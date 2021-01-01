« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 02:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:43:17 am
There have actually been Bitters who have suggested that they are the real victims of Putin's war on Ukraine. Yes, they've actually said that.  :o

One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:03:38 pm
One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.

Pretty sure the statute of limitations has expired on that, even if it were ever even possible. As stupid as they are despicable.

Like I said, they should try suing Man City for the 2014 season where they finished 5th. City's presence robbed them of a CL place. Plenty of other seasons where they likely missed out on Europe altogether because of them too. But noooo - they have to cast their mind back 38 fucking years because they hate the redshite.

Shite.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Oddbod

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:15:42 pm
And what do you reckon to City and Chelsea

Same punishment. I dont think the Prem League can tell any other league who could admit Chelsea or City if they both got chucked out though so I think that most the Prem League can do
Offline LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 03:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:09:23 pm
Pretty sure the statute of limitations has expired on that, even if it were ever even possible. As stupid as they are despicable.
Setting aside the fact that the ban was not just about that terrible night, the European Cup was not the money-making enterprise that the Champions League has become and it is arrogant to believe that they'd have won it anyway. They have always been clueless on the subject and the fact that they are bringing it up - along with the Super League - is typical of their habit of deflecting blame for their self-inflicted problems.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:09:23 pm
Like I said, they should try suing Man City for the 2014 season where they finished 5th. City's presence robbed them of a CL place. Plenty of other seasons where they likely missed out on Europe altogether because of them too. But noooo - they have to cast their mind back 38 fucking years because they hate the redshite.
They've spent so long applauding City's cheating because it robbed us of silverware, that's it's probably not dawned on them that they were being cheated too  ::)
Offline coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:01:09 pm
Setting aside the fact that the ban was not just about that terrible night, the European Cup was not the money-making enterprise that the Champions League has become and it is arrogant to believe that they'd have won it anyway. They have always been clueless on the subject and the fact that they are bringing it up - along with the Super League - is typical of their habit of deflecting blame for their self-inflicted problems.
They've spent so long applauding City's cheating because it robbed us of silverware, that's it's probably not dawned on them that they were being cheated too  ::)

This is the same club who got into this mess partially because they projected themselves to finish 6th in 2021-2022. :jester
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:15:08 pm

This is the same club who got into this mess partially because they projected themselves to finish 6th in 2021-2022. :jester

After spending money they didnt have on crap players. Bit like the Leeds/Ridsdale farago.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:03:38 pm
One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.

Conundrum: Manchester City and Chelsea have rigged the league with the Premier League not opposing them in anyway. Newcastle United have now been taken over by an oil state and the future of the league looks to have a difficult and unsure future. Everton have admitted to wrongdoing and have been speedily deducted 10 points (at present).


Answer: Relegate and fine the Redshite.
Offline coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:24:16 pm
After spending money they didnt have on crap players. Bit like the Leeds/Ridsdale farago.

After collapsing like a flan in a cupboard on the Richarlison deal that saw Spurs get him for £20m less than what Everton wanted. Knowing that they seem to have gotten done for all this because they went over their finances by £19.5m makes the Richie-la situation all that more amusing.
Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm »
Just to reiterate from the article I posted a couple of days ago, 777 are crooks as well. If they still are allowed to purchase Everton knock down price or not its more than likely to spell doom for them than this points deduction or lawsuit.
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:03:38 pm
One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.

In that 5 years they;d have to compete with the likes of our late 80's side, Sacchi's AC Milan, The new threat's of Red Star and Marseille.   Like fuck they'd have competed in Europe.  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:31:39 pm
Conundrum: Manchester City and Chelsea have rigged the league with the Premier League not opposing them in anyway. Newcastle United have now been taken over by an oil state and the future of the league looks to have a difficult and unsure future. Everton have admitted to wrongdoing and have been speedily deducted 10 points (at present).


Answer: Relegate and fine the Redshite.

Always The Redshite.
Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 04:18:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:03:38 pm
One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.
Whilst conveniently forgetting that the blanket ban on English clubs came about not exclusively because of Heysel, but because of the incessant hooliganism committed by fans of virtually every club in the country at the time. If it was just about Heysel and Liverpool, only Liverpool would have been banned.

Maybe they should read the books written by their own hooligans of the day. English fans were the pariahs of Europe and, in England, Everton fans had as bad a reputation as some of the worst. A reputation they revelled in too and still do in some quarters.

It's all too easy to close the mind, put the blinkers on then rewrite history. Evertonians tend to be experts on that particular past time. Amazing how the rewrite always paints them out as innocent angels.  ::)

They contributed to the ban just as the hooligans attached to virtually every English club and the England international side did. Of course, today, they all wash their bloodstained hands of any of the responsibility like the spineless idiots they are. No fanbase came out of the 70s and 80s with a halo. As those of us around at the time know so well, they were extremely dangerous times to follow your club.

I find bluenose revisionism quite repulsive.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 04:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Whilst conveniently forgetting that the blanket ban on English clubs came about not exclusively because of Heysel, but because of the incessant hooliganism committed by fans of virtually every club in the country at the time. If it was just about Heysel and Liverpool, only Liverpool would have been banned.

Maybe they should read the books written by their own hooligans of the day. English fans were the pariahs of Europe and, in England, Everton fans had as bad a reputation as some of the worst. A reputation they revelled in too and still do in some quarters.

It's all too easy to close the mind, put the blinkers on then rewrite history. Evertonians tend to be experts on that particular past time. Amazing how the rewrite always paints them out as innocent angels.  ::)

They contributed to the ban just as the hooligans attached to virtually every English club and the England international side did. Of course, today, they all wash their bloodstained hands of any of the responsibility like the spineless idiots they are. No fanbase came out of the 70s and 80s with a halo. As those of us around at the time know so well, they were extremely dangerous times to follow your club.

