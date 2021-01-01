Just when you think it's safe to come outside, as an Everton supporter, I do wonder if the Independent Panel might just announce their findings and penalty during the International break.
I think they'll still be safe, even if they get the full 12 deduction (and that's looking unlikely). Despite having a first team padded with shite, Dyche The Grok has got them playing an effective game and their confidence is up.
Also looks like the authorities are going to sign off the sale to the 777 shysters, lowering the prospect of them going into insolvency this season.
I so want them in the lower divisions when they open their willy-waving Barleymow stadium. To utterly fucking ruin it for them.