« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 228304 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,781
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 05:58:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:32:43 pm
Well he's a British citizen (Not Iranian as people keep making out) albeit domiciled elsewhere for tax reasons, so I expect he'll be popping back regularly.

That's the thing with rich people though. They can live anywhere. Ask Sunak.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,340
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 07:18:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

The stuff about the CL qualification is a particularly batshit reason for them to feel hard done by as well, the rules were changed because uefa didn't realise that any domestic league would be so fucking stupid to exclude the CL winners from the following season's competition, particularly given the precedent when it had happened in other countries in previous seasons.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,346
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,781
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 08:06:02 am »
I will never not find it funny how important Everton think they are.   ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,592
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao

And they call us victims.

Everton drew Villareal in the play off because they were unseeded, they hadn't even played in Europe for 10 years, so they were going to get a difficult tie whatever. They were lucky to even be in the draw because by rights (at that time) the 4th placed team missed out if the CL winner from that country finished outside the top 4 (as had happened in Spain a few years earlier and then to Spurs a few years later). The PL/FA just hadn't planned for the scenario.

They then went down to the UEFA Cup and straight away lost 5-1 in the first leg to some team from Bucharest. They would have been embarrassed in the CL.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:08 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 