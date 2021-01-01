« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm »
I honestly thought they get off with "just" -10 points.  However,  the £300m court case makes it a lot more serious.
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm
I've said it before, but it's worth repeating - Moshiri needs some form of personal sanction. I don't know how that's possible, but he should be barred from acting as a company director. He's played fast and lose with the club, using money from questionable sources (to put it charitably) and now he's set to walk away after dumping a broken, shattered business into the hands of a gang of loan sharks. Fuck him.

But this is where the Everton malaise counted against them. They were too busy hating on us that they didn't pay enough attention to what Moshiri was doing to their club. Do they deserve to lose their club? No. But fuck me, how about taking some personal responsibility for once instead of living in La La Land?

Was out with a Blue last weekend, he hates Moshiri, blames it all on him.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm
While it's certainly Moshri's fault, the Everton fans were all for it in every single aspect.
After all, they are ''Fuckin' Rich" and "have £1.3b to spend." 🤑🤑🤑
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
Was out with a Blue last weekend, he hates Moshiri, blames it all on him.
But, but.. they were "rich" up until not that long ago.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
I honestly thought they get off with "just" -10 points.  However,  the £300m court case makes it a lot more serious.

Those clubs have every right to take Everton to the cleaners. A Leicester or Leeds could spend years in the lower divisions losing hundreds of millions each in revenue because Everton cooked the books. Honest to christ the 10 point deduction is Everton getting off very lightly indeed.
Offline newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
After all, they are ''Fuckin' Rich" and "have £1.3b to spend." 🤑🤑🤑

Haha the famous picture is what I was thinking of as well.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm
I've said it before, but it's worth repeating - Moshiri needs some form of personal sanction. I don't know how that's possible, but he should be barred from acting as a company director. He's played fast and lose with the club, using money from questionable sources (to put it charitably) and now he's set to walk away after dumping a broken, shattered business into the hands of a gang of loan sharks. Fuck him.

But this is where the Everton malaise counted against them. They were too busy hating on us that they didn't pay enough attention to what Moshiri was doing to their club. Do they deserve to lose their club? No. But fuck me, how about taking some personal responsibility for once instead of living in La La Land?
It's all about us, isn't it. They spend their lives looking across the park. Even today some have been too busy lurking on RAWK and copy/pasting my posts rather than concentrating on the unholy mess they've brought on themselves. You just couldn't make it up.
Offline shook

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
I honestly thought they get off with "just" -10 points.  However,  the £300m court case makes it a lot more serious.

that will do them. They definitely will survive this year, but it's going to be tough to replenish a squad going forward, with that additionally
Offline andy07

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm »
Everton will be hung out to dry.  Cant see any sanctions being applied to City this side of 2030, if at all. Far too much money and politics involved to have any chance of a positive outcome. We will see.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Another first for their wall. They deserve a deduction and should be grateful they got it this year instead of last season. They'll still stay up thanks to some of the worst sides ever around them
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'"
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
I love that Everton fans are in complete denial over the central aspect of their ownership these past few years: it wasn't Moshiri's own money that he was spending, it was a Russian oligarch in Usmanov. And once Usmanov's buddy invaded Ukraine, it was game over for the Ev. Usmanov couldn't get access to the funds he was bankrolling them with, no incredibly shady sponsorship to massage the wild overspending, and the house of cards collapsed.

Of course not one single bitter will even refer to Usmanov today. So fuck them if they think they're getting an ounce of sympathy off me. They're as dodgy as Chelsea and City. Just unbelievably incompetent with it.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm »
10pts is nothing to be honest, think they are getting going to get away with this regardless of what happens with the appeal. Looking at the table its crazy to think they are still 1 win from safety.

Now I don't think any legal cases will amount to much if we take the West Ham & Sheff Utd case as a precedent. They may pay some compo but whether they can afford that plus legal bills is another matter.

I do feel a bit sorry for them, they were so incompetent that they didn't even attempt to hide this. All whilst the biggest cheats are getting away with it in plain sight.
Offline Agent99

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Has Joe Anderson called the Police about this yet?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
I love that Everton fans are in complete denial over the central aspect of their ownership these past few years: it wasn't Moshiri's own money that he was spending, it was a Russian oligarch in Usmanov. And once Usmanov's buddy invaded Ukraine, it was game over for the Ev. Usmanov couldn't get access to the funds he was bankrolling them with, no incredibly shady sponsorship to massage the wild overspending, and the house of cards collapsed.

Of course not one single bitter will even refer to Usmanov today. So fuck them if they think they're getting an ounce of sympathy off me. They're as dodgy as Chelsea and City. Just unbelievably incompetent with it.
Remember them calling for Ukraine to surrender because Putin's illegal war was costing them Uzzy's dodgy billions?  ::)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Has Joe Anderson called the Police about this yet?
He'll be on it once he gets home from the Lobster Pot in town.

