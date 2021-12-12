« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:05:19 pm
carragher is such a disingenuous dickhead and seemingly thick with it, his take:

'When you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL and there was no sanction it doesn't feel right.'

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1725512711285486017?s=20

OK, so first of all, no club tried to leave the PL, it was an attempt to set up a different European league.  And secondly - THAT is what he goes for when youve got Abu Dhabi running around like nothing is wrong, with a 115 charges hanging over them.

I've asked him what he thinks of Everton being one of the 5 leading clubs that set up an actual breakaway league in 1990. I doubt I'll get a response.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 04:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:18:32 pm
Just a perfect day, drink Sangria in Stanley Park
And then later, when it gets dark, we play at home
Just a perfect day, act like animals in the zoo
Then smear a bogie too and then home

[Chorus]
Oh, it's such a perfect day
I'm glad I spent it going boo
Oh, such a perfect day
The Ev just keep me hanging on
They just keep me hanging on

[Verse 2]
Just a perfect day, 10 points is all we lost
A weekend with no games is boss
It's such fun
Just a perfect day, boos make me forget myself
I think that we're someone else, someone good

[Chorus]
Oh, it's such a perfect day
I'm glad I spent it going boo
Oh, such a perfect day
The Ev just keep me hanging on
They just keep me hanging on

[Outro]
Shit, we're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
:lmao :wellin
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 04:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:20:32 pm
You're missing the point. The ESL wasn't an alternative to the PL. It was an alternative to the CL

No one tried to leave the league. Carra is ignorant

Fair point, and above SOS. I'm wrong there

But one of the things in all the hysteria of SL that has always bugged the shit out of me was that the one or two good things proposed in the SL were never discussed. The governance rules from a financial fair play POV were a huge improvement.

Sorry anyway - today is a good day regardless of it being the Ev or not. Hopefully it's the start of something, rather than a once off.
 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm »
Times like this I miss that odd fella who was obsessed with Catcher in the Rye
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:59:33 pm
Sowho can we loan to Luton in January?

bad bootle meff


Edit
Haha didnt realise he had a name change
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 04:50:10 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:44:24 pm
Times like this I miss that odd fella who was obsessed with Catcher in the Rye

The Mel Gibson lad in Conspiracy Theory. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:05:19 pm
carragher is such a disingenuous dickhead and seemingly thick with it, his take:

'When you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL and there was no sanction it doesn't feel right.'

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1725512711285486017?s=20

OK, so first of all, no club tried to leave the PL, it was an attempt to set up a different European league.  And secondly - THAT is what he goes for when youve got Abu Dhabi running around like nothing is wrong, with a 115 charges hanging over them.

Jesus christ can we stop giving that dimwit Carragher oxygen for flip sake.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:17:53 pm
Of course, he knows this but would rather stir mischief.

Hes just following/feeding the popular narrative and is encouraged to do so by his paymasters as per usualgotta drive those clicks and impressions!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:05:19 pm
carragher is such a disingenuous dickhead and seemingly thick with it, his take:

'When you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL and there was no sanction it doesn't feel right.'

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1725512711285486017?s=20

OK, so first of all, no club tried to leave the PL, it was an attempt to set up a different European league.  And secondly - THAT is what he goes for when youve got Abu Dhabi running around like nothing is wrong, with a 115 charges hanging over them.

To be fair he says in that quote would they have been better to try and drag it out like other clubs? So hes not ignoring it.


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 04:56:36 pm »
Sadly it won't be enough to relegate them, one win and they are above Luton
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm »
It seems timely that this points deduction has come about in the international break.

How quick is the appeal process? The last thing the PL want is a team yo-yo'ing up and down the table based off deductions, appeals and then counter appeals. Seems like too much to have it all come to an end by next week though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 12:57:33 pm
As well as the points deduction they should be made to recall Neal Maupay and play him for the rest of the season!
Man, that's cruel and unusual punishment. Gotta be against UN rules
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 05:04:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:56:36 pm
Sadly it won't be enough to relegate them, one win and they are above Luton

Yup.probabky get the points against man united next weekend too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:56:36 pm
Sadly it won't be enough to relegate them, one win and they are above Luton

Probably not but if they get sued for 300m by the clubs relegated at their expense that may well be enough to do some long term damage.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »


Mother of god


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Its that victim mentality again
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 05:08:40 pm »
Annoying it won't make any difference this season.

They'll try and get another dogs of war out of it. Thankfully we're not playing them for a while.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:34 pm


Mother of god


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Its that victim mentality again

Funny how they just gloss over their own wrongdoing being part of that corruption that is ruining the game, clueless dickheads.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 05:11:01 pm »
If they want to push back against corruption, they can start with their own club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm »
Does that mean they'll stop being City's biggest cheerleaders and begging the team to fix matches against them? Now they're anti corruption and all that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
Oh this is sweet.

Quote
The chair of the commission, David Phillips KC, also referenced applications for financial compensation from current Premier League clubs Burnley and Nottingham Forest and last season's relegated sides, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton.

Phillips said he was "satisfied that the applicant clubs have potential claims for compensation" - but noted the commission holds no "inherent jurisdiction" and it is instead "the role of the Premier League to bring and prosecute complaints".

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 05:12:07 pm »
The Spirit Of The Booooos, more like
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:38:07 pm
Good afternoon, all. Picked up some nice ale and posh cheese on the way home from work there, hope youre all having a good day x
Friday drinks have turned into spot the bluenose deep in animated  conversation.

