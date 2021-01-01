« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 240532 times)

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 03:16:48 pm »
1, 2, 3, 4 , can I have a little more
5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 I love you.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • Sound
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 03:09:23 pm
There's going to be such a massive can of worms opened no matter what happens from this point on.

I'm just glad we're generally run like a decent club and ought not be impacted negatively by all this....I think.

Unfortunately we have though haven't we, been cheated out of league titles
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,353
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:57:01 pm
Seeing some of them blame Rafa on twitter :lmao :lmao :lmao

Wow, setting a new standard for degree of difficulty when it comes to mental gymnastics there, wasn't he the only one of their managers that didn't spend shitloads?
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:17:40 pm
Unfortunately we have though haven't we, been cheated out of league titles

Let me rephrase, nothing new is going to impact us negatively.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,353
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:08:51 pm
Me too. The league has been fucked by the Russian Mafia and oil states buying the league for decades and fuck all is said.

Try counting in your head up to 115, does it take longer than counting to 1, if so stop and consider for a fucking second if investigating and prosecuting charges takes longer than counting?  ::)
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Such a pity not last season but enjoying the asterisk against them.
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm »
Seeing reports that it was for losses of 124mil that exceeded the three year allowance of 105mil. They lost over 100mil a year for 3 years running. Where's the 124 figure come from?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:08:51 pm
Me too. The league has been fucked by the Russian Mafia and oil states buying the league for decades and fuck all is said.
[/q
uote]

Correct.

Everton are bound to be angry I mean they are guilty but they are bound to point at City/Chelsea and if they did then the bitters move up to 17th !

Like another poster said this isnt just on these teams others have lost out financial/sporting wise for two decades.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 03:25:47 pm »
Im still confused how they are paying for a new stadium to be built whilst avoiding relegation every year. Thing is if you mention the local council and it planning permissions your post gets dele..te.!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm »
On the face of it, it looks like they will get out of the bottom 3 easy enough, but they have hell of a run of games up to and after Christmas. Starting with their second favourite Mancs.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,161
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 03:27:43 pm »
DFGDGFF" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,864
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
What grounds do Everton have for appeal? They basically admitted the charge and did little more than throw a load of financial and mental gymnastics at the panel as justification for their transgression?

I mean, maybe they're hoping to lessen the punishment rather than be acquitted of wrong doing, but from an appeals' standpoint, they need to prove the process was somehow flawed or unfair, or that the punishment doesn't fit the crime. I don't see how they wangle that?

Are they going to cite the lack of action around Chelsea and Abu Dhabi to suggest an unfair due process?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,296
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:05:32 pm
Have they blamed the Red Shite yet?

Within moments of the news breaking
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Why are they complaining this is amazing new for Everton in 20 years time this will be the stuff of legends the time they avoided relegation despite record points deduction unfairly imposed.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,412
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
Everton vs Utd next weekend.  Spicy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:28:51 pm
What grounds do Everton have for appeal? They basically admitted the charge and did little more than throw a load of financial and mental gymnastics at the panel as justification for their transgression?

I mean, maybe they're hoping to lessen the punishment rather than be acquitted of wrong doing, but from an appeals' standpoint, they need to prove the process was somehow flawed or unfair, or that the punishment doesn't fit the crime. I don't see how they wangle that?

Are they going to cite the lack of action around Chelsea and Abu Dhabi to suggest an unfair due process?

Id guess last paragraph is what they will say.

If they get suspended sentence then it means anybody can do as they wish in future.

They need to be docked points though they broke the rules.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 03:34:29 pm »
So let's say they need to be looking at 50 points. That's the 40 they need to stay up minus the ten docked. Though they only needed 36 last season to stay up.
50 points last season would have them finish 11th. I don't think they'll go down, they're on course for a mid table finish, though this could rock moral and focus.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,965
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:26 pm
Leeds, Leicester and Burnley could sue Everton into  oblivion now.


Fingers crossed.

They could start again, though. The Farmer Barleymow White Elephant Stadium hosting Blyth Spartans in National League North would be tremendous!

