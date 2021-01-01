Quite agree.And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more. The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W