfers and buy all the top players on million-pound-a-week wages in order to win the title. If it means they finish on 100+ pts, what'll a 3 or 5 pt deduction mean to them? They'd still win the title

This one has ended up as a test case as it's the first. If this is to deter clubs the punishment has to be meaningful and make the club in question, and other clubs looking, on go ouch! IMO it's far too lenient; it needed to be 15 or 20 points; an amount that would scupper any club who thought that it'd be worth ignoring the rules to achieve some aim.

I don`t disagree with most of what you have said there.  I absolutely agree it needs to act as a deterrent. My basic rationale was that the only comparison we really have is a club going to administration being docked 9 points. Some of their (Everton's) planning was lunacy - particularly the spending on the assumption they would finish in or around 6th place.   

I think the rules say that the Commission has wide discretionary powers in unusual circumstances, but in a relatively straightforward breach the maximum is 12 points - correct me if I am talking bollocks. Giving credit for various mitigation which they did agree with, it just seemed to me that 10 points was a little harsh i.e. a reduction of 2 points from the notional maximum.

What I would add is that the 10 points for Everton would suggest that the punishment coming to City and Chelsea (when charged and already admitted because they self reported) will be vast in comparison and the discretionary powers will be used.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 01:59:33 pm »
for years the PL's position on clubs' cheating / ignoring the agreed rules has been the 3-monkeys strategy (no see, no hear, no speak). 

just pretend it isn't happening and wait for it to blow over.

fantastic approach. 

as someone said earlier (sorry can't recall who) non-compliance with these rules need to be identified, and acted upon immediately otherwise the whole thing becomes meaningless. 

if they manage to actually deal with the Cheats clubs before everyone of us fucking dies, that is what needs to be put in place. 

2 good places to start
- hire a specialized audit firm that looks at the books every damn month, with a website that anyone can see that shows Red/Yellow/Green PL status for each club
- review every sponsorship deal and make clubs get PL approval before it is agreed and enacted

the cost of doing this won't be trivial but ffs it is easily affordable.

actually -- make the Cheat clubs pay for establishing it as part of their fines.


 
