From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,



Manchester City and Chelsea are by far the bigger offenders here, If everton are getting 10 points then you would have to think that the oil clubs would be getting expulsion at the very least (need a rangers type punishment for me)



But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league, Genuinely dont think they would have the bollocks to do anything to Manchester City, Chelsea possibly, Manchester City no chance some loophole will be found i reckon.



From a purely football point of view, the punishment is in no way over the top. If anything, it's lenient. Of course it isn't punishment enough that they wasted the money they spent. In fact, the punishment is about reining in such disastrous and reckless borrowing and overspending. Their fans should be thankful that their club have now been given a reality check and told to live within their means rather than carry on committing financial suicide.Unfortunately though, the fans are too busy wallowing in self-pity and spitting bile to see the bigger picture. This punishment is similar to putting the brakes on the truck hurtling towards the edge of the abyss. This rather lenient punishment might just be what helps save them from themselves. As it stood, they were completely unsustainable and racing towards oblivion.Going on your logic there, cheating is only worth punishing if it actually paid off. But it's not about that. These rules are about protecting clubs from themselves. Everton are a basket case that needed reining in for its own survival. They are being punished (reality checked) for their insane recklessness and deliberate unsustainability.Of course, Abu Dhabi and Putin's buddies have been cheating longer and harder. They both should be relegated and have titles voided. It should never have got to this stage with either of them, but it has. Much to the detriment of the league and its credibility. Hopefully they get their comeuppance pretty soon.Abu Dhabi are not the face of the PL. Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal are the geese laying the golden eggs for the PL 'product'. The sooner Sky/PL etc wake up to that fact the better. All the likes of Abu Dhabi and Chelsea do is bring the PL into disrepute. As does Everton's kamikaze financial suicide mission. They all need reining in. Abu Dhabi and Chelsea for the good of the game. Everton, for the good and survivability of themselves.