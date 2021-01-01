« previous next »
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4760 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm
Weird to see all the complaining about City, obviously it's been a long time coming but at least give it a chance now.
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,922
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4761 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:43:48 pm

No, the premier league recommended Everton being docked 12 points, the independent panel could have docked them even more points than that, should they wished to have done so.

Ah OK, thanks!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4762 on: Today at 12:51:28 pm
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 12:42:07 pm
Seems a bit inconsistent to punish them when City, at this stage, are just flaunting it.

Guess it's easier to pick on them.

Exactly
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,505
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4763 on: Today at 12:51:47 pm
Watching some melt on YouTube rant on about us not winning a Premier League title because of the Super League. And just going off on random rants about other clubs.

Glorious stuff.
Logged
AHA!

Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4764 on: Today at 12:51:59 pm
Apparently they should now punish City, Chelsea and Liverpool (according to one Everton fan)... How we've cheated the system I do not know.
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4765 on: Today at 12:52:25 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 12:48:20 pm
It wont take ages, it all has to be completed including appeal in 3 months, under new rules.

When does the 3 months start?
If its from when the process started its going to be tight.
And the delay will add to uncertainty over investment.
Plus if the PL and the FA are getting tough, what does that mean for suitable owners scrutiny of 777
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4766 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 12:51:59 pm
Apparently they should now punish City, Chelsea and Liverpool (according to one Everton fan)... How we've cheated the system I do not know.

We bribed Collina to come out of retirement or some such batshit
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4767 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 12:51:59 pm
Apparently they should now punish City, Chelsea and Liverpool (according to one Everton fan)... How we've cheated the system I do not know.

They still talking about Littlewoods?  ::)
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,998
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4768 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm
Quote

Leeds, Leicester and Burnley have previously written to Evertons prospective new owners, 777 Partners, warning they intended to sue for damages in the event of a guilty verdict. All three clubs were relegated in the past two seasons when Everton narrowly survived.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/17/everton-deducted-10-points-premier-league-guilty-financial-fair-play-breach

This might be more damaging to them than the points deduction given how broke they are
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,564
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4769 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm
They've just got round to it. Won't make any difference at the end of the season, they'll still stay up, but a pleasure to see them back down there:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/tables
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,286
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4770 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm
Don't get dragged into the Everton fans 'corruption' narrative. They're lucky to still be in the league, the points deduction happening now is fairly good news for them. Last two seasons they'd have been down and I think with better teams coming up next season they also would be gone with it.

People need to stop moaning about the City charges. There's 115 of theirs to Everton's 1. It's not going to happen overnight but something probably will be handed down eventually. I'm amazed more people can't understand this. Even after whatever they're given (and it surely will be something) it'll remain in the courts for a while afterwards. It's probably a couple of years away from happening but this bodes quite well I'd say.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,736
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4771 on: Today at 12:55:00 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:45:23 pm
No joy in this at all.

Fucking assholes are flexing their muscles on Everton, while Manchester City told them to go fuck themselves in 2018 and they are still prancing around, posting record 'earnings'. Just a complete shambles. Not that Everton isn't guilty, but if this is the standard they chose to enforce - Manchester City better be expelled permanently from English football.

I agree entirely.  I feel sorry for the blues that many of us know.

City and Chelsea are a stain on the league. Theirs are not 'accounting errors' - they are blatant cheats.

I posted quite a while ago that I thought this would happen due to the politics of it, and we can only hope that this is merely teeing up for massive punishments for City and Chelsea.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,922
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4772 on: Today at 12:55:13 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:49:41 pm
BlueMoon getting edgy https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/everton-thread-2023-24.360682/page-53

Quote
Are they getting such harsh treatment in order to punish us more severely? - if we have done something wrong (I dont think we have)

Quote
We have done something wrong, we have upset the apple cart and dared to challenge the untouchables.

Deluded as ever over there, they all think they're clean as a whistle.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4773 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 12:47:42 pm
They are lucky to receive the points deduction in a season where there are 4 teams who are extremely poor.
They should easily still be able to survive.

If ever there was a time for them to get hit with it then it's this season. For that they should consider themselves extremely fortunate.

All eyes on the cheats along the M62 now, and the statement from Everton that they will monitor other cases with great interest is especially interesting. Nothing short of relegation and stripping of titles for 115 charges if one charge gets you 10 points deducted.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,446
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4774 on: Today at 12:56:06 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:49:53 pm
Absolute disgrace that Everton are deducted points. All the while those cheating Manc Bastards get to kick the can along the road long enough to all but destroy the tenure of Jurgen Klopp. He has performed miracles to even compete with these sportwashing slave owning scumbags.

Dont get sucked into the Everton narrative  this is about corruption.
Think of this a different way.  If they can nail Cory, it will be about a 10,000 point deduction
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,648
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4775 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:49:41 pm
BlueMoon getting edgy https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/everton-thread-2023-24.360682/page-53

Amuses me that they all think they've done nothing wrong and cheating financially is irrelevant to what happens on the pitch. Stupid c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4776 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Don't get dragged into the Everton fans 'corruption' narrative. They're lucky to still be in the league, the points deduction happening now is fairly good news for them. Last two seasons they'd have been down and I think with better teams coming up next season they also would be gone with it.

People need to stop moaning about the City charges. There's 115 of theirs to Everton's 1. It's not going to happen overnight but something probably will be handed down eventually. I'm amazed more people can't understand this. Even after whatever they're given (and it surely will be something) it'll remain in the courts for a while afterwards. It's probably a couple of years away from happening but this bodes quite well I'd say.

Eventually? do you mean when Klopp is managing Germany and we have lost generational talents like Van dijk and Salah.
Logged
