« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 228076 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4520 on: November 7, 2023, 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
Waste of time
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4521 on: November 7, 2023, 07:49:31 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.

Do they also get 2 years to pay the £3m fine, as they don't have a pot to piss in.


Also once found guilty, which is what this penalty suggest, here come some clubs to sue Everton directly.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4522 on: November 7, 2023, 08:39:38 pm »
At least we all know now that fuck all will happen to Abu Dhabi now.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4523 on: November 7, 2023, 08:54:28 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
Punishing without punishing.
Zero consequences for cheating in this league.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4524 on: November 7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4525 on: November 7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.
Who's also a black cab driver?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,624
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4526 on: November 7, 2023, 09:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm
Who's also a black cab driver?

That's racist.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4527 on: November 7, 2023, 09:20:41 pm »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,776
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4528 on: November 7, 2023, 09:23:22 pm »
It would sound about right, based on the theories we've been spinning over the past six months. I mean let's face it, if 777 can pass the fit and proper persons test then football is basically dead - nothing none of us didn't already know. But let's wait and see what's confirmed.

If nothing else, any form of punishment is confirmation of wrongdoing. The clubs that went down in Everton's place can still take them to court. And it's not like 777 will turn them into a power house.

They're going to be a shell of a club, playing in a draughty, smelly stadium they don't even own. A vassal for a hedge fund that's subsumed their assets and their identity, with the threat of administration hanging over them for years to come.

They are a zombie club; an undead club that chants "boooo!" instead of "brainnnns!". There's nothing left of them. Death would be a mercy.
« Last Edit: November 7, 2023, 09:25:14 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4529 on: November 7, 2023, 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  7, 2023, 09:23:22 pm
They're going to be a shell of a club, playing in a draughty, smelly stadium they don't even own. A vassal for a hedge fund that's subsumed their assets and their identity, with the threat of administration hanging over them for years to come.

They are a zombie club; an undead club that chants "boooo!" instead of "brainnnns!". There's nothing left of them. Death would be a mercy.
:'(
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4530 on: November 7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.

From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4531 on: November 7, 2023, 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell
from a mate?  I'll alert the media.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,846
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4532 on: November 7, 2023, 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue

Did you overhear him praying or something?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,964
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4533 on: November 7, 2023, 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell

Does he drive a taxi?

I've probably had him as a driver.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,757
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4534 on: November 8, 2023, 12:27:39 pm »
Can't see how small fine and suspended points deduction helps the PL at all with oversight
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4535 on: November 8, 2023, 01:57:30 pm »
If they backdate the points deduction to last year then fair enough.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,804
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4536 on: November 8, 2023, 10:40:34 pm »
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4537 on: November 8, 2023, 10:56:08 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on November  8, 2023, 10:40:34 pm
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.
I'd prefer the rolling 6 points option.

deduct 6 now, and if they get 6 more at any point, deduct 6 again.

rinse and repeat.

:)
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,441
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4538 on: November 8, 2023, 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  8, 2023, 10:56:08 pm
I'd prefer the rolling 6 points option.

deduct 6 now, and if they get 6 more at any point, deduct 6 again.

rinse and repeat.

:)
It seems that such an option can lead to one deduction only...   

;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4539 on: November 8, 2023, 11:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm
Who's also a black cab driver?
I hear your a racist now Terry, how did you get interested in that type of thing?
Should we all be racists now?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4540 on: November 9, 2023, 12:20:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November  8, 2023, 11:57:09 pm
I hear your a racist now Terry, how did you get interested in that type of thing?
Should we all be racists now?

;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,624
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4541 on: November 9, 2023, 01:16:27 am »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4542 on: November 9, 2023, 03:58:48 am »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,590
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4543 on: November 9, 2023, 07:40:02 am »
Quote from: cptrios on November  8, 2023, 10:40:34 pm
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.

A deduction is useless anyway this season, as they'll stay up regardless. Hopefully they're at least found guilty but the PL don't want their brand damaged by points deductions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4544 on: November 9, 2023, 09:17:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2023, 07:40:02 am
A deduction is useless anyway this season, as they'll stay up regardless. Hopefully they're at least found guilty but the PL don't want their brand damaged by points deductions.
And they'd have worn it as a badge of honour; "The RS loving Premier League tried to relegate us with a points deduction but we showed them!"

Being found guilty is the telling point here.  The Covid-19 excuse only holds water if you don't have any context about the comparably tiny losses experienced by every other Premier League club.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,310
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4545 on: November 9, 2023, 09:27:48 am »
Bored of this now.

The 777 takeover will be significantly more perilous than any meek diluted 'punishment' handed out by the PL.

Of course, there's always the dream scenario where they are docked a few points for the COVID financial fraud, before 777 quickly drag them into the abyss of administration, which comes with a further 9-point penalty. You feel there'll need to be a perfectly-timed, two-pronged approach to finally flush them.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4546 on: November 9, 2023, 12:23:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  9, 2023, 09:27:48 am
Bored of this now.

