Don't get dragged into the Everton fans 'corruption' narrative. They're lucky to still be in the league, the points deduction happening now is fairly good news for them. Last two seasons they'd have been down and I think with better teams coming up next season they also would be gone with it.



People need to stop moaning about the City charges. There's 115 of theirs to Everton's 1. It's not going to happen overnight but something probably will be handed down eventually. I'm amazed more people can't understand this. Even after whatever they're given (and it surely will be something) it'll remain in the courts for a while afterwards. It's probably a couple of years away from happening but this bodes quite well I'd say.