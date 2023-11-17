« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm
They will have two options though. Either take out huge loans to pay for the Stadium or have a firesale of players to fund it. Neither option is sustainable.
Quite agree.

And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more.  The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
Quite agree.

And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more.  The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans.
Although, if you watch Me Drones last sewerage stadium video, it looks like many of their seats that have just been put in have been storm damaged

So theyd need hi vis jackets at the bare minimum
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans. won't be able to get the stench of shite out of their nostrils for years. 
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm
Although, if you watch Me Drones last sewerage stadium video, it looks like many of their seats that have just been put in have been storm damaged

So theyd need hi vis jackets at the bare minimum
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.

To be fair they did get it for the bargain price of £760m.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:20:45 pm
At least we have a sensible Blue in the shape of Neville Southall.

He's suggested that if you break the rules you suck it up, take it on the chin then move on.





Quite astonishingly these were the exact words I said to my bluenose mate . OWN IT.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
To be fair they did get it for the bargain price of £760m.
Its not a fixed price of £500m after all.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm
I think this is another way of looking at this. For years the authorities have not been harsh enough over a number of cases, but now the pressure is properly on them to tidy up on clubs who break the rule book. It's why I feel this will just be the first in a number of decisions that they will be forced to make.

Oliver Kay
@OliverKay
·
8h
Everton have been run shadily and shoddily in recent years. Its not a major shock that theyve fallen foul of the rules.
The shock is the size of the sanction. But maybe that tells us that the problem is the previous leniency, not this sudden severity

Absolutely spot on. Ollie Kay is one of the handful of sane, reliable UK football journalists.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm
Its not a fixed price of £500m after all.

No £500m was just for the snake oil. To be fair Moshiri did need it after the Lukaku voodoo incident.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.

it's basically a docked ship in a marine environment. it'll corrode like fuck, I work at the Arena and it's the same here.
Classic 80's movie set for a reboot. "Minus Ten" starting Bramley Moore and Boo Derek in cinemas soon.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:08:26 pm
Of course Everton are ridiculously fortunate. They're still a PL club and will be next season.

I am afraid that Everton won't exist next season. The ruling of the commission only starts the lawsuits from the relegated clubs that were denied their place in the PL due to Everton's cheating. Their sponsors now have the grounds to cancel their sponsorship deals, if they don't want to be associated with a cheating club. And last, but not least, Everton are bleeding money as we speak on the BMD lunacy ...
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
To be fair they did get it for the bargain price of £760m.

Quite mad how much they will have spent to end up in such a cramped and poor location, whereas our two stands have transformed our existing ground for a relatively mere £200m.
projected 6th place finish, wild

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
I am afraid that Everton won't exist next season. The ruling of the commission only starts the lawsuits from the relegated clubs that were denied their place in the PL due to Everton's cheating. Their sponsors now have the grounds to cancel their sponsorship deals, if they don't want to be associated with a cheating club. And last, but not least, Everton are bleeding money as we speak on the BMD lunacy ...

There is an appeal first and foremost let's see if the decision gets upheld.
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
projected 6th place finish, wild

Utterly delusional on their part, it would have taken so many sides having a bad season for them to get 6th, you'd expect in a normal season for us, both mancs and the 3 main london clubs to be ahead of them, while at best they would be battling with a bunch of probably half a dozen mid-table sides, giving them a range of 7th - 12th as a more realistic best case scenario.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.

To be fair that sounds quite on brand
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
projected 6th place finish, wild


Wow they really want to be Man United so badly
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Wow they really want to be Man United so badly

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Six Beardy on November 17, 2023, 11:17:18 pm

Sorry if miles - but I see they've got a Go Fund Me 'atmosphere fund' going  :o ;D

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-1878s-atmosphere-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 17, 2023, 11:47:13 pm
They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000.

"We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."
Everton vs the World.  Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)

A Boos Fund?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:20:45 pm
At least we have a sensible Blue in the shape of Neville Southall.

He's suggested that if you break the rules you suck it up, take it on the chins then move on.

It'll never catch on at Blame Central though.
https://x.com/efcmordecai/status/1725919454498861198?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g

Beyond the absolute lunacy of this, youve got to admire the attention to detail of kitting the fans out in the well known scouse attire which is, erm, flat caps.
From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,

Manchester City and Chelsea are by far the bigger offenders here, If everton are getting 10 points then you would have to think that the oil clubs would be getting  expulsion at the very least (need a rangers type punishment for me)

But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league, Genuinely dont think they would have the bollocks to do anything to Manchester City, Chelsea possibly, Manchester City no chance some loophole will be found i reckon.
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:28:01 am
From a non scouse viewpoint i think that its massively ott for everton its punishment enough that they spunked the money on the dross that they did and if i were a staunch toffee then i would have every right to feel aggrieved,
They have absolutely no right to be aggrieved.

What is wrong with people? They broke rules deliberately, and tried to hide it in the most idiotically childishly incompetent way, as if they though forensic auditors would not notice. They deserve twice the punishment just for being such fuckwits. And then they failed to take the helping hand that was held out to them by the PL, and kept up making things worse for themsleves, and then lied about it and continue to lie about it instead of accepting culpability, making a clean breast of it, accepting their punishemnt and moving on.

They absolutely deserve what they've been handed and have no right to moan about it. They deserve more really.

