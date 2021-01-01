I agree but at the same time it will be unfair if City are not punished by the same barometer. Going by a 10 point deduction City should get at least 100 and thats being nice.



We will see what happens but I would say it would be unfair if City dont receive a relative punishment and most of us on here would bet right now that they wont.



It will be unfair on the whole league if City go unpunished. It's important not to look at Everton on isolation.As has been said, plenty of clubs weren't arsed about City cheating when they were cock blocking us from titles. Which clubs have suffered more over City's antics compared to Everton's? You never hear the Bitters complain about the CL place they lost out on because City leapfrogged them due to financial doping.City deserve both fucking barrels, and I'll be livid if they only get a slap on the wrist. But that won't make me feel sorry for Everton. The next Man City is what those tw@ts aspired to become, and it's important not to forget that just because it went tits up for them.