A mate keeps whistling ring of fire as he walks past any of our guesses.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 05:14:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:11:39 pm
Oh this is sweet.

What are Notts Forest doing getting involved? ;D

I assume they signed up to it last season in case they got relegated?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 05:17:19 pm »
Quote
The Toffees said they had planned player sales exceeding £80m in the pandemic-impacted 2020 summer transfer window but the commission sided with the Premier League's assertion that Everton's inability to raise that money was "largely attributable" to market forces - namely the prices Everton were asking for.

Funny how they were still one of the main spenders in 2020. They signed Doucore, Allan and Godfrey for in excess of 20 million each and spent a fortune on James Rodriguez's contract. Despite all the Covid losses they claimed. They didn't make a worthwhile sale that year either.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 05:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:52:33 pm
Who would want their players?

Some of the ex-Burnley lads could do a job at the bottom end of the table? I imagine most of the bottom half would take the keeper with little arms. But it's not like they have a plethora of players people are going to be fighting over - most of their players are there for a reason...
I don't care.  I just want them all to be screaming at their agents to get them the fuck off a sinking ship.  and failing that, phone in performances until the Bitters have no choice but to bin them.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:05:32 pm
Have they blamed the Red Shite yet?
I think your name was mentioned, actually.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm »
Fuck them. Should have been last season or a 25 point deduction this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 05:22:17 pm »
I don't think it's fair considering what city are getting away with and what chelse got away with. Everton are an easy target so let's punish them severely.

Carragher is an absolute bellend. Had to bring us into it. All he had to do was to compare the situation to city and Chelsea but no, the thick head banger has to bring us into it. I absolutely detest the man at this point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 05:22:23 pm »
All this ' one win takes them above Luton' well providing Luton don't also win, who knows what boost this will give other clubs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:52:12 pm
Not quite 8 am here, so have been catching up on the last 10 pages or so.

10 point deduction.

Now other clubs can sue Everton.


You are 777 who have been loaning Everton money every month because Everton have a 20 mil shortfall.

What if 777 tells Everton due to the current circumstance we do not want to buy the club?

Where will Everton find the money to run itself? Chances are they won't. And then another 9 point deduction.

What will the players do? How will this affect their moral? Will they down tools or claim niggling injuries so they can find another club?


Things are going to get very interesting going forward.

777 let them go bust. Buy them at a knockdown price from the administration team. Separate the Ground from the Football club. Charge them rent for playing there. What could go wrong, except that they are already owed £60m by EFC. £150m owed to rights media, and god knows who else lent them money.
Its a right mess
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5030 on: Today at 05:23:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:34 pm


Mother of god


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Its that victim mentality again

So in summary...

We did bad shit yeah
We got caught yeah
We admitted the crime yeah
We got punished yeah

But won't someone think of the child throwing, snot wiping, constantly booing fans yeah?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5031 on: Today at 05:27:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:46:43 pm
You think the Blues are sad now, imagine how they'll feel when City get punished!

And we are awarded two more titles? ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:05:19 pm
carragher is such a disingenuous dickhead and seemingly thick with it, his take:

'When you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL and there was no sanction it doesn't feel right.'

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1725512711285486017?s=20

OK, so first of all, no club tried to leave the PL, it was an attempt to set up a different European league.  And secondly - THAT is what he goes for when youve got Abu Dhabi running around like nothing is wrong, with a 115 charges hanging over them.

Sky were shitting it that a new European Super league would emerge. They lost the tv rights to show UEFA leagues, and the rights for the new league would probably be beyond them or the PL would throw the clubs concerned out and they would be left with very expensive rights to a farmers league.
Carragher is their public facing employee
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:18:32 pm
Just a perfect day, drink Sangria in Stanley Park
And then later, when it gets dark, we play at home
Just a perfect day, act like animals in the zoo
Then smear a bogie too and then home

[Chorus]
Oh, it's such a perfect day
I'm glad I spent it going boo
Oh, such a perfect day
The Ev just keep me hanging on
They just keep me hanging on

[Verse 2]
Just a perfect day, 10 points is all we lost
A weekend with no games is boss
It's such fun
Just a perfect day, boos make me forget myself
I think that we're someone else, someone good

[Chorus]
Oh, it's such a perfect day
I'm glad I spent it going boo
Oh, such a perfect day
The Ev just keep me hanging on
They just keep me hanging on

[Outro]
Shit, we're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
We're going to reap just what we sowed
:wellin :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5034 on: Today at 05:29:29 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:22:17 pm
I don't think it's fair considering what city are getting away with and what chelsea got away with. Everton are an easy target so let's punish them severely.

Carragher is an absolute bellend. Had to bring us into it. All he had to do was to compare the situation to city and Chelsea but no, the thick head banger has to bring us into it. I absolutely detest the man at this point.

Again, just because the rules have yet to be applied equally to City or Chelsea does not mean Everton's punishment is unfair or unduly harsh. They wanted to BE City; they are desperate for a sportswasher to take them over so they can go around kicking sand in everybody's faces like the bully they aspire to be.

They deserve no sympathy at all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5035 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:34 pm


Mother of god


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Its that victim mentality again
Jesus Christ, even when they complaining about being victimised they are still talking about Liverpool. Worst ex ever.
