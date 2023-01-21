« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 252349 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 01:49:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:39:52 am
They have absolutely no right to be aggrieved.

What is wrong with people? They broke rules deliberately, and tried to hide it in the most idiotically childishly incompetent way, as if they though forensic auditors would not notice. They deserve twice the punishment just for being such fuckwits. And then they failed to take the helping hand that was held out to them by the PL, and kept up making things worse for themsleves, and then lied about it and continue to lie about it instead of accepting culpability, making a clean breast of it, accepting their punishemnt and moving on.

They absolutely deserve what they've been handed and have no right to moan about it. They deserve more really.

What might or might not happen to any other club is irrelevent unless it is a club who has done exactly the same thing and received a lesser punishment. In that case they would have a point. But in no other.

Given that their owner is a billionaire, genius, accountant it does raise questions as to how he got so rich given the amateurish nature of his book cooking. Everton have come out of this looking like the child that's been told not to eat any more chocolate, only to be found with a chocolate smeared face, surrounded by wrappers and an empty tub of Roses.
"Have you been eating chocolates again?"
"No."
"Yes you have. What has daddy said about lying? Now go to your room."
"It's not fair." Wah, wah, wah...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,010
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 02:01:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:22:34 am
I'm not one to defend Everton, but surely the suing clubs have to win their case before this happens? That could be months - indeed, a year at least. This kind of litigation isn't settled overnight. Smacks of click-hunting.

Everton have to contest and lose such a case before administration becomes possible - unless 777 walk away now of course. Given the chaos surrounding the club, I struggle to see what their endgame is with the purchase, unless they are literally just after a diddly squad stadium.

The clubs who want to sue Everton have 28 days to submit their claim to the Independent Commission. Everton will present their case as to why they don't need to pay. The clubs will present their case why they should be compensated.

Now, if it is the same Commission hearing the case, one might expect things to be settled within months not a year.

If Everton are adjudged to owe compensation, and that compensation has to be paid within a short time, Everton are fcuked. They'll go into administration quickly.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 02:23:44 am »
It's Leicester, Leeds and Burnley who want to sue them, right?

Burnley and Leicester I can understand, as they each finished 18th in the last two seasons, and could claim that if Everton only finished above them by cheating, then Everton should have been relegated in their place.

But what's Leeds's claim? If Everton had finished below Leeds last season, then Leeds would still have been relegated.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,887
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 02:37:32 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:01:31 am
The clubs who want to sue Everton have 28 days to submit their claim to the Independent Commission. Everton will present their case as to why they don't need to pay. The clubs will present their case why they should be compensated.

Now, if it is the same Commission hearing the case, one might expect things to be settled within months not a year.

If Everton are adjudged to owe compensation, and that compensation has to be paid within a short time, Everton are fcuked. They'll go into administration quickly.

But whilst the commission has been overseen by a QC, the P&S rules aren't laws, are they? Suing Everton for lost earnings is a civil/legal matter, not covered by the Premier League rules. The findings of the commission bolster the case of the clubs in question, but litigation is a matter for the courts, not the commission. Like with the Trump tax case in NYC. There's no real idea of how long a case like that might drag out.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 02:53:20 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:23:44 am
It's Leicester, Leeds and Burnley who want to sue them, right?

Burnley and Leicester I can understand, as they each finished 18th in the last two seasons, and could claim that if Everton only finished above them by cheating, then Everton should have been relegated in their place.

But what's Leeds's claim? If Everton had finished below Leeds last season, then Leeds would still have been relegated.

I think any club that got relegated has a claim if "Everton only finished above us by cheating" is the argument. If Burnley and Leicester can say that cheating got Everton the required 4/2 points, why can't Leeds argue that it got them the required 5?

Which leads to the question: how can you possibly prove the level of performance enhancement gained by financial cheating? Do you identify players that couldn't have been signed otherwise and try to calculate exactly how many points they were responsible for? It seems like it'd be difficult.

What looks more reasonable to me is claiming that the 10-point deduction should have occurred last season rather than this one. I would think, though, that that'd involve suing the PL rather than Everton.

Have I mentioned that I'm not a lawyer?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,385
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 03:31:07 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:23:44 am
It's Leicester, Leeds and Burnley who want to sue them, right?

Burnley and Leicester I can understand, as they each finished 18th in the last two seasons, and could claim that if Everton only finished above them by cheating, then Everton should have been relegated in their place.

