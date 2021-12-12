« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 246302 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,507
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 08:08:57 am »
Surely the big question the media should be asking is whether Everton are on track to comply with P&S rules this financial year? The fact they're taking loans to pay their everyday running costs should be a blood red flag. And after the debacle of Moshiri, Usamov's laundry man, as a 'fit and proper owner', the PL should be running the finest of tooth combs over 777.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,663
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 08:13:19 am »
Quote from: gomez on Today at 08:04:58 am
Outnumbered by blues in work by about 6 to 1 so yesterday was good sport, but today is something else 😂. Overnight theyve all turned into financial football detectives and have been scrutinising PL teams books using some trusty School of Science calculator, apparently Man United, Arsenal and obviously ourselves have been the worst offenders over the last few years (City and Chelsea seem to be getting a pass this morning).

Not even had breakfast yet but just had to listen to how some European Illuminati Group blew up the Leicester chairmans helicopter, and now concerned about the awakening of the sleeping giant that is Everton returning to the glory years have decided to act.

Oh, and apparently the Premier League offered to compensate them £50m over the Sigurdsson debacle, which they honourably refused to take, meaning they would have met financial fair play rules 🙃

Heard a lot of nonsense in person from blues yesterday. Apparently the PL establishment are terrified of the fact they're the next football superpower because they're getting this iconic new stadium on the Liverpool waterfront and this has all been designed to stop them.

Someone suggesting this has all come about out of jealousy and revenge because Bramley Moore is hosting the Euros and Anfield and Old Trafford aren't.

These will be frothing at the mouth more than usual now at home games. The handball appeals will be off the charts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 08:18:31 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:39:20 pm
Can you make like a tree and get outta here :D
Logged

Online gomez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 08:19:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:19 am
Heard a lot of nonsense in person from blues yesterday. Apparently the PL establishment are terrified of the fact they're the next football superpower because they're getting this iconic new stadium on the Liverpool waterfront and this has all been designed to stop them.

Someone suggesting this has all come about out of jealousy and revenge because Bramley Moore is hosting the Euros and Anfield and Old Trafford aren't.

These will be frothing at the mouth more than usual now at home games. The handball appeals will be off the charts.

Theres also a red master plan to move into Bramley Moore after we get them expelled from the league too.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 08:22:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:19 am
Someone suggesting this has all come about out of jealousy and revenge because Bramley Moore is hosting the Euros and Anfield and Old Trafford aren't.
Everton fans are so disconnected from European football that they must think that hosting a Euro game holds more cachet and interest than watching your own team in a CL semi-final against, say Barcelona.

Quote
These will be frothing at the mouth more than usual now at home games. The handball appeals will be off the charts.
Very happy that Ten Hag gets to take his team there next with the Blues even more rabid than usual on Sunday night
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,663
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 08:23:18 am »
Quote from: gomez on Today at 08:19:52 am
Theres also a red master plan to move into Bramley Moore after we get them expelled from the league too.

Well, our women's team do need their own stadium, if that's the masterplan.

They've got away with cooking the books for years and have finally been punished in a season where it won't matter. If the PL did want rid of them then they're not very competent.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:37 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,874
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm
10pts is nothing to be honest, think they are getting going to get away with this regardless of what happens with the appeal. Looking at the table its crazy to think they are still 1 win from safety.

Now I don't think any legal cases will amount to much if we take the West Ham & Sheff Utd case as a precedent. They may pay some compo but whether they can afford that plus legal bills is another matter.

I do feel a bit sorry for them, they were so incompetent that they didn't even attempt to hide this. All whilst the biggest cheats are getting away with it in plain sight.

I think this legal case has more legs to it. Third party ownership wasn't as prevalent or obvious with West Ham & Sheff Utd. What Everton did was more systematic and premeditated for over two seasons (not including years of reckless spending in the run up to Covid).

The problem for the suing clubs, I think, is proving their relegation is more down to Everton's cheating than their own batshit incompetence.  The relegated clubs made some baffling decisions when it came to managerial appointments, for example, and that's on them, not Everton.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 08:27:07 am »
Quote from: gomez on Today at 08:19:52 am
Theres also a red master plan to move into Bramley Moore after we get them expelled from the league too.
Nah, weve had long enough being close to a shit hole.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,172
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 08:53:11 am »
Find it bizarre that a lot of people are mentioning how harsh the points deduction is. Imo If anything theyve got off lightly.

