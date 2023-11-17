« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 243464 times)

Offline Legs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5080 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:48:28 pm
If they put pressure on the PL to punish City that could mean more success for us.

Devil and the deep blue sea conundrum for them. ;D

Yeah relegation is better than that outcome !
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5081 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:24:15 pm
Seems unfair because FA/PL will never go after Man City/Chelsea/Newcastle.

Arsenal fans should be all over getting ADFC charged and also stripped of titles and them handed to the runners up.
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 06:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:13:04 pm
That's a Garence for you.
are you sure it's not Garnacho?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:36:17 pm
Bloody hell, is he a legit source?
I've no idea, but it was just repeated on the main ITV national news.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:45:56 pm
They got away lightly. If they didn't cheat they'd already likely be in the championship and this season the points deduction won't mean anything as there's 3 absolutely shite teams in the league. They should accept the penalty and put pressure on the league to punish Chelsea and city.
The irony of that, given that they've been cheering the Abu Dhabi 115s and Putin's finest on for years now.
Offline Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
He's the Chief Sports journo of the Daily Fail, crap source in terms of paper but this is big news that evrey other journo is covering. He was just  posting it first.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:06:12 pm
The irony of that, given that they've been cheering the Abu Dhabi 115s and Putin's finest on for years now.

Theyll go back to cheering the Red Mancs just as the tax dodging, strike breaking, Brexit loving Jim Ratcliffe takes over.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:08:19 pm
Theyll go back to cheering the Red Mancs just as the tax dodging, strike breaking, Brexit loving Jim Ratcliffe takes over.
But they say never go back to your first love. 🤔
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:17:17 pm
@HenryJackson87

Gary Neville on Evertons point deduction:

Its a joke. An absolute joke. The Glazers have a lot of answer for, they really do.
3:08 PM · Nov 17, 2023
Catch many? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 07:28:24 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
This is RAWK mate, not sure which chat site you think you;re on, switch tabs.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:37 pm
This is RAWK mate, not sure which chat site you think you;re on, switch tabs.
tHink its cos you have a girls name Love
Offline oojason

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm »

'Evertons deduction is a tremor  City and Chelsea may face the earthquake' - by Sean Ingle:-

Everton are first club to be punished for breaking financial fair play rules  others can only wait to see what the Premier League does next

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/17/premier-league-financial-fair-play-everton-manchester-city-chelsea





a snippet...


'Geologists know that sometimes what appears to be an earthquake is only a prelude to an even greater seismic event. That is worth remembering amid the tremors of the decision to dock Everton 10 points for breaching the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules (PSR). Because for Manchester City and Chelsea a quake of a far larger magnitude is potentially looming.

City, after all, have been charged with more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules over multiple years. Chelsea are under investigation for alleged financial wrongdoing between 2012 and 2019  and, as the Guardian revealed this week, secret payments worth tens of millions of pounds appear to have been made by companies owned by Roman Abramovich.

Everton are the first club to be punished by the league for breaking financial fair play rules, and the leading sports lawyer Catherine Forshaw believes that City and Chelsea will be fearing much more severe punishments  including potential relegation.

If you are a lawyer at these clubs, you will be more nervous after this verdict, says Forshaw, who has significant experience in advising national governing bodies and football clubs. Theres precedent in place now. And compared to Chelsea and Manchester City, Everton are likely to be at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of severity. So I think relegation is certainly not out of the question.'
Offline Samie

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:32:01 pm
tHink its cos you have a girls name Love

I'll be anything you want me to be babe.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 07:37:25 pm »
It's hardly news if the relegated clubs press ahead with litigation. It's been on the cards for months. And whilst they do have a case up to a point, it will be a challenge to prove any relegation was a direct result of Everton's cheating - given the chaotic management of most of the relegated clubs.

Leicester could have sorted all this out if they'd not missed that fucking penalty.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:24 pm
I'll be anything you want me to be babe.
Can you make like a tree and get outta here :D
Online Simplexity

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Everton are really lucky that this season there are 3 teams that are absolutely terrible and will go right down again.

Probably why PL gave them the points deduction in the first place. They get to look serious without there being any repercussions.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 07:41:49 pm »
Lets look at what happened

1. Everton overspent and continued to do so despite warnings

2. Everton deliberately  mislead the premier league about the source of its stadium funding and therefore the applicability of interest payments to count against FFP.

3. Misleading the premier league about their intention to sell a player to meet FFP


They overspent, and lied about other issues.


Crooks.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 07:48:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:45:56 pm
They got away lightly. If they didn't cheat they'd already likely be in the championship and this season the points deduction won't mean anything as there's 3 absolutely shite teams in the league. They should accept the penalty and put pressure on the league to punish Chelsea and city.

and help out the red shite?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 07:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:48:07 pm
and help out the red shite?

They are stuck on both horns of the dilemma.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm »
Hahahahaha no more moral highground for the cheats
Offline JJ Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm »
The way that Sky was reporting the story earlier, it was suggesting that the 6 clubs looking at litigation would be claiming against the EPL rather than Everton directly?
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 08:27:45 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:09:46 pm
Hahahahaha no more moral highground for the cheats

Have you seen their posts? They are on an even higher soapbox now.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 08:28:44 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 08:18:18 pm
The way that Sky was reporting the story earlier, it was suggesting that the 6 clubs looking at litigation would be claiming against the EPL rather than Everton directly?
Through the EPL process
