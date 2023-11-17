From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,
Manchester City and Chelsea are by far the bigger offenders here, If everton are getting 10 points then you would have to think that the oil clubs would be getting expulsion at the very least (need a rangers type punishment for me)
But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league, Genuinely dont think they would have the bollocks to do anything to Manchester City, Chelsea possibly, Manchester City no chance some loophole will be found i reckon.