Priorities.
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5136 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
Remember them calling for Ukraine to surrender because Putin's illegal war was costing them Uzzy's dodgy billions?  ::)


Oh lordy, actually missed that. #ifferhadntbeenforzelenskywedbe14thnow
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5137 on: Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Oh lordy, actually missed that. #ifferhadntbeenforzelenskywedbe14thnow
Oh yes. They were making out that they were the real victims of Putin's invasion.  :duh
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5138 on: Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm »
Will Dyche be sueing too for losing the Burnley gig cos of their cheating and only being offered menial jobs ever since ?

Sorry if miles - but I see they've got a Go Fund Me 'atmosphere fund' going  :o ;D

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-1878s-atmosphere-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5139 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
There is a bitter on the Echo website comments whinging because a shooting in Belle Vale is the lead story and not their tin pot club being deducted ten points.  :lmao

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5140 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
and Heysel, and Clive Thomas, and Collina etc..etc..

The usual Heysel and even Hillsborough quotes are coming up on Toffeeweb.

But the weirdest conspiracy is that we are behind this as we are worried that their iconic stadium will destroy our business model as it will take away the concerts and international matches, not withstanding that the last international at Anfield was 1996. Oh, and we want to move into the Bitterdome.

And one of them was fuming, rightly, that Chelseas success was funded by one of Putins henchman. Obviously they missed the news about Usmanov.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5141 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm »
Their heads have gone.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5142 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Watched a Toffeeweb tv YT video about the 10 point deduction and they are convinced the 10 points will be reduced to 6 or 3 on appeal.

I'm not sure they worked out that to launch the appeal they have to go to the Premier League for the appeal. The same ones who recommended a 12 point deduction. And they think the PL will reduce the 10 point deduction? Everton that.
Online zero zero

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5143 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm
I'm not sure they worked out that to launch the appeal they have to go to the Premier League for the appeal. The same ones who recommended a 12 point deduction. And they think the PL will reduce the 10 point deduction? Everton that.
There's an independent appeals panel in place already.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5144 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm
Will Dyche be sueing too for losing the Burnley gig cos of their cheating and only being offered menial jobs ever since ?

Sorry if miles - but I see they've got a Go Fund Me 'atmosphere fund' going  :o ;D

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-1878s-atmosphere-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000.

"We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."
Everton vs the World.  Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5145 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
Their heads have gone.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
That is something that happened a long, long time ago.
They should have been collectively straightjacketed and institutionalised many years ago.
Offline thejbs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5146 on: Yesterday at 11:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000.

"We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."
Everton vs the World.  Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)

I love the fuck the premier league sentiment twinned with their fear of not being in the premier league.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 12:04:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000.

"We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."
Everton vs the World.  Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)

The 'none of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction.' will definitely be put to the test. Either the PL will punish Chelsea and Man City with far harsher penalties or they don't and Everton have proved a point and use it to get their 10 point penalty reduced.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000.

"We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."
Everton vs the World.  Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)

"Everton arent we. We will not be defeated by anyone!"

*Well apart from Luton, Forest, Villa, Wolves, Fulham (etc) just this season alone
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 12:22:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:32 am
The 'none of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction.' will definitely be put to the test. Either the PL will punish Chelsea and Man City with far harsher penalties or they don't and Everton have proved a point and use it to get their 10 point penalty reduced.

Errrr, Chelsea haven't even been officially charged yet. Man City have 115 charges which will take time to sort.

Neither of these cases will be done before Everton get their results from their appeal.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 12:52:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:32 am
The 'none of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction.' will definitely be put to the test. Either the PL will punish Chelsea and Man City with far harsher penalties or they don't and Everton have proved a point and use it to get their 10 point penalty reduced.
Hold on, I thought they were rich, they have a billionaire, backed by an Oligarch, they can afford Ancelloti (and his court costs), they spent £500m on players. What's all this 'little club' shite now, are they forgettiing or have they regressed to pre 2016, did it not really happen, or did they fuck it up like no-one has ever done, not even United.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFWxKefz6GU
https://footysouvenirs.co.uk/products/everton-pin-badge-we-are-rich-royal-and-white

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Shit, does that mean the Everton Revenge Seeking Beast has been awoken again?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 02:02:54 am »
Feel a bit sorry for them. Seems harsh. Shows the fit and proper persons test works just fine. Nothing to see there.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 03:18:27 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:11:13 pm
Does that mean they'll stop being City's biggest cheerleaders and begging the team to fix matches against them? Now they're anti corruption and all that.

My mate (massive red) went to goodison a few seasons ago with his dad when they played city . Said it was a proper weird atmosphere.  His dads sound to be fair, same lad took his dad on the kop to watch us v city and his dad ended up supporting us and loved it on the kop. They are weird but not all .
Offline RJH

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5154 on: Today at 06:39:14 am »
BBC Sport has the story "'Dogs of War reborn' - Everton gear up for another challenge"

Not sure if that headline was written by an Evertonian or someone taking the piss.
