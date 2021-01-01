« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 228983 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,782
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 05:58:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:32:43 pm
Well he's a British citizen (Not Iranian as people keep making out) albeit domiciled elsewhere for tax reasons, so I expect he'll be popping back regularly.

That's the thing with rich people though. They can live anywhere. Ask Sunak.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 07:18:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

The stuff about the CL qualification is a particularly batshit reason for them to feel hard done by as well, the rules were changed because uefa didn't realise that any domestic league would be so fucking stupid to exclude the CL winners from the following season's competition, particularly given the precedent when it had happened in other countries in previous seasons.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,782
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:06:02 am »
I will never not find it funny how important Everton think they are.   ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,604
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

And they call us victims.

Everton drew Villareal in the play off because they were unseeded, they hadn't even played in Europe for 10 years, so they were going to get a difficult tie whatever. They were lucky to even be in the draw because by rights (at that time) the 4th placed team missed out if the CL winner from that country finished outside the top 4 (as had happened in Spain a few years earlier and then to Spurs a few years later). The PL/FA just hadn't planned for the scenario.

They then went down to the UEFA Cup and straight away lost 5-1 in the first leg to some team from Bucharest. They would have been embarrassed in the CL.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:08 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 09:39:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:01 am
And they call us victims.



Of all the fan bases that throw that at us, this lot has absolutely no room to talk at all. In fact, if there is any fan base in this country that loves to wallow in victimhood, it's Everton's. Nobody else comes close to them for it.

I won't have any blue throw that slur at me.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm »
First time in 3 seasons they've won back to back PL games.

Jesus that's some record.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,977
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
Everton v Man Utd after the break.

Whose winning streak ends?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 05:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:01:33 pm
First time in 3 seasons they've won back to back PL games.

Jesus that's some record.

I thought they drew last week?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 05:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:06:50 pm
I thought they drew last week?

They did too, maybe the commentator meant away games?
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 05:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:09:03 pm
They did too, maybe the commentator meant away games?

Easy mistake to make as they talk that much irrelevant shit.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,743
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 05:20:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:04:37 pm
Everton v Man Utd after the break.

Whose winning streak ends?
This present Ev of late seems to have a bit of a fight in them.
I'm backing them to beat their former 1st team.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:19:18 pm
Easy mistake to make as they talk that much irrelevant shit.

Indeed!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,861
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm »
A massive blot on an otherwise lovely day.

These twats aren't going to be flushed, are they?

I'm gutted.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,977
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 10:24:15 pm »
Just when you think it's safe to come outside, as an Everton supporter, I do wonder if the Independent Panel might just announce their findings and penalty during the International break.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,861
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 10:35:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:24:15 pm
Just when you think it's safe to come outside, as an Everton supporter, I do wonder if the Independent Panel might just announce their findings and penalty during the International break.


I think they'll still be safe, even if they get the full 12 deduction (and that's looking unlikely). Despite having a first team padded with shite, Dyche The Grok has got them playing an effective game and their confidence is up.

Also looks like the authorities are going to sign off the sale to the 777 shysters, lowering the prospect of them going into insolvency this season.

I so want them in the lower divisions when they open their willy-waving Barleymow stadium. To utterly fucking ruin it for them.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 