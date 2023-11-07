It would sound about right, based on the theories we've been spinning over the past six months. I mean let's face it, if 777 can pass the fit and proper persons test then football is basically dead - nothing none of us didn't already know. But let's wait and see what's confirmed.



If nothing else, any form of punishment is confirmation of wrongdoing. The clubs that went down in Everton's place can still take them to court. And it's not like 777 will turn them into a power house.



They're going to be a shell of a club, playing in a draughty, smelly stadium they don't even own. A vassal for a hedge fund that's subsumed their assets and their identity, with the threat of administration hanging over them for years to come.



They are a zombie club; an undead club that chants "boooo!" instead of "brainnnns!". There's nothing left of them. Death would be a mercy.