But what's Leeds's claim? If Everton had finished below Leeds last season, then Leeds would still have been relegated.

The independent panel established that Everton had an unfair advantage. Not only the relegated clubs, also the clubs who dropped points against them could sue them ...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,010
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 03:46:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:37:32 am
But whilst the commission has been overseen by a QC, the P&S rules aren't laws, are they? Suing Everton for lost earnings is a civil/legal matter, not covered by the Premier League rules. The findings of the commission bolster the case of the clubs in question, but litigation is a matter for the courts, not the commission. Like with the Trump tax case in NYC. There's no real idea of how long a case like that might drag out.

Well, if the case is something for the civil courts then go straight to them, why go back to the Independent Commission to file your case to sue?

As this is a case between two PL clubs, the PL or Commission hears it and determines the outcome.


I'm not a lawyer either.. :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 05:54:22 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:26 am
Well, if the case is something for the civil courts then go straight to them, why go back to the Independent Commission to file your case to sue?

As this is a case between two PL clubs, the PL or Commission hears it and determines the outcome.


I'm not a lawyer either.. :P

Because the commission is faster than a civil trial and bolsters the potential for settlement depending on the outcome 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,010
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 08:21:27 am »
The Red Echo reporting that talks over a new contract with Calvert Lewin will start in 2024.
Makes a change from a stadium update I suppose
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 08:39:34 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:23:44 am
It's Leicester, Leeds and Burnley who want to sue them, right?

Burnley and Leicester I can understand, as they each finished 18th in the last two seasons, and could claim that if Everton only finished above them by cheating, then Everton should have been relegated in their place.

But what's Leeds's claim? If Everton had finished below Leeds last season, then Leeds would still have been relegated.

Butterfly effect, really? If Everton were below Leeds for the duration of the season then maybe Leeds would have picked up more points as they would have been more confident about staying up and more motivated etc.

Also, they dropped 5 points to Everton which of itself would have been enough to keep them up.

Obviously a harder case to argue than it is for Leicester and Burnley, but there is something in it regardless.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:21:27 am
The Red Echo reporting that talks over a new contract with Calvert Lewin will start in 2024.
Makes a change from a stadium update I suppose

If he picks up an injury and cant play for a year are Ev going to claim the money they pay him shouldnt form part of their accounting results?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,046
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Didn't take long for them to blame the Redshite.

Just got a thing on SM about how Liverpool and the other clubs that tried to form the European Super league should have all been relegated and demoted five divisions.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 09:38:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:24 am
Didn't take long for them to blame the Redshite.

Just got a thing on SM about how Liverpool and the other clubs that tried to form the European Super league should have all been relegated and demoted five divisions.

"How to make the Super League happen".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,046
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 10:15:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:06 am
"How to make the Super League happen".


Exactly right. If they'd thrown the book at all of them, it would have made it an absolute certainty and the Premier League would have been dead.

Gutted they didn't. Bastards.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 10:31:55 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:28:01 am
From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,

Manchester City and Chelsea are by far the bigger offenders here, If everton are getting 10 points then you would have to think that the oil clubs would be getting  expulsion at the very least (need a rangers type punishment for me)

But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league, Genuinely dont think they would have the bollocks to do anything to Manchester City, Chelsea possibly, Manchester City no chance some loophole will be found i reckon.

It most definitely isn't an excessive punishment and City and Chelsea are irrelevant to this case, the former hasn't had all their charges dealt with and as yet Chelsea haven't even been charged, so it is simply asinine to be using them as some reason why this judgement was harsh on the bitters.

Man City being the face of the premier league is utterly laughable too, they can't fill their own ground and are hardly responsible for generating tv ratings either.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,366
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:15:44 am

Exactly right. If they'd thrown the book at all of them, it would have made it an absolute certainty and the Premier League would have been dead.

Gutted they didn't. Bastards.

It would have probably resulted in law suits from the clubs punished too since they weren't intending to leave the PL, just the CL.
Logged

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 10:41:31 am »
Staggering how they feel hard done by - Took the piss with their books for years especially throughout Covid.

Their brain dead fans are also gonna turn this into a heroic come back story. Dogs of war and us against the world. Not really as 1 win will see them out of relegation zone and they will still comfortably survive considering the bottom 3 will likely struggle to break 25 points but just you watch the narrative they create about the greatest comeback in the history of football.

