Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everten - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5240 on: Today at 03:20:45 pm
At least we have a sensible Blue in the shape of Neville Southall.

He's suggested that if you break the rules you suck it up, take it on the chin then move on.

It'll never catch on at Blame Central though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5241 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:20:45 pm
At least we have a sensible Blue in the shape of Neville Southall.


he's been retweeting the other rubbish about the top 6 super league stuff too though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5242 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
Quote
One of the banners, if it's not a Sporting advantage then why a Sporting deduction ?

Quote
Put all officials and referees in the most bare bones facilities in the stadium. Feed them nasty cheese sandwiches for the lunch and make them feel like the scum they are

Quote
it would never happen but Id absolutely love it to put them all in unheated changing rooms (the refs), take the railing off the stairs to the TV box, put the most hideous lunches on for any league officials and only the league officials. Anyone with any sort of formal connection to the league or the media to have the most miserable experience.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5243 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:25:56 pm

The horrible bastards :lmao

Fuck messing with them. Theyd probably make my socks an undies turn pink in the wash

Well the ones that arent already
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5244 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm
They have been punished for over spending haven't they i don't see why there moaning about it there lucky it was only 10 points
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5245 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm
Threatening to make trips to Goodison depressing? They're a bit late with that one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5246 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5247 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm
I hope their appeal results in their deduction being delayed until next year
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5248 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm

Rub snot in PL officials hair?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5249 on: Today at 03:41:07 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:34:49 pm
Threatening to make trips to Goodison depressing? They're a bit late with that one.
I think they are just going to make loud booing noises at the United  game in order to raise awareness, everyone watching will just assume it's another Everton home game
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5250 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm
It is crazy the reaction and some of the articles being published complaining about the punishment (though I guess most sports journalism is only about clicks now)

The breached the fair play rules by 20% and I would consider that a very conservative figure, they did it deliberately and tied to concel it.

They could easily have chosen to try and meet the rules by selling players I.e Pickford, despite the jokes in the last couple of season he has easily been worth 8-10 points, they knew if they did that they would get relegated.

It is no less cheating than what Chelsea and Man City have done to win things just over a much smaller period.

And if fact despite the penalty due to the promoted teams they are unlikely to be relegated.

I would have waited to the end of the season for the punishment if they went down added the 10 point penalty to start next season if they stayed up automatic relegation with Leicester being promoted to rectify last season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5251 on: Today at 04:06:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Everton fans view: Premier Leagues 10-point penalty simply doesnt add up


Everton have been penalised for poor decision-making  poor governance playing a huge part. How ironic if the Premier League was, in turn, damaged, its reputation and integrity brought into question due to the poor decision and poor governance of this commission?



No Esk, Everton have been penalised for cheating. The PL's reputation has been improved outside of your tear filled bubble.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5252 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:06:53 pm
Yep. The report clearly shows the league was quietly working in tandem to help them out, but the PL didn't do nearly enough to step in and restrict some of their spending for starters

They should have had a transfer ban the other year. Instead the PL said you need a big sale and they sold Richarlison. They then spent the lot on new players. Did the same the same in Jan when they sold Digne and signed Mykolenko and Patterson with the money.

The only difference was this Jan when they sold Gordon and didn't replace him.but that was only because the money had run out. If they still had access to Uzi's money the losses would be bigger.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5253 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:47:14 pm
to be fair, the Premier League wanted it sorted last season but the Independent Commission said there wasn't enough time to properly review the case. Everton didn't submit their accounts until 2nd or 3rd March, deadline was 5th I think.

its all in the ruling document

Everton aren't as stupid as they appear then. They're crafty enough to still be in the PL and will be next season. They've run rings around the authorities and have the audacity to play victim.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5254 on: Today at 04:29:04 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:13:41 pm
Everton fans view: Premier Leagues 10-point penalty simply doesnt add up

The outpouring of disbelief from the club, from the supporter base and no doubt several other Premier League clubs facing similar problems to Evertons is palpable. A sporting sanction of 10 points for a breach of profitability and sustainability rules. A breach, admitted by the club albeit with significant mitigating factors  the stadium build and the technical accounting treatment of interest costs, the unique market conditions created by Covid-19 at a time when the club was in its investment stage of development, and of course, the treatment of player X and its consequential economic impact.

Evertonians will freely admit that for much of Farhad Moshiris tenure, money had been plentiful but common sense, good strategy and execution much less so. His desire to build a team capable of competing at the higher levels of the Premier League and his commitment to a new stadium was never at odds with the expansionist policies beloved and rewarded so handsomely by the Premier League. In a sense, Moshiris ambition was the embodiment of the Premier League.

