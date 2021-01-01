Will Dyche be sueing too for losing the Burnley gig cos of their cheating and only being offered menial jobs ever since ?



Sorry if miles - but I see they've got a Go Fund Me 'atmosphere fund' going



https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-1878s-atmosphere-fund?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer



They have raised nearly £19k, soft sods, I am sure those new banners will be a good source of fun for anyone outside Goodison, let's see what they come up with. Free the 38,000."We have plans in motion regarding banners and flags against the Independent Commissions quite frankly, disgraceful and nonsensical decision to deduct the club 10 points. If anyone would like to help, we will release more information in due course. Any more donated will go towards making Goodison Park atmosphere as hostile and electric as it can be at a pivotal time for Everton Football Club. We won't take this lying down. Fck the Premier League."Everton vs the World. Disgraceful over punishment of Everton FC. None of the top six scumbags would get such a sanction. F%%k Off Premier League.They just woke the dogs of war. Let's go! Premier League is corrupt, they are making the fans suffer to line their own pockets. But I think this will all backfire on them, with time and with EFC fans leading the way. They picked a fight with the wrong crew. UTFTCOYB from Switzerland (I see Usmanov's bank is chipping in)Fuck the premier league. Can we have a banner about the silence on citys 115 charges as well pleaseNo irony in there that they have been found guilty of corruption (aside from the Oligarch stuff) but are using that to turn on the PL"Fuck the Premier League" (Well we all hope that becomes the case)