The Eternal Flushable Turd
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 10:41:31 am
Staggering how they feel hard done by - Took the piss with their books for years especially throughout Covid.
If I tell HMRC that I've incurred large losses for failing to take litigation against someone, do you think they'll reduce my tax bill? No, me neither  ::)
Some of the excuses for losses in their accounts are an insult to the intelliegence and if I was in the shoes of the accountants at the Premier League, those excuses would be raising the mother-of-all red flags. Furthermore, if this judgement was about the accounts up to season 21-22, you have to wonder what interesting little nuggets are floating around in their last accounts - especially since the original auditors refused to sign them off.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:24 am
Didn't take long for them to blame the Redshite.

Just got a thing on SM about how Liverpool and the other clubs that tried to form the European Super league should have all been relegated and demoted five divisions.
They really don't understand what the ESL was about do they (i.e. replacing the Champions League rather than breaking up the Premier League)? Nor do they seem to appreciate that it was killed off before it had a chance to damage any other clubs. Furthermore, if Everton had been invited to the table, do we think they'd have said "No" to a chance to dramatically improve their bottom line? They have been there with their tongues hanging out at the prospect of getting richer and were just miffed that they hadn't been included.
Their faux concern for the "football pyramid" is particularly nauseating, given that the formation of the Premier League itself - of which they were major instigators - has done huge damage to the clubs in the lower leagues.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:24 am
Didn't take long for them to blame the Redshite.

Just got a thing on SM about how Liverpool and the other clubs that tried to form the European Super league should have all been relegated and demoted five divisions.
The irony being they were only upset at the time because they wouldn't have been invited.

The sheer willful ignorance there is astounding. The ESL was about European competition, not domestic.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,573
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 11:16:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:13:50 am
The irony being they were only upset at the time because they wouldn't have been invited.

The sheer willful ignorance there is astounding. The ESL was about European competition, not domestic.

It's another form of elitism for the biggest clubs to have more influence more money. I can't understand how anyone could big up a Super League and then complain about how football is all about money.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,330
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:12:25 am
They really don't understand what the ESL was about do they (i.e. replacing the Champions League rather than breaking up the Premier League)? Nor do they seem to appreciate that it was killed off before it had a chance to damage any other clubs. Furthermore, if Everton had been invited to the table, do we think they'd have said "No" to a chance to dramatically improve their bottom line? They have been there with their tongues hanging out at the prospect of getting richer and were just miffed that they hadn't been included.
Their faux concern for the "football pyramid" is particularly nauseating, given that the formation of the Premier League itself - of which they were major instigators - has done huge damage to the clubs in the lower leagues.

Amazing how they forget their part in creating Frankensteins creature - I assume they donated the arsehole.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/sir-philip-carter-everton-chairman-who-helped-transform-domestic-football-as-a-leader-of-the-group-that-founded-the-premier-league-10203073.html
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 11:33:51 am »
So Everton's defence is that because of Russia invading Ukraine, they weren't able to engage in the Citylike sponsorship of themselves via (and it needs to be said, one of Putin's favourite corrupt oligarchs) Usamanov. Madness there are people sympathetic to them!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,672
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 11:41:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:22:24 am
Didn't take long for them to blame the Redshite.

Just got a thing on SM about how Liverpool and the other clubs that tried to form the European Super league should have all been relegated and demoted five divisions.

There's only two words that matter: "we cheated".
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:28:01 am
From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,

Manchester City and Chelsea are by far the bigger offenders here, If everton are getting 10 points then you would have to think that the oil clubs would be getting  expulsion at the very least (need a rangers type punishment for me)

But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league, Genuinely dont think they would have the bollocks to do anything to Manchester City, Chelsea possibly, Manchester City no chance some loophole will be found i reckon.
From a purely football point of view, the punishment is in no way over the top. If anything, it's lenient. Of course it isn't punishment enough that they wasted the money they spent. In fact, the punishment is about reining in such disastrous and reckless borrowing and overspending. Their fans should be thankful that their club have now been given a reality check and told to live within their means rather than carry on committing financial suicide.

Unfortunately though, the fans are too busy wallowing in self-pity and spitting bile to see the bigger picture. This punishment is similar to putting the brakes on the truck hurtling towards the edge of the abyss. This rather lenient punishment might just be what helps save them from themselves. As it stood, they were completely unsustainable and racing towards oblivion.

Going on your logic there, cheating is only worth punishing if it actually paid off. But it's not about that. These rules are about protecting clubs from themselves. Everton are a basket case that needed reining in for its own survival. They are being punished (reality checked) for their insane recklessness and deliberate unsustainability.