Just caught the end of an interview with pat nevin on bbc going on aboot the 10 points. Reckons it should be 3 or 5 points and will be after an appeal. Its crackers

Its like some some sort of bizarro world.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
They are loving this. victim complex suits them just fine. only way this pointless club gets talked about.  :wave
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:53:11 am
Find it bizarre that a lot of people are mentioning how harsh the points deduction is. Imo If anything theyve got off lightly.

Just caught the end of an interview with pat nevin on bbc going on aboot the 10 points. Reckons it should be 3 or 5 points and will be after an appeal. Its crackers

Its like some some sort of bizarro world.

This.

It's absolutely mad stuff. Honestly this is the best result they'be had in over 25 years
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
Even the Mayor of Liverpool is at it, sticking up for them. Can they not understand they broke the rules? Others don't come into it, clubs have to be judged on what they themselves do and Everton were found guilty. Just accept and move on, it's not like they're going down and they should actually be grateful for that all things considered.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,656
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
I would understand their crying if another club had committed the exact same rule breaches and had a different punishment, but they haven't.
Everton are the only club guilty of it as of today. So other clubs are irrelevant.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,416
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Could an appeal & failure to win that result in further punishment?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
https://x.com/swissramble/status/1725535928830001575?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Swiss Ramble explains the accounts.
The covid adjustments claimed by Everton were clearly the red flag that caused the PL to look a bit more closely at the books.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 09:47:35 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:12:27 am
They are loving this. victim complex suits them just fine. only way this pointless club gets talked about.  :wave
And people are eating it up. Cowardly characters like Carragher shouting bloody murder, that little Everton got hard done by.

Just a shit club with shit fans. Sooner they get relegated the better.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,416
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:47:35 am
And people are eating it up. Cowardly characters like Carragher shouting bloody murder, that little Everton got hard done by.

Just a shit club with shit fans. Sooner they get relegated the better.
Saw Carragher's comments yesterday and about the ESL. He just sinks to new lows.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 09:56:12 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:12:27 am
They are loving this. victim complex suits them just fine. only way this pointless club gets talked about.  :wave
I said the same yesterday then had a weirdo bitter copy and paste my post onto a Shite forum before launching into football disaster insults in response.

It's true though. They are wallowing in this like pigs in shit. Raging with spite, bitterness and hatred without taking any responsibility whatsoever. Playing the poor, downtrodden victim like they do year after year. It's all so tedious, yet all so expected. Just another supposed injustice to add to their infinite list which they drone on about endlessly.

They became a club without purpose back in the last century. With nothing to play for on the football pitch anymore they took on the role of professional victims. A role they now excel in. It gives them purpose once more and gives their vile hatred a vehicle.

No class and no dignity on display from the blue quarter. Just endless self-pity, wallowing and pointing the finger at everyone other than their rancid, disastrously run little club. They celebrated the money laundering from Putin's mate. They celebrated Moshiri and his ridiculous spending. They lauded the players they bought with that money and declared them better than our players in their respective positions. They raved about being "Fuckin' Rich". They've revelled in their club vastly overreaching financially trying to keep up with the Jones'. They lapped it up and encouraged the cheating of the games rules. Now, they are squealing like toddlers because they were caught with their hands in the biscuit tin and have been sent to their room in what has been a fairly light punishment. Now they are up there looking out of the window screaming insults at everyone else whilst not once actually reflecting on their own actions.

They've continuously self-harmed, now they are crying because they've seen a little blood. The blade is in their own hands, yet, somehow, it's actually everyone else's fault.  ::)

Grow a pair, you whinging, whining dickheads. Take responsibility. Suck it up. Then move the hell on and stop crying.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:50 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
The punishment is actually lenient,  could have been  a lot worse.  They should accept it and move on
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 10:00:15 am »
Quote from: gomez on Today at 08:19:52 am
Theres also a red master plan to move into Bramley Moore after we get them expelled from the league too.
Yes, because we want to move from the world's most iconic club stadium and into a much smaller, land and sea locked new build nextdoor to a stinking sewage plant.  ::)

Honestly, these are insane.  :rollseyes 🙃  :rollseyes
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:59:51 am
The punishment is actually lenient,  could have been  a lot worse.  They should accept it and move on
In playing terms, they went in two-footed with studs up, and they got away with a booking.

