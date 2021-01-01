« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:56:31 pm
I agree but at the same time it will be unfair if City are not punished by the same barometer. Going by a 10 point deduction City should get at least 100 and thats being nice.

We will see what happens but I would say it would be unfair if City dont receive a relative punishment and most of us on here would bet right now that they wont.

It will be unfair on the whole league if City go unpunished. It's important not to look at Everton on isolation.

As has been said, plenty of clubs weren't arsed about City cheating when they were cock blocking us from titles. Which clubs have suffered more over City's antics compared to Everton's? You never hear the Bitters complain about the CL place they lost out on because City leapfrogged them due to financial doping.

City deserve both fucking barrels, and I'll be livid if they only get a slap on the wrist. But that won't make me feel sorry for Everton. The next Man City is what those tw@ts aspired to become, and it's important not to forget that just because it went tits up for them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 02:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:05:06 pm
Everton admitted the offence, City have not so it's not comparable

So what would have happened if Everton didn't admit ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 02:08:17 pm »
Everton being punished for not being a big club, but they are a big club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm »
Largest points deduction in premier league history, another 1st.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:08:02 pm
So what would have happened if Everton didn't admit ?

There would have been a hearing arguing about the substantive charge as well - which there essentially was as the mitigation was discussing it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
This is a good thing as the rot in the PL has to be stopped. The relegated clubs who stayed inside the rules should sue the arse off them.

I hope this proves to be just a beginning.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
The reality is they will be fine this season. The newly promoted teams are that bad. The Everton of the past 4-5 seasons could never have pulled of a 2-3 away win at Crystal Palace. This in the end will be inconsequential, season wise

The potential lawsuits, however, are a different story.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm »
Sadly, the fuckers will stay up, they only need 2 pts to get out of the bottom 3
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Hopefully this will galvanise those at the bottom*, they suddenly have a better chance to stay up. 

*except Luton, fuck Luton
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
All the proper Clubs should form their own League and fuck off Chelsea, Man Cheaty and SaudiCastle. #premierleaguecorrupt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
They've still got to face chelsea, spurs, saudi, and both mancs twice. They've already lost to arsenal at home, which they never do. Keep hope alive!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:14:49 pm
Theyre appealing it. Whats the likelihood that it doesnt actually happen?

The punishment would be fair if City and Chelsea werent obviously going to get away with their own wrongdoings. Everton have been treated unfairly here.
how are they "obviously going to get away with their own wrongdoings".

Chelsea have admitted a breach too I believe, so will get a similar punishment, City have denied any wrong doing so due process is now being followed plus it's a far more complex case given there are 115 charges rather than just 1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm »
From a luminary on Bloomoon...

Quote
Everton appealing the decision. Think the points deduction will still stand but will be overturned if Everton are successful.

Such an insightful take.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:25:56 pm
We now need Calvert-Lewin to be out for three months with his customary chipped fingernail, and they're in trub.

I'm sure he's on a runway photoshoot this week - so there is a chance!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm »
if everton get a 10 pt deduction wtf to city get?!?!

however much this is funny, just seems like everton are the easy target while city / chelsea are let off. PL will then turn around and say "ooh yeah look what we did to everton though". hope im wrong.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Ive read through the judgement and EFC have tried to claim all sorts as allowable losses.. such as the failure to sue Sigurdsson for £10m
Also this verdict allows financially impacted clubs to sue Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm »
Looking like a good season for them to get the points deduction. They're playing okay and the teams at the bottom aren't picking up any points. But the season before last, Rafa got them a ton of early points before they tanked and narrowly avoided relegation, so we might yet see them swirl down the toilet bowl.

The teams that got relegated in their place should feel aggrieved. It's worked out about as well as it could've for Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:15:03 pm
Ive read through the judgement and EFC have tried to claim all sorts as allowable losses.. such as the failure to sue Sigurdsson for £10m
Also this verdict allows financially impacted clubs to sue Everton.

There wasn`t much point in calling him player Y was there, when the same paragraph mentioned a criminal charge  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:21:40 pm
10 points is nothing. With Luton on 6 another win moves them out again. Those three teams are probably the shittest 3 in a very long time. Which is typically spawny

While Luton seem unlikely to do so, both Burnley and Sheffield might spend money in January that could keep the bitters down there, but they do seem to have got very lucky with the timing of their punishment.

Of course, their fans are still whining about how unfair it is when the ones who should be doing that are the leeds, leicester etc fans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
The whole "We'd have been allowed to deduct the interest if we'd have borrowed from the bank." argument is laughable.

If you'd have borrowed from the bank the rate would have been higher so you borrowed from your owner instead. Can't have it both ways.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Other than optics - this is a nothing decision at all.

They didn't make the point deduction when it mattered (any of the last 2 seasons) and effectively the deduction this year allows the PL to save face - knowing that everton will stay up.

Oh no - we finished 16th again! But for the pts deduction we were getting the CL spots! ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:57 pm
Other than optics - this is a nothing decision at all.

They didn't make the point deduction when it mattered (any of the last 2 seasons) and effectively the deduction this year allows the PL to save face - knowing that everton will stay up.

Oh no - we finished 16th again! But for the pts deduction we were getting the CL spots! ::)

Disagree on the Premier League website there is another document outlining the legal case of Burnley, Leeds etcif EFC are found guilty. This guilty verdict opens up this can of worms.
Its not just the points deductions it could cost them many millions more.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:18:22 pm
If i'm reading this right, the final finding was that they only breached the bar by £19m (124m-105m)??

If that is all they could prove (it probably is actually more), 10 points does seem quite harsh?

When you skim over the judgement so there are things like this...

Quote
The 13 August 2021 agreement imposed certain obligations on Everton, one of which was to obtain the Premier Leagues approval of purchases of new players. The Premier League approved each such request but when doing so cautioned Everton that it (the Premier League) was not managing Evertons finances, and that it was for Everton to ensure that it complied with the PSR.
The Premier League asserts that for Everton to have persisted in player purchases in the face of such plain warnings was recklessness that constitutes an aggravating factor.

Some of their mitigations are a dreadful attempt as well. Claimed they could have sued 'Player X' who had been arrested in 2021 for £10m but didn't, and as the judgement points out even if they had there is nothing to say he'd have been in a position to pay them £10m. They also claimed 'Player Y' was going to be sold which would have balanced the books, but the panel pointed out that in the same summer he was to be sold, they gave him a new contract even though his existing one wasn't due to expire (Not sure who this actually is btw, Player X more obvious)