What might or might not happen to any other club is irrelevent unless it is a club who has done exactly the same thing and received a lesser punishment. In that case they would have a point. But in no other.
The only people who have the right to be aggrieved are the clubs that got relegated because Everton cheated to stay up.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:43:02 am
The only people who have the right to be aggrieved are the clubs that got relegated because Everton cheated to stay up.

This 100%
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
There is an appeal first and foremost let's see if the decision gets upheld.

The can of worms has already been open. The rats have started abandoning the ship. They are fucked ...
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:43:02 am
The only people who have the right to be aggrieved are the clubs that got relegated because Everton cheated to stay up.
This is the correct answer. 100%.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:39:52 am
They have absolutely no right to be aggrieved.

What is wrong with people? They broke rules deliberately, and tried to hide it in the most idiotically childishly incompetent way, as if they though forensic auditors would not notice. They deserve twice the punishment just for being such fuckwits. And then they failed to take the helping hand that was held out to them by the PL, and kept up making things worse for themsleves, and then lied about it and continue to lie about it instead of accepting culpability, making a clean breast of it, accepting their punishemnt and moving on.

They absolutely deserve what they've been handed and have no right to moan about it. They deserve more really.

What might or might not happen to any other club is irrelevent unless it is a club who has done exactly the same thing and received a lesser punishment. In that case they would have a point. But in no other.

+1

In fact, they should have also been docked a two transfer window ban on buying or getting loan  players in.
They are up to £31k now, it's a proper Blue Peter appeal now.
Only several hundred million more to raise now
As for some of the comments"I am an Everton fan and feel the Premier League is being criminal in this regard.  We should start a petition.  I think millions of signatures stating unfair play would speak volumes to them.  LMK if I can help."
I would agree with this, they have used unfair play, that's why they were punished you soft sod
Papers leading in the morning that Everton could be docked another 9 points when (if) they get sued as it will mean administration.

Some leading that 777 are considering pulling out, others that 777 are getting them for a knockdown price.

It's not looking good for them...
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:09:20 am
They are up to £31k now, it's a proper Blue Peter appeal now.
Only several hundred million more to raise now
As for some of the comments"I am an Everton fan and feel the Premier League is being criminal in this regard.  We should start a petition.  I think millions of signatures stating unfair play would speak volumes to them.  LMK if I can help."
I would agree with this, they have used unfair play, that's why they were punished you soft sod
what's the purpose of the petition?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:09:20 am
They are up to £31k now, it's a proper Blue Peter appeal now.
Only several hundred million more to raise now
As for some of the comments"I am an Everton fan and feel the Premier League is being criminal in this regard.  We should start a petition.  I think millions of signatures stating unfair play would speak volumes to them.  LMK if I can help."
I would agree with this, they have used unfair play, that's why they were punished you soft sod

"I think the PL is being criminal..." Great, where's your evidence for that, Mister hotshot lawyer? Your "opinion" means diddly fucking squat.

Had no idea Donald Trump was an Everton fan, but it honestly wouldn't surprise me based off comments like these.
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:28:01 am
But the cynical part of me thinks that absolutely nowt will happen, Manchester City are pretty much the face of the premier league

This is the sad part. Just because Haaland stands in the six yard box and waits to tap in crosses like a well positioned robot, and Pep makes OTT gestures to his players when the cameras on him, they are likely to get away with blatant cheating. Tribalism helps, if you complain about it youre just a typical bitter Liverpool/United/Arsenal/Insert Club fan whos a sore loser.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:16:58 am
Papers leading in the morning that Everton could be docked another 9 points when (if) they get sued as it will mean administration.

Some leading that 777 are considering pulling out, others that 777 are getting them for a knockdown price.

It's not looking good for them...
Theyre not going into administration Wab

The fund is up to £31k now!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:16:58 am
Papers leading in the morning that Everton could be docked another 9 points when (if) they get sued as it will mean administration.

Some leading that 777 are considering pulling out, others that 777 are getting them for a knockdown price.

It's not looking good for them...

I'm not one to defend Everton, but surely the suing clubs have to win their case before this happens? That could be months - indeed, a year at least. This kind of litigation isn't settled overnight. Smacks of click-hunting.

Everton have to contest and lose such a case before administration becomes possible - unless 777 walk away now of course. Given the chaos surrounding the club, I struggle to see what their endgame is with the purchase, unless they are literally just after a diddly squad stadium.
Hopefully its just that the Prem is finally really waking up to the fact that Citys deadly combination of complete domination achieved by blatant and well documented financial piss taking, combined with the insipid and utterly boring permanent possession football they play, is totally ruining their entire brand, and they better do something about it.

So they slam the ev with 10 points that they can maybe survive just to stake out a position to hammer City with.

god i hope thats the case and the prem is gonna just put them down.

As for the the ev they can just make do as the patsy they are clown show, i mean its true what was said that the cold windy stadium is going to smell like shit. I have never understood how that got out of the planning process. Who bypasses that because of the great location? Long dead Exhibition stadium in Toronto used to be called "the mistake by the lake" for the same exact cold and windy reasons, and if you added in a nice waft of shit it'd have been the 7th circle of hell.

its mindboggling, the whole thing.
They will still stay up. 

Theyve managed to get a 10 point deduction 12 games in and not be bottom and 2 points from safety.
