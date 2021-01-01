I love that Everton fans are in complete denial over the central aspect of their ownership these past few years: it wasn't Moshiri's own money that he was spending, it was a Russian oligarch in Usmanov. And once Usmanov's buddy invaded Ukraine, it was game over for the Ev. Usmanov couldn't get access to the funds he was bankrolling them with, no incredibly shady sponsorship to massage the wild overspending, and the house of cards collapsed.
Of course not one single bitter will even refer to Usmanov today. So fuck them if they think they're getting an ounce of sympathy off me. They're as dodgy as Chelsea and City. Just unbelievably incompetent with it.