It's obvious that the bogus twitter account saw the PL's 12 point deduction recommendation and decided to run with it as a genuine punishment for clicks.I'll be gobsmacked if such a punishment is applied in full this season - but even if it is, their odds of staying up are still better than 50/50
Ignoring Everton's plight a 12 point deduction would set a precedent and one I hope is seen through when City get their comeuppance.
Not going to happen pal. City have friends in high places bought and paid for.
By the time the PL actually bring their charges their friends in high places may be in opposition.
