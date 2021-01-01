It is crazy the reaction and some of the articles being published complaining about the punishment (though I guess most sports journalism is only about clicks now)



The breached the fair play rules by 20% and I would consider that a very conservative figure, they did it deliberately and tied to concel it.



They could easily have chosen to try and meet the rules by selling players I.e Pickford, despite the jokes in the last couple of season he has easily been worth 8-10 points, they knew if they did that they would get relegated.



It is no less cheating than what Chelsea and Man City have done to win things just over a much smaller period.



And if fact despite the penalty due to the promoted teams they are unlikely to be relegated.



I would have waited to the end of the season for the punishment if they went down added the 10 point penalty to start next season if they stayed up automatic relegation with Leicester being promoted to rectify last season.