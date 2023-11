Outnumbered by blues in work by about 6 to 1 so yesterday was good sport, but today is something else 😂. Overnight they’ve all turned into financial football detectives and have been scrutinising PL teams books using some trusty School of Science calculator, apparently Man United, Arsenal and obviously ourselves have been the worst offenders over the last few years (City and Chelsea seem to be getting a pass this morning).



Not even had breakfast yet but just had to listen to how some European Illuminati Group blew up the Leicester chairman’s helicopter, and now concerned about the awakening of the sleeping giant that is Everton returning to the glory years have decided to act.



Oh, and apparently the Premier League offered to compensate them £50m over the Sigurdsson debacle, which they honourably refused to take, meaning they would have met financial fair play rules 🙃



Heard a lot of nonsense in person from blues yesterday. Apparently the PL establishment are terrified of the fact they're the next football superpower because they're getting this iconic new stadium on the Liverpool waterfront and this has all been designed to stop them.Someone suggesting this has all come about out of jealousy and revenge because Bramley Moore is hosting the Euros and Anfield and Old Trafford aren't.These will be frothing at the mouth more than usual now at home games. The handball appeals will be off the charts.