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 03:35:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:27:20 pm
On the face of it, it looks like they will get out of the bottom 3 easy enough, but they have hell of a run of games up to and after Christmas. Starting with their second favourite Mancs.
I'd be amazed if Everton don't beat United next week, especially as they see themselves are hard done by over this so the fans will be even more feral than usual.
Logged

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm »
On current form the 3 promoted team look on course for about 20 points
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,765
  • How are we
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 03:38:07 pm »
Good afternoon, all. Picked up some nice ale and posh cheese on the way home from work there, hope youre all having a good day x
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ts1WvLWbwEw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ts1WvLWbwEw</a>

Add another one to the list
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,999
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 03:52:12 pm »
Not quite 8 am here, so have been catching up on the last 10 pages or so.

10 point deduction.

Now other clubs can sue Everton.


You are 777 who have been loaning Everton money every month because Everton have a 20 mil shortfall.

What if 777 tells Everton due to the current circumstance we do not want to buy the club?

Where will Everton find the money to run itself? Chances are they won't. And then another 9 point deduction.

What will the players do? How will this affect their moral? Will they down tools or claim niggling injuries so they can find another club?


Things are going to get very interesting going forward.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 03:54:16 pm »
The argument of the points deduction being unfair on the basis of two other clubs having not yet received punishments in ongoing, totally unrelated cases is unbelievably weak.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,864
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:32:33 pm
Id guess last paragraph is what they will say.

If they get suspended sentence then it means anybody can do as they wish in future.

They need to be docked points though they broke the rules.

Yup. Fines are pointless. Either a club has so much money fines are meaningless, or have so little money that it just becomes another debt to shrug at. Points deductions and removal of honours won (where applicable) is the way to go.

On the bright side, for once we can be the ones chanting, "You know what you are!"

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:58:24 pm
The case involving City is much much more complex - hence why it is taking so long and that is aside from them attempting to delay etc via the civil courts (and ultimately failed by the way).  115 charges and with many  thousands of documents takes a long time to go through before even legal arguments start. The Everton case was on 1 charge that Everton effectively admitted - by the looks of the reasoned judgment the main debate was around mitigation.  By contrast City are not going to admit anything, which means each of those 115 needs properly examining and whilst I suspect certain charges will be lumped together in specific categories, the sheer volume of work required explains the delay.

I genuinely don`t for one minute believe that this will be swept under the carpet. The very fact Everton have just got hammered suggest that City - and probably Chelsea now after the Abramovic stuff earlier this week - are being teed up for something very serious. The commission has wide discretionary powers as well.
Exactly. This post should be pinned so the people will stop moaning about City not being done yet.

If the PL are serious about nailing City they need to super careful, get everything right, dot every i and cross every t. And that will take time. Much more time than the relatively simple open and shut case with Everton, which Everton admitted anyway.

If the PL turn end up absolving City or brusing it under the carpet we can all go nuclear. But give them a chance. It's probably the most complex prosecution of a football club ever.


Meanwhile, lol at the Ev "budgeting" to finish 6th ;D

In which world were they gonna finish that high?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
So found guilty and even if appealed and suspended, it's still guilty, so I assume the other clubs have plenty of legal legs to stand on?

Plus obviously should have been applied last season
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:54:16 pm
The argument of the points deduction being unfair on the basis of two other clubs having not yet received punishments in ongoing, totally unrelated cases is unbelievably weak.
Yeah. City will get theirs in due course. As frustrating as it is, it could be an encouraging sign that the PL are taking their time with it.
Hitting City with a suitably harsh punishment will be a different kettle of fish than just sticking a 10 point deduction on Everton, who are a shambles of a club that lack the financial power to do much about it.
In punishing City, you're taking on a regime with full state power and unlimited funds behind them. There's no comparison.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:56 pm by kennedy81 »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 03:58:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:14:59 pm
Nah once Everton has touched you, like the Hotel California, you can check out any time you like but you can never leave
Sadly, per the same song, it seems like you can stab the Ev with your stealy knives as much as you want but you just can't kill the beast.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,357
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:21:08 pm
Try counting in your head up to 115, does it take longer than counting to 1, if so stop and consider for a fucking second if investigating and prosecuting charges takes longer than counting?  ::)
;D

Spot on
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 