It's Leicester, Leeds and Burnley who want to sue them, right?



Burnley and Leicester I can understand, as they each finished 18th in the last two seasons, and could claim that if Everton only finished above them by cheating, then Everton should have been relegated in their place.



But what's Leeds's claim? If Everton had finished below Leeds last season, then Leeds would still have been relegated.



I think any club that got relegated has a claim if "Everton only finished above us by cheating" is the argument. If Burnley and Leicester can say that cheating got Everton the required 4/2 points, why can't Leeds argue that it got them the required 5?Which leads to the question: how can you possibly prove the level of performance enhancement gained by financial cheating? Do you identify players that couldn't have been signed otherwise and try to calculate exactly how many points they were responsible for? It seems like it'd be difficult.What looks more reasonable to me is claiming that the 10-point deduction should have occurred last season rather than this one. I would think, though, that that'd involve suing the PL rather than Everton.Have I mentioned that I'm not a lawyer?