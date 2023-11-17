Hopefully its just that the Prem is finally really waking up to the fact that Citys deadly combination of complete domination achieved by blatant and well documented financial piss taking, combined with the insipid and utterly boring permanent possession football they play, is totally ruining their entire brand, and they better do something about it.



So they slam the ev with 10 points that they can maybe survive just to stake out a position to hammer City with.



god i hope thats the case and the prem is gonna just put them down.



As for the the ev they can just make do as the patsy they are clown show, i mean its true what was said that the cold windy stadium is going to smell like shit. I have never understood how that got out of the planning process. Who bypasses that because of the great location? Long dead Exhibition stadium in Toronto used to be called "the mistake by the lake" for the same exact cold and windy reasons, and if you added in a nice waft of shit it'd have been the 7th circle of hell.



its mindboggling, the whole thing.