The 777 takeover will be significantly more perilous than any meek diluted 'punishment' handed out by the PL.

Of course, there's always the dream scenario where they are docked a few points for the COVID financial fraud, before 777 quickly drag them into the abyss of administration, which comes with a further 9-point penalty. You feel there'll need to be a perfectly-timed, two-pronged approach to finally flush them.




Yeah they are definitely going to need two flushes to sink this turd.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,776
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4547 on: November 9, 2023, 12:54:15 pm »
Everton's hope is that points deductions are staggered so they don't adversely affect any one season.

But let's say they go into administration and get deducted nine points. If there's a suspended deduction in the works, would that be triggered?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4548 on: November 9, 2023, 01:43:18 pm »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4549 on: November 9, 2023, 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on November  8, 2023, 10:40:34 pm
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.

to be honest, if reports of them needing an injection of at least £20m+ PER MONTH in order to operate, are true, then they're going to break the P&S rules again next year and get the deduction then.

It does however set a dangerous precedent. As clubs near the relegation zone could now, conceivably take the risk of overspending one year in order to stay up, take their suspended deduction and basically just get away with breaking the rules.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,351
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4550 on: November 9, 2023, 08:51:29 pm »
Joking aside, this form the Esk is genuinely terrifying

777 is a house of cards that could collapse at any time.

Quote
Following Everton, trying to understand the current difficulties of the club financially, let alone trying to rationalise the logic of the current proposed takeover takes you, the reader, and I, the author, on paths rarely trodden by almost all football fans. The uncertainty created by the current owner and board of directors, the apparent choice of new owners by Farhad Moshiri, requires, for anyone with a genuine concern as to the future ownership of our football club, unprecedented scrutiny.

As a result of the above, I find myself staring at the financial statements of a Bermuda- based reinsurance company and their latest credit ratings issued by a global credit ratings agency.

If I havent lost you yet, please stick with it as it has real relevance to the potential future of our club, a club like all football clubs, whose supporters expect our legal owners to act as true custodians of not only a financial asset but also, and more importantly, our community, cultural, identifying entity spanning generations.

All of the financial data below materially impacts the ability of 777 to buy, pay off debt, pay for the stadium and invest in the future of our football club

As most will now know, 777 Partners is a US based, Miami based private equity group with a sprawling enterprise of more than 60 companies with interests as diverse as annuity based insurers, aircraft leasing companies, low cost airlines and increasingly relevant, a portfolio of football clubs combined to form the much in vogue multi-club operating model, beloved by private equity and particularly US investors.

The 777 Partners website provides limited data on assets under management but confirms that 777 is 100% owned and controlled by its employees. It states the capital they invest is their capital. Reports on the value of their partnership and portfolio vary but figures as high as $10 billion are quoted regularly in the media.

The 777 claim that they invest their own capital is interesting, and most recently they have talked more of resources  which arguably can have a different meaning, including debt and other sources of capital.

One of the likely sources of funds for the 777 partnership is a reinsurance business based in Bermuda, 777 Re. 777 Re. is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and is 98% owned by Brickell Insurance Holdings LLC, with a 75% economic interest in favour of 777 Partners LLC.

Reinsurance businesses provide insurance for insurance businesses  they take on the collective risks of thousands of insurance policies sold by insurance companies to private individuals and commercial, corporate clients. As a result they have large amounts of capital sitting on their balance sheet, usually invested conservatively to provide the cover insurance companies require to meet future liabilities.

777 Re. has (as of 31 December 2022  the last reporting date) nearly $3bn of assets  a significant increase on the previous year ($2.36 bn). Those assets, invested on behalf of their insurance company clients can be invested in different asset classes  property, shares, bonds, cash etc.

777 Re. can invest in other 777 companies. In the financial year ending 31 December 2021, 777 Re. had investments in parties related to 777 of $555.8 million. By 31 December 2022 this figure had grown to $1,482.5 million, an increase of $926.7 million and representing close to 50% of 777 Re.s assets.

Football related investments (to 31 December 2022) include $102.96 million in Nutmeg Acquisition LLC and $9.2 million to Sevillistas Unidos LLC.

This is capital from their client insurance companies invested in or lent to 777 partners and their portfolio businesses.

Reinsurance companies have a complex system of asset and risk management designed to create a balance between growing the portfolio of assets and meeting the potential liabilities of their insurance company clients. As a regulated business, depending upon the jurisdiction, there are additional controls placed on how and where they can invest.

Credit Ratings

Credit rating agencies exist to monitor and rate the financial strength of financial services companies, including  reinsurance companies. One such company AM Best (the largest global rating agency specialising in insurance companies) covers 777 Re.

On the  8th November 2023, AM Best downgraded the financial strength rating of 777 Re. from A- (Excellent) to B (Good) and what is known as the long term issuer credit rating from a- (Excellent) to bb (Fair).

Concurrently AM Best placed these ratings under review with negative implications. The downgrade reflects the balance sheet assessment from very strong to weak. Why is that?

This  deterioration results from the companys significant exposure to investments in various 777 Partners LLC originated assets.