Option one: Take it on the chin and move on in the knowledge you got away with one.

Option two: Squeal like banshees whilst howling with dissent even though you know full well you were lucky not to be sent off.

Now which one would the 'classy and dignified' Bitters take, I wonder? 🤔
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,550
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:56:12 am
I said the same yesterday then had a weirdo bitter copy and paste my post onto a Shite forum before launching into football disaster insults in response.

It's true though. They are wallowing in this like pigs in shit. Raging with spite, bitterness and hatred without taking any responsibility whatsoever. Playing the poor, downtrodden victim like they do year after year. It's all so tedious, yet all so expected. Just another supposed I justice to add to their infinite list which they drone on about endlessly.

They became a club without purpose back in the last century. With nothing to play for on the football pitch took on the role of professional victims. A role they now excel in. It gives them purpose once more and gives their vile hatred a vehicle.

No class and no dignity on display from the blue quarter. Just endless self-pity, wallowing and pointing the finger at everyone other than their rancid, disastrously run little club. They celebrated the money laundering from Putin's mate. They celebrated Moshiri and his ridiculous spending. They lauded the players they bought with that money and declared them better than our players in their respective positions. They raved about being "Fuckin' Rich". They've revelled in their club vastly overreaching financially trying to keep up with the Jones'. They lapped it up and encouraged the cheating of the games rules. Now, they are squealing like toddlers because they were caught with their hands in the biscuit tin and have been sent to their room in what has been a fairly light punishment. Now they are up there looking out of the window screaming insults at everyone else whilst not once actually reflecting on their own actions.

They've continuously self-harmed, now they are crying because they've seen a little blood. The blade is in their own hands, yet, somehow, it's actually everyone else's fault.  ::)

Grow a pair, you whinging, whining dickheads. Take responsibility. Suck it up. Then move the hell on and stop crying.

The problem is I have seen a number of pundits and journalists such as Ian Herbert harping on about how Everton were honest and worked with the PL etc etc, so shouldn't have had such a bad punishment. The issue is they don't look at what they actually did. When you see the covid figures their losses were well higher than anyone else's, I just find it mad that people who have been crying out for the game to be better run, when the authorities actually do something they moan about it. It's crazy. This is what encourages their fans, even some of our fans are coming out with nonsense on twitter about it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: gomez on Today at 08:04:58 am
Outnumbered by blues in work by about 6 to 1 so yesterday was good sport, but today is something else 😂. Overnight theyve all turned into financial football detectives and have been scrutinising PL teams books using some trusty School of Science calculator, apparently Man United, Arsenal and obviously ourselves have been the worst offenders over the last few years (City and Chelsea seem to be getting a pass this morning).

Not even had breakfast yet but just had to listen to how some European Illuminati Group blew up the Leicester chairmans helicopter, and now concerned about the awakening of the sleeping giant that is Everton returning to the glory years have decided to act.

Oh, and apparently the Premier League offered to compensate them £50m over the Sigurdsson debacle, which they honourably refused to take, meaning they would have met financial fair play rules 🙃

Fucking hell, mate, where do you work, the Everton ticket office?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 10:16:53 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:10:27 am
The problem is I have seen a number of pundits and journalists such as Ian Herbert harping on about how Everton were honest and worked with the PL etc etc, so shouldn't have had such a bad punishment. The issue is they don't look at what they actually did. When you see the covid figures their losses were well higher than anyone else's, I just find it mad that people who have been crying out for the game to be better run, when the authorities actually do something they moan about it. It's crazy. This is what encourages their fans, even some of our fans are coming out with nonsense on twitter about it.
The PL haven't covered themselves with glory either. They gave these a lot of rope. They probably shouldn't have. Now the Bitters have hung themselves it doesn't look good on either the club or the PL.

It's all symptomatic of the sickness of the modern age, for me. People steadfastly refusing to take responsibility for their actions, then when they finally come unstuck there are others making endless excuses for them. The cycle of refusing to take responsibility just continues...

Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 