Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT









And they call us victims.Everton drew Villareal in the play off because they were unseeded, they hadn't even played in Europe for 10 years, so they were going to get a difficult tie whatever. They were lucky to even be in the draw because by rights (at that time) the 4th placed team missed out if the CL winner from that country finished outside the top 4 (as had happened in Spain a few years earlier and then to Spurs a few years later). The PL/FA just hadn't planned for the scenario.They then went down to the UEFA Cup and straight away lost 5-1 in the first leg to some team from Bucharest. They would have been embarrassed in the CL.