However, for Everton, the execution was poor; appalling may be more accurate  thats wholly acknowledged. That said, is it right that sporting sanctions be applied to a club due to its poor ownership and leadership as against a wilful attempt to cheat or deceive? The decision specifically notes no acts of dishonesty.

The commission and its processes have been a mystery, something for the Premier League to consider. After all this was the first of its type. The nature of the charges against Everton were never disclosed until the decision. The process and the individuals involved in it were anonymous, too. Is this really the correct model in the worlds most valuable and watched football league?

I want to mention three points:

 Prejudice  the reporting of a potential 12-point penalty by the media during the hearing. How can that not be prejudicial? The report was accurate, that was the penalty the Premier League was seeking.

 Proportionality  how proportional is a 10-point penalty given the partial acceptance of some of the mitigating factors, but particularly the complexity of the case? More than 28,000 documents were included in the hearing bundle. This was not a simple case of dishonest dealings or a clear intent to cheat Evertons competitors.

 Presumptive punishment  the immediate imposition of the sporting sanction, the 10-point penalty is surely presumptive? What if, on appeal, a second commission finds in favour of Everton, partially or completely? Does this not affect sporting integrity?

Each of these points alone are significant enough to question the validity of the commissions decision. Combined, they provide a compelling case for harsh, or even injustice.

Theres been much talk in the past of the Premier Leagues treatment of the breakaway clubs and the European Super League  the clubs who threatened the Premier League and consequently the football pyramid. How proportional was their punishment (£3.3m each) relative to the potential impact of their plans? Plans that only served to enrich themselves and were in clear breach of Premier League rule B15  the obligation of utmost good faith.

How does that compare to the effect of Evertons breach and subsequent penalty? Perhaps most pertinently, paragraph 135 of the commissions decision talks of the inappropriateness of a financial penalty for a club that enjoys the support of a wealthy owner. Well, why was the same standard not applied to the breakaway clubs, all of whom have wealthy owners? Where is the consistency of the approach to punishment?

Everton have been penalised for poor decision-making  poor governance playing a huge part. How ironic if the Premier League was, in turn, damaged, its reputation and integrity brought into question due to the poor decision and poor governance of this commission?

Paul Quinn is an Everton fan, writer and podcaster and a contributor to the Observers fans network. TheEsk.org; @TheEsk

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/18/everton-fans-view-premier-leagues-10-point-penalty-simply-doesnt-add-up


That is about as poor an article I have ever read in a newspaper, almost all bollocks, especially the 3 'points'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5255 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:18:22 pm
Another absolute fuckwit with no idea what he's talking about. Why doesn't somebody in the Guardian challenge this?

A moronic, cringeworthy article altogether by someone with crayons for brains. I'd be ashamed to print it. let alone write it.

The ESK.
Caveats and all
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5256 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm
True and no mention of the impact of their cheating on clubs who stuck to the rules and got relegated
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5257 on: Today at 04:39:48 pm
So 777 get a discount on their buy price with a points deduction I think.


Seems like Moshiri will get only £30m up front and the rest in instalments up to £139m

:lmao :lmao


Everton, the only PL ever bought that went down in value.

:lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5258 on: Today at 04:42:26 pm
Apparently, now that the ruling is done. The clubs who want to sue need to inform the Independent Committee within 28 days.


Everton are also expected to fight any attempt to make them pay compensation covering multiple seasons amid an earlier ruling by the chair of the commission, David Phillips KC, that Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest all had potential claims.

Any club seeking compensation was given 28 days from Friday to lodge a claim with the same independent commission which found Everton guilty.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5259 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm
Only Everton could treat and get worse
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5260 on: Today at 05:02:31 pm
One of the journalists covering the Everton/City cases said yesterday this is where the court cases will begin, be it Everton or City. With clubs missing out on Europe or being relegated a completely new situation will become evident. Who knows where football ends up at the end of it all?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5261 on: Today at 05:06:39 pm
Everton should sue City for being denied a cl spot. I reckon £300m should cover it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5262 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:06:39 pm
Everton should sue City for being denied a cl spot. I reckon £300m should cover it.

When City get done they could do that they were one of a number of teams who were affected by City's cheating.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5263 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:39:48 pm
So 777 get a discount on their buy price with a points deduction I think.


Seems like Moshiri will get only £30m up front and the rest in instalments up to £139m

:lmao :lmao


Everton, the only PL ever bought that went down in value.

:lmao :lmao

Moshiri really needs to stay away from any high windows as Usmanovs losses must be immense.

Actually Usmanov needs to stay away from any high windows as well.

One of Evertons enduring creation myths is that Sheikh Mansour really wanted to buy them but the sticking point was that Bill wanted to stay on as Chairman.

