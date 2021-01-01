« previous next »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
It's obvious that the bogus twitter account saw the PL's 12 point deduction recommendation and decided to run with it as a genuine punishment for clicks.

I'll be gobsmacked if such a punishment is applied in full this season - but even if it is, their odds of staying up are still better than 50/50

What would be hilarious would be if it did turn out to be the punishment, but not applied until next season and them then going down due to the new promoted teams not being so shambolic.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm
Ignoring Everton's plight a 12 point deduction would set a precedent and one I hope is seen through when City get their comeuppance.

Not going to happen pal. City have friends in high places bought and paid for.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:08 am
Not going to happen pal. City have friends in high places bought and paid for.

By the time the PL actually bring their charges their friends in high places may be in opposition.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:58:26 am
By the time the PL actually bring their charges their friends in high places may be in opposition.

That might even be what they're waiting for.
When are we even expected to hear anything? It's been three bloody weeks. How long to they need??
