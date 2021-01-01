« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5280 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:54:32 pm
They will have two options though. Either take out huge loans to pay for the Stadium or have a firesale of players to fund it. Neither option is sustainable.
Quite agree.

And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more.  The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5281 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:43 pm
Quite agree.

And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more.  The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5282 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:48:56 pm
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans.
Although, if you watch Me Drones last sewerage stadium video, it looks like many of their seats that have just been put in have been storm damaged

So theyd need hi vis jackets at the bare minimum
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5283 on: Today at 08:51:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:48:56 pm
Ah but all the rich tourists from the cruise ships sailing down the Mersey will see the stadium and immediately become Everton fans. won't be able to get the stench of shite out of their nostrils for years. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5284 on: Today at 09:16:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:50:39 pm
Although, if you watch Me Drones last sewerage stadium video, it looks like many of their seats that have just been put in have been storm damaged

So theyd need hi vis jackets at the bare minimum
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5285 on: Today at 09:24:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:16:29 pm
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.

To be fair they did get it for the bargain price of £760m.
Re: Everten - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5286 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:20:45 pm
At least we have a sensible Blue in the shape of Neville Southall.

He's suggested that if you break the rules you suck it up, take it on the chin then move on.





Quite astonishingly these were the exact words I said to my bluenose mate . OWN IT.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5287 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:24:36 pm
To be fair they did get it for the bargain price of £760m.
Its not a fixed price of £500m after all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5288 on: Today at 10:00:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:03:02 pm
I think this is another way of looking at this. For years the authorities have not been harsh enough over a number of cases, but now the pressure is properly on them to tidy up on clubs who break the rule book. It's why I feel this will just be the first in a number of decisions that they will be forced to make.

Oliver Kay
@OliverKay
·
8h
Everton have been run shadily and shoddily in recent years. Its not a major shock that theyve fallen foul of the rules.
The shock is the size of the sanction. But maybe that tells us that the problem is the previous leniency, not this sudden severity

Absolutely spot on. Ollie Kay is one of the handful of sane, reliable UK football journalists.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:01:06 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:35:31 pm
Its not a fixed price of £500m after all.

No £500m was just for the snake oil. To be fair Moshiri did need it after the Lukaku voodoo incident.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:06:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:16:29 pm
Seriously? That stadium is going to need some maintaining. Its going to be bitterly cold, very windy and stink of shit. If thats not bad enough, theyll have to sit there watching shit on a stick football.

it's basically a docked ship in a marine environment. it'll corrode like fuck, I work at the Arena and it's the same here.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:17:34 pm
Classic 80's movie set for a reboot. "Minus Ten" starting Bramley Moore and Boo Derek in cinemas soon.