That was the deal breaker so he cast his eyes down the Manchester Ship Canal and saw a moribund Man City and their shiny new stadium and decided to move on. Or something like that.

They dont seem to realise that they came to the oligarch option too late in the game. But looking at their leadership and management even if Usmanov had put in another half a billion theyd be even deeper in their self inflicted pit of shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5264 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:09:26 pm
When City get done they could do that they were one of a number of teams who were affected by City's cheating.
And Hopefully Doc and Marty can go back and save Marty Jr. from being sent to prison from the failed robbery with Biff's grandson Griff
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5265 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm
The most sensible take on the whole situation................

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=157ytE1guS4&ab_channel=SirStevoTimothy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5266 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:18:22 pm
Another absolute fuckwit with no idea what he's talking about. Why doesn't somebody in the Guardian challenge this?

A moronic, cringeworthy article altogether by someone with crayons for brains. I'd be ashamed to print it. let alone write it.

The Guardian have no fucking shame and would print any old bollocks opinion, especially one that filibusters with as much fluff as that which purports to intelligence but actually says fuck all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5267 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 05:28:04 pm
The most sensible take on the whole situation................

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=157ytE1guS4&ab_channel=SirStevoTimothy


😂😂😂😂

Out of the people affected by this , Its Cathy who I feel the most sorry for!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5268 on: Today at 06:03:02 pm
I think this is another way of looking at this. For years the authorities have not been harsh enough over a number of cases, but now the pressure is properly on them to tidy up on clubs who break the rule book. It's why I feel this will just be the first in a number of decisions that they will be forced to make.

Oliver Kay
@OliverKay
·
8h
Everton have been run shadily and shoddily in recent years. Its not a major shock that theyve fallen foul of the rules.
The shock is the size of the sanction. But maybe that tells us that the problem is the previous leniency, not this sudden severity
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5269 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:04:57 pm
Shows how far down the pan The Guardian's football coverage has gone that they've given space for a perspective from an Evertonian of why the punishment is harsh. How is it harsh? Everton knowingly breached P&S even when the PL quietly assisted them.

They've been incredibly fortunate under the circumstances. Everton have lucked out on the punishment not being handed to them last season. They still stay up because the shite around them. If they were smart, they'd realize their incredible fortune and move on

Manchester Guardian are worried about City.

Of course Everton are ridiculously fortunate. They're still a PL club and will be next season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5270 on: Today at 06:39:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:29:04 pm
That is about as poor an article I have ever read in a newspaper, almost all bollocks, especially the 3 'points'

well yeah, what did you expect from the Esk
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5271 on: Today at 06:43:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Manchester Guardian are worried about City.

Of course Everton are ridiculously fortunate. They're still a PL club and will be next season.

What happens if they make another large loss this season too? IS this a new three year cycle of losses for FFP, or do the last two years count again with the current one?

Time will tell on Everton's fortune.

If Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have forced a fire sale at Everton in the January Window or the summer to get their compensation, and Everton then get relegated anyway, they might well have been better off going down in the summer.

That article in the Guardian is like a trip through the first three stages of grief; denial, anger and bargaining..

The prosecution are supposed to be prejudiced against the accused that''s their job, the number of arguments made in defence would carry more weight if weren't mostly jibberish, and I've never heard of a judicial process where sentence is only passed after the final appeal is denied.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5272 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:39:38 pm
well yeah, what did you expect from the Esk

Thing is the Esk has been banging on for a couple of years about the clubs financial profligacy and incompetence.

If you keep on putting out social media posts that your next door neighbour is selling drugs dont be surprised when he turns up in the dock at Crown Court.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5273 on: Today at 06:47:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:08:26 pm
Manchester Guardian are worried about City.

Of course Everton are ridiculously fortunate. They're still a PL club and will be next season.

Who knows? We need to see how the appeal goes and whether those other clubs put a case forward against Everton and whether they actually win it. All sorts of things could happen yet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5274 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:43:03 pm
What happens if they make another large loss this season too? IS this a new three year cycle of losses for FFP, or do the last two years count again with the current one?

Time will tell on Everton's fortune.

If Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have forced a fire sale at Everton in the January Window or the summer to get their compensation, and Everton then get relegated anyway, they might well have been better off going down in the summer.

Their losses are more under control now as they've stopped spending big net transfer fees, plus when they move stadiums their income will go up.

The problem they'd have is if there's a season where the promoted teams are strong and the league is strong and they get relegated. This season that's a joke. Next season who knows.

Hopefully at least if City are ever punished the punishment isn't as so inconsequential as it has been for these cheats.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #5275 on: Today at 07:15:25 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:25:56 pm
he's been retweeting the other rubbish about the top 6 super league stuff too though
That's a shame. Hes usually pretty sensible for a Blue.
