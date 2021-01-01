Apparently, now that the ruling is done. The clubs who want to sue need to inform the Independent Committee within 28 days.
Everton are also expected to fight any attempt to make them pay compensation covering multiple seasons amid an earlier ruling by the chair of the commission, David Phillips KC, that Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest all had potential claims.
Any club seeking compensation was given 28 days from Friday to lodge a claim with the same independent commission which found Everton guilty.