Of course, Abu Dhabi and Putin's buddies have been cheating longer and harder. They both should be relegated and have titles voided. It should never have got to this stage with either of them, but it has. Much to the detriment of the league and its credibility. Hopefully they get their comeuppance pretty soon.

Abu Dhabi are not the face of the PL. Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal are the geese laying the golden eggs for the PL 'product'. The sooner Sky/PL etc wake up to that fact the better. All the likes of Abu Dhabi and Chelsea do is bring the PL into disrepute. As does Everton's kamikaze financial suicide mission. They all need reining in. Abu Dhabi and Chelsea for the good of the game. Everton, for the good and survivability of themselves.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:56 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 11:43:17 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:33:51 am
So Everton's defence is that because of Russia invading Ukraine, they weren't able to engage in the Citylike sponsorship of themselves via (and it needs to be said, one of Putin's favourite corrupt oligarchs) Usamanov. Madness there are people sympathetic to them!
There have actually been Bitters who have suggested that they are the real victims of Putin's war on Ukraine. Yes, they've actually said that.  :o
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 11:46:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:16:31 am
It's another form of elitism for the biggest clubs to have more influence more money. I can't understand how anyone could big up a Super League and then complain about how football is all about money.
Thing is with this lot, if they'd been invited they'd have backed it to the hilt.

Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,573
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 11:48:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:46:49 am
Thing is with this lot, if they'd been invited they'd have backed it to the hilt.

I get all of that. But I can never back a Super League of any sort when there is already so much of gap between the big and less powerful teams. It's all about money and sometimes I wish for the whole thing to collapse, so that we can get an altogether better league.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,887
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:48:52 am
I get all of that. But I can never back a Super League of any sort when there is already so much of gap between the big and less powerful teams. It's all about money and sometimes I wish for the whole thing to collapse, so that we can get an altogether better league.

Just posted as much in the Chelsea thread. I just want LFC to walk away from the whole thing at this point.

Give PL clubs an irrevocable choice - stick with the PL or rejoin the EFL. Close promotion/relegation and reorganise the EFL into five smaller leagues. It won't make billions in revenue, but it could go some way to cutting out the corruption.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 12:02:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:48:52 am
I get all of that. But I can never back a Super League of any sort when there is already so much of gap between the big and less powerful teams. It's all about money and sometimes I wish for the whole thing to collapse, so that we can get an altogether better league.
I don't disagree with you there.

I will probably sound like an old coot here, but I wish we were back to the days of Divisions One to Four. When the FA Cup was revered. Semis played on neutral grounds. The European Cup was for champions only. Commentators just talked about what was happening on the pitch and those in the studio were not gossipy controversy stirrers with agendas.

I'd love today's Frankenstein's monster to be ripped up so we could reset and start again.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,573
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 12:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:00:56 pm
Just posted as much in the Chelsea thread. I just want LFC to walk away from the whole thing at this point.

Give PL clubs an irrevocable choice - stick with the PL or rejoin the EFL. Close promotion/relegation and reorganise the EFL into five smaller leagues. It won't make billions in revenue, but it could go some way to cutting out the corruption.

Throw out state ownership and criminals being allowed to own clubs as well.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:02:24 pm
I don't disagree with you there.

I will probably sound like an old coot here, but I wish we were back to the days of Divisions One to Four. When the FA Cup was revered. Semis played on neutral grounds. The European Cup was for champions only. Commentators just talked about what was happening on the pitch and those in the studio were not gossipy controversy stirrers with agendas.

I'd love today's Frankenstein's monster to be ripped up so we could reset and start again.

I feel like its the only way to get really competitive football back with us again. I fear we have gone down the road to riches too far now. I mean if this leads to clubs suing each other who knows where football could end up? Either way it's not in a good place.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,927
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
They're potentially on track for their giddiest season in a long time. Based on the giddiness from avoiding relegation the past few seasons, imagine the giddiness from avoiding relegation when you've been docked points and the extra bitterness that has imbued upon their disgruntled souls.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,005
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 12:10:28 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:07:55 pm
They're potentially on track for their giddiest season in a long time. Based on the giddiness from avoiding relegation the past few seasons, imagine the giddiness from avoiding relegation when you've been docked points and the extra bitterness that has imbued upon their disgruntled souls.

Yeah the general consensus seems to be every point earned is a big FU to the PL. Won't be surprised if they organized a parade when they avoid relegation
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 