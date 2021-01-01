One on Toffeeweb has suggested suing us for the five years European money they missed because of - Heysel.



Whilst conveniently forgetting that the blanket ban on English clubs came about not exclusively because of Heysel, but because of the incessant hooliganism committed by fans of virtually every club in the country at the time. If it was just about Heysel and Liverpool, only Liverpool would have been banned.Maybe they should read the books written by their own hooligans of the day. English fans were the pariahs of Europe and, in England, Everton fans had as bad a reputation as some of the worst. A reputation they revelled in too and still do in some quarters.It's all too easy to close the mind, put the blinkers on then rewrite history. Evertonians tend to be experts on that particular past time. Amazing how the rewrite always paints them out as innocent angels.They contributed to the ban just as the hooligans attached to virtually every English club and the England international side did. Of course, today, they all wash their bloodstained hands of any of the responsibility like the spineless idiots they are. No fanbase came out of the 70s and 80s with a halo. As those of us around at the time know so well, they were extremely dangerous times to follow your club.I find bluenose revisionism quite repulsive.