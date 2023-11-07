« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 226077 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,967
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4520 on: November 7, 2023, 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
Waste of time
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4521 on: November 7, 2023, 07:49:31 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.

Do they also get 2 years to pay the £3m fine, as they don't have a pot to piss in.


Also once found guilty, which is what this penalty suggest, here come some clubs to sue Everton directly.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4522 on: November 7, 2023, 08:39:38 pm »
At least we all know now that fuck all will happen to Abu Dhabi now.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4523 on: November 7, 2023, 08:54:28 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
Punishing without punishing.
Zero consequences for cheating in this league.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4524 on: November 7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 07:31:19 pm
Hearing £3m fine and 6 point deduction suspended for 2 years.
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4525 on: November 7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.
Who's also a black cab driver?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,608
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4526 on: November 7, 2023, 09:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm
Who's also a black cab driver?

That's racist.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4527 on: November 7, 2023, 09:20:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,737
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4528 on: November 7, 2023, 09:23:22 pm »
It would sound about right, based on the theories we've been spinning over the past six months. I mean let's face it, if 777 can pass the fit and proper persons test then football is basically dead - nothing none of us didn't already know. But let's wait and see what's confirmed.

If nothing else, any form of punishment is confirmation of wrongdoing. The clubs that went down in Everton's place can still take them to court. And it's not like 777 will turn them into a power house.

They're going to be a shell of a club, playing in a draughty, smelly stadium they don't even own. A vassal for a hedge fund that's subsumed their assets and their identity, with the threat of administration hanging over them for years to come.

They are a zombie club; an undead club that chants "boooo!" instead of "brainnnns!". There's nothing left of them. Death would be a mercy.
« Last Edit: November 7, 2023, 09:25:14 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4529 on: November 7, 2023, 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  7, 2023, 09:23:22 pm
They're going to be a shell of a club, playing in a draughty, smelly stadium they don't even own. A vassal for a hedge fund that's subsumed their assets and their identity, with the threat of administration hanging over them for years to come.

They are a zombie club; an undead club that chants "boooo!" instead of "brainnnns!". There's nothing left of them. Death would be a mercy.
:'(
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4530 on: November 7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  7, 2023, 09:03:41 pm
will ppl ffs stop posting shit like this with no links whatsoever?

do you not realize your posting that is totally meaningless without context or source(s)? 

for all we know you're "hearing" that in yer fucking dreams, or from next door's cat.

From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4531 on: November 7, 2023, 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell
from a mate?  I'll alert the media.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4532 on: November 7, 2023, 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue

Did you overhear him praying or something?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4533 on: November 7, 2023, 11:09:52 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on November  7, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
From a mate who's a proper blue, seems quite relieved actually but time will tell

Does he drive a taxi?

I've probably had him as a driver.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 pm »
Can't see how small fine and suspended points deduction helps the PL at all with oversight
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 01:57:30 pm »
If they backdate the points deduction to last year then fair enough.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
What the hell would be the purpose of a suspended points deduction? Why not just spread them out, one point per season? Or allow Everton to choose one of the next 10 seasons to take the deduction? Or give them six puppies instead? Ridiculous.
I'd prefer the rolling 6 points option.

deduct 6 now, and if they get 6 more at any point, deduct 6 again.

rinse and repeat.

:)
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,437
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
I'd prefer the rolling 6 points option.

deduct 6 now, and if they get 6 more at any point, deduct 6 again.

rinse and repeat.

:)
It seems that such an option can lead to one deduction only...   

;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,764
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  7, 2023, 09:08:01 pm
Who's also a black cab driver?
I hear your a racist now Terry, how did you get interested in that type of thing?
Should we all be racists now?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm
I hear your a racist now Terry, how did you get interested in that type of thing?
Should we all be racists now?

;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,608
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 01:16:27 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 