I find bluenose revisionism quite repulsive.

CH4 have a series up on youtube about Italia 90 that covers all of that.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 01:11:19 pm
The more I think about this the more pissed off I get. Everton are moaning about a 10pt deduction. For fucks sake they spawned that one. I wouldnt even appeal. The fuckers were bang to rights, taking the piss with the covid losses (they said they lost about 2.5 times more than us, does that make them 2.5 bigger than us?). Theyve cheated. If I was a member of the Premier League as LFC I'd be calling for them to be expelled from the league cos they're fucking cheats and theyve been proven to be

They could really help reform football if they accepted the punishment and kept the line in their statement about awaiting the outcome of charges against other clubs. Would very much help the authorities when they do try and hand down sanctions against them. Instead, doing what they've done just encourages fans to complain and increases the tribalism.

It's the same for pundits as well e.g., Carragher. They should be praising the Premier League for finally having the balls to hand down meaningful penalties to clubs that are breaking the rules, but instead he's fuelled the flames against the decision.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 04:46:56 pm »
Be sure and bundle up before going outside.

It's -10 in some parts of Liverpool.
Offline lfc79

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 04:52:14 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:32:51 pm
After collapsing like a flan in a cupboard on the Richarlison deal that saw Spurs get him for £20m less than what Everton wanted. Knowing that they seem to have gotten done for all this because they went over their finances by £19.5m makes the Richie-la situation all that more amusing.
He's played 46 times for spurs and scored 5 goals how can they think the came out the wrong end of that deal
Offline richmiller1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 04:56:27 pm »
Has anything substantive yet been written on the compensation aspect of this? I don't understand  the process, who is eligible or the basis on which the amounts would be determined. It would be interesting to learn more
Offline LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 05:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Whilst conveniently forgetting that the blanket ban on English clubs came about not exclusively because of Heysel, but because of the incessant hooliganism committed by fans of virtually every club in the country at the time. If it was just about Heysel and Liverpool, only Liverpool would have been banned.
Arsenal have yet to win Old Big Ears. They arguably had a good side to do it during the Heysel ban (defensively strong in a competition where away goals count double). Strangely it doesn't seem to have stopped them developing as a club or winning trophies. Perhaps the fact that they were well managed off and on the pitch helped  ::)
Offline Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm »
They could have come out of this with something approaching honour - it would have been the easiest thing in the world, given that they will hardly suffer - but that isn't Everton is it.
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:08:07 pm
Arsenal have yet to win Old Big Ears. They arguably had a good side to do it during the Heysel ban (defensively strong in a competition where away goals count double). Strangely it doesn't seem to have stopped them developing as a club or winning trophies. Perhaps the fact that they were well managed off and on the pitch helped  ::)

And dont forget Arsenal and even Spursy managed to build new stadia, without incurring any financial losses or points deductions. ;D
Online only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 05:42:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 17, 2023, 08:49:13 pm
I've said for a while in the Mods whatsapp that the ambivalence kills me, and I don't expect many scousers to feel the same.
Every game they lose my head tells me it's brilliant and funny as fuck. And the prospect of them being demoted makes me chuckle. I'm always gutted when they get any point.

But there's other times, which brave Reds will agree with, when my heart worries about the broad enormity of them folding and the historic consequences and economic damage to my city.

I'll never forget the words of a great Red who we lost last year who said during the 90's when we all pondered over the possible demise of the Ev "they'd wish the absolute worse for us, they'd want us demoted in a second".


He never lied our kid
Online Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:03:38 pm
One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.

And they only qualified the first two years.
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 07:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:09:23 pm
Pretty sure the statute of limitations has expired on that, even if it were ever even possible. As stupid as they are despicable.

Like I said, they should try suing Man City for the 2014 season where they finished 5th. City's presence robbed them of a CL place. Plenty of other seasons where they likely missed out on Europe altogether because of them too. But noooo - they have to cast their mind back 38 fucking years because they hate the redshite.

Shite.

What about their use of amphetamines to win them the league in 63 . Boasting about it in the Echo no less.
Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:16:31 am
It's another form of elitism for the biggest clubs to have more influence more money. I can't understand how anyone could big up a Super League and then complain about how football is all about money.

There are some positives to that previous ESL plan, it took some power away from Uefa and with it being a new competition it would be make ffp integral to from the very start and neuter the power of the state-owned entities.
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:32:51 pm
After collapsing like a flan in a cupboard on the Richarlison deal that saw Spurs get him for £20m less than what Everton wanted. Knowing that they seem to have gotten done for all this because they went over their finances by £19.5m makes the Richie-la situation all that more amusing.

Thing is, they were allowed to exceed the limit of £100m - thats  over a three year period, by almost £300m.
They lost near enough £400m in three years and still have the gall to object when their creative accountancy was shown to be wishful thinking.
Suing Siggurdson would have cost them a bloody fortune as the charges were dropped.
They suspended him pending investigations, as is standard practice. If they had sacked him at that point he would have done them for reputational losses as well.
Whats worse is trying to blame his absence for their shit performances on the pitch, he wasnt exactly Messi ffs.
Online John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 05:42:49 pm
He never lied our kid
Never mate, bless him.
Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 07:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Today at 02:10:41 pm
Same punishment. I dont think the Prem League can tell any other league who could admit Chelsea or City if they both got chucked out though so I think that most the Prem League can do
Same? nah WORSE please

Everton gettin sued and all the fallout is making City's ludicrously high amount of allegations look monstrous

I want this Everton punishment to be a drop in the ocean