It also reflects, again in AM Bests words concerns are heightened by uncertainty regarding the financial condition of 777 Partners LLC as it has not provided audited financial statements for the past two years.

AM Best continues with the company has been placed under review with negative implications pending the completion of its plans to improve risk-adjusted capitalisation by divesting the majority of its affiliated holdings.

So what does this all mean?

It means 777 partners have to (in accordance with their business plan  as stated by AM Best) reverse their use of investing 777 Res capital in 777 related businesses. How do they do that? Either by selling those assets to unrelated parties, repaying debt owed to 777 Re., or generating fresh capital from within the partnership or their underlying portfolio companies to buy out the reinsurers position.

All at a time when purchasing Everton would be their largest and most capital needy football investment to date. Herein lies the issue for Evertonians, for me in particular. I have often stated it is my belief that 777 partners do not have the capital to buy, recapitalise and invest in Everton  i.e. to pay off existing debts, meet current cashflow deficits, pay the outstanding amounts on the new stadium and invest in the playing squad.

How do 777 partners achieve this against a backdrop of an existing portfolio of loss making football clubs and a business that has to either find fresh sources of capital or sell assets to meet the requirements of their business plan for a business that has invested near $1.5bn but now needs to reduce that exposure by divesting the majority of its affiliated holdings. Even reducing related party exposure by half requires $750 million of asset sales or an injection of fresh capital into 777 partners and its portfolio companies

Moshiri makes the claim that 777 are the best future owners of Everton football club. It is impossible to square the investment needs of Everton with the current resources available to 777 partners and their future requirement to divest so much of 777 Res assets.

As I said at the top this is not a path often tread by football supporters. But we need to ask the questions and critically so do the regulators. 777 Partners need to provide the answers, and those answers need to be a condition of regulatory approval prior to the acquisition of Everton in my opinion. Without such, self regulation by the Premier League or regulatory approval by the FCA is not worth the paper it is written on.

The danger for Everton is we end up with owners who cannot resource our future requirements whilst meeting the capital needs of their own wider partnership business
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4551 on: November 9, 2023, 09:35:05 pm »
Worrying times. 
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,735
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4552 on: November 9, 2023, 10:58:44 pm »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,257
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4553 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  9, 2023, 03:58:48 am
Feckin Greeks!

Leave Tsmikas out of it, hes in enough trouble anyway.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,804
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4554 on: Yesterday at 03:21:48 pm »
I know this has come up before, so forgive me, but heres a question for those with legal knowledge. Would it theoretically be possible for Everton supporters, business owners with financial interest in the clubs survival, the actual city of Liverpool, etc, to join some kind of class action lawsuit against the PL if 777 crash and burn and destroy the club? It seems insane that theyd approve this sale.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,351
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4555 on: Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm »
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT

Quote
It's not without precedence.
We were the club hardest hit with the European ban.
We had the first of only 2 players banned for diving even after the commission said that there was contact on Niasse.
We were the victims of a fixed champions league draw, the fact that Moyes said publicly that he believed that the draw was fixed and wasn't himself punished for saying that, as a punishment for Moyes would have led to an investigation.
Then the game itself V Viallareal was obviously fixed.
Then they changed the rules on champions league qualification.
Can't really blame people for thinking the worst


:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,776
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4556 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 03:21:48 pm
I know this has come up before, so forgive me, but heres a question for those with legal knowledge. Would it theoretically be possible for Everton supporters, business owners with financial interest in the clubs survival, the actual city of Liverpool, etc, to join some kind of class action lawsuit against the PL if 777 crash and burn and destroy the club? It seems insane that theyd approve this sale.

The PL will argue that it was either let Everton go bust now, or give them a fighting chance not to go bust 12 months down the line - even if that's ultimately what happens.

Better off suing Moshiri, but I can't see him hanging around in the UK once he jettisons Everton.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4557 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:23:10 pm
Absolutely batshit crazy conspiracy theorists over at GOT


:lmao
Ha ha yeah right, punishing Moyes for talking shite would have 'led to an investigation'. Like that happens everytime a manager is punished for criticising the authorities or making accusations.

Poor Ev; they had Clarence Darrow on speed dial waiting for the investigation that never came...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4558 on: Yesterday at 07:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm
Better off suing Moshiri, but I can't see him hanging around in the UK once he jettisons Everton.
Well he's a British citizen (Not Iranian as people keep making out) albeit domiciled elsewhere for tax reasons, so I expect he'll be popping back regularly.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4559 on: Today at 05:39:16 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 03:21:48 pm
I know this has come up before, so forgive me, but heres a question for those with legal knowledge. Would it theoretically be possible for Everton supporters, business owners with financial interest in the clubs survival, the actual city of Liverpool, etc, to join some kind of class action lawsuit against the PL if 777 crash and burn and destroy the club? It seems insane that theyd approve this sale.

The way the majority carried on when we were fighting to get Hicks and Gillet out, nothing would please me more than to see 777 burn the whole enterprise to the ground.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 