Everton - The 777 Unflushables

« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 05:16:08 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 15, 2023, 11:25:11 pm
It's obvious that the bogus twitter account saw the PL's 12 point deduction recommendation and decided to run with it as a genuine punishment for clicks.

I'll be gobsmacked if such a punishment is applied in full this season - but even if it is, their odds of staying up are still better than 50/50

What would be hilarious would be if it did turn out to be the punishment, but not applied until next season and them then going down due to the new promoted teams not being so shambolic.
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 07:22:08 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 15, 2023, 09:05:24 pm
Ignoring Everton's plight a 12 point deduction would set a precedent and one I hope is seen through when City get their comeuppance.

Not going to happen pal. City have friends in high places bought and paid for.
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 10:58:26 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:22:08 am
Not going to happen pal. City have friends in high places bought and paid for.

By the time the PL actually bring their charges their friends in high places may be in opposition.
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:58:26 am
By the time the PL actually bring their charges their friends in high places may be in opposition.

That might even be what they're waiting for.
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm »
When are we even expected to hear anything? It's been three bloody weeks. How long to they need??
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 09:01:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
When are we even expected to hear anything? It's been three bloody weeks. How long to they need??
This always amazes me. A jury in a trial are locked away until they reach a verdict, very rarely does it go on for more than a day or so. The judge then passes sentence, again pretty much next day or two. These are legal experts who should be able to hear the submissions and look at the evidence much more efficiently than a person pulled in off the street for jury service, yet it takes months for the result
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 09:32:20 am »
I would imagine they are all getting paid for it so just dragging it out as long as possible
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
If you want a laugh on a Friday then check out this thread about BMD..🤦‍♂️

",It's going to be the new 4th Grace"
"I hear people walking in New Brighton who turn their heads and look across the Mersey and go "that's amazing" 🤣

https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1700155853.html
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 09:55:26 am »
To be honest, the massive cranes at the Port of Liverpool look more impressive.
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:39:01 am
If you want a laugh on a Friday then check out this thread about BMD..🤦‍♂️

",It's going to be the new 4th Grace"
"I hear people walking in New Brighton who turn their heads and look across the Mersey and go "that's amazing" 🤣

https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1700155853.html
But once it gets its 12 point deduction it will be the 16th Grace.
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
The Meccano Boo and Poo Camp.
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 10:17:01 am »
I was looking at Everton's form home and away this season, and it's so obvious what their problem is. You could stick them in an 80,000-seater state-of-the-art stadium and their fan base would still be a massive hindrance to them.
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 11:14:17 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:39:01 am
If you want a laugh on a Friday then check out this thread about BMD..🤦‍♂️

",It's going to be the new 4th Grace"
"I hear people walking in New Brighton who turn their heads and look across the Mersey and go "that's amazing" 🤣

https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1700155853.html
The 4th grace, housing a disgrace.
