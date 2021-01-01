« Reply #5280 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
They will have two options though. Either take out huge loans to pay for the Stadium or have a firesale of players to fund it. Neither option is sustainable.
Quite agree.
And they cant take out proper loans either, theyre borrowing at 12% or more. The interest must be crippling them, the new stadium will see them worse off than when they started
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W