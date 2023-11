Of course Everton are ridiculously fortunate. They're still a PL club and will be next season.



I am afraid that Everton won't exist next season. The ruling of the commission only starts the lawsuits from the relegated clubs that were denied their place in the PL due to Everton's cheating. Their sponsors now have the grounds to cancel their sponsorship deals, if they don't want to be associated with a cheating club. And last, but not least, Everton are bleeding money as we speak on the BMD lunacy ...