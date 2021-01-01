There's going to be such a massive can of worms opened no matter what happens from this point on.I'm just glad we're generally run like a decent club and ought not be impacted negatively by all this....I think.
Seeing some of them blame Rafa on twitter
Unfortunately we have though haven't we, been cheated out of league titles
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Me too. The league has been fucked by the Russian Mafia and oil states buying the league for decades and fuck all is said.
Me too. The league has been fucked by the Russian Mafia and oil states buying the league for decades and fuck all is said.[/quote]Correct.Everton are bound to be angry I mean they are guilty but they are bound to point at City/Chelsea and if they did then the bitters move up to 17th !Like another poster said this isnt just on these teams others have lost out financial/sporting wise for two decades.
Have they blamed the Red Shite yet?
What grounds do Everton have for appeal? They basically admitted the charge and did little more than throw a load of financial and mental gymnastics at the panel as justification for their transgression?I mean, maybe they're hoping to lessen the punishment rather than be acquitted of wrong doing, but from an appeals' standpoint, they need to prove the process was somehow flawed or unfair, or that the punishment doesn't fit the crime. I don't see how they wangle that? Are they going to cite the lack of action around Chelsea and Abu Dhabi to suggest an unfair due process?
Leeds, Leicester and Burnley could sue Everton into oblivion now.
On the face of it, it looks like they will get out of the bottom 3 easy enough, but they have hell of a run of games up to and after Christmas. Starting with their second favourite Mancs.
Id guess last paragraph is what they will say.If they get suspended sentence then it means anybody can do as they wish in future.They need to be docked points though they broke the rules.
The case involving City is much much more complex - hence why it is taking so long and that is aside from them attempting to delay etc via the civil courts (and ultimately failed by the way). 115 charges and with many thousands of documents takes a long time to go through before even legal arguments start. The Everton case was on 1 charge that Everton effectively admitted - by the looks of the reasoned judgment the main debate was around mitigation. By contrast City are not going to admit anything, which means each of those 115 needs properly examining and whilst I suspect certain charges will be lumped together in specific categories, the sheer volume of work required explains the delay. I genuinely don`t for one minute believe that this will be swept under the carpet. The very fact Everton have just got hammered suggest that City - and probably Chelsea now after the Abramovic stuff earlier this week - are being teed up for something very serious. The commission has wide discretionary powers as well.
The argument of the points deduction being unfair on the basis of two other clubs having not yet received punishments in ongoing, totally unrelated cases is unbelievably weak.
Nah once Everton has touched you, like the Hotel California, you can check out any time you like but you can never leave
Try counting in your head up to 115, does it take longer than counting to 1, if so stop and consider for a fucking second if investigating and prosecuting charges takes longer than counting?
