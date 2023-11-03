« previous next »
Offline Chakan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 01:54:50 pm
;D ;D ;D ffs, predictive text ::) ::) ::)

Your predictive text changes catastrophe to that!? Bloody hell.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 02:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:55:54 pm
Your predictive text changes catastrophe to that!? Bloody hell.
cataphoric
catastrophic

hhmm not great, makes me wonder what I actually typed to get a word I don't even know the meaning of ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline Original

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 02:54:13 pm »
My blue mate advised me last night its 5 wins in their last 7 games, I nearly fell off my chair
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 02:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:54:13 pm
My blue mate advised me last night its 5 wins in their last 7 games, I nearly fell off my chair


It's terribly disappointing.

 :no
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 02:10:19 pm
cataphoric
catastrophic

hhmm not great, makes me wonder what I actually typed to get a word I don't even know the meaning of ;D ;D ;D ;D

Read on........

(yeah, I have just looked it up)
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:54:13 pm
My blue mate advised me last night its 5 wins in their last 7 games, I nearly fell off my chair

So their best run in the last x (Id guess a lot ) of years and its still not any better than our current form.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:54:13 pm
My blue mate advised me last night its 5 wins in their last 7 games, I nearly fell off my chair
1-3 vs. Brentford
1-2 vs. Villa (League Cup)
1-2 vs. Luton
3-0 vs. Bournemouth
2-0 vs. Us
0-1 vs West Ham
3-0 vs Burnley (League Cup)

Who knew we'd landed such an amazing victory against a form side?!

The Brentford and West Ham results are the two stand-outs and beating anyone by three clear goals is a good result.  The West Ham fixture did drop nicely for them.

They are traditionally quite good at this time of the year so I'm not reading too much into it.  In terms of the league fixtures they probably got three points more than par - I'd have expected them to beat Luton but lose at Brentford and West Ham.  That's why I'm not a betting man!
Online tubby

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm »
Take the Luton result out and that's above par for them.  They'll easily be safe this season, even with a points deduction.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 03:54:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:46:23 pm
Take the Luton result out and that's above par for them.  They'll easily be safe this season, even with a points deduction.

Only chance they won't be is if the points deduction fucks them over mentally. Beating West Ham helps them no end in that regard because it won't even look that bad now in terms of how far off safety they'll be.
Offline Graeme

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 05:22:26 pm »
As Ive said previously so much of their good form and results comes down to the fact DCL isnt currently injured. When hes not in the team they dont create as much and put next to none of what they do create away.

When (not if) hes out with another lengthy layoff theyll go back into a bit of free fall.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:22:26 pm
As Ive said previously so much of their good form and results comes down to the fact DCL isnt currently injured. When hes not in the team they dont create as much and put next to none of what they do create away.

When (not if) hes out with another lengthy layoff theyll go back into a bit of free fall.

DCL is key because he nicks them goals and their whole gamplan is blag a goal and sit back on it.

They keep getting teams at the right time. West Ham early kick off Sunday after a long European away trip on the Thursday.  Brentford put in their worst display in a long time against them. Villa rest most of their team in the cup game (prioritising Europe). Bournemouth and Burnley play massively into their hands by going away to Goodison and playing a City type style of play with limited players and get picked off - Burnley themselves making a load of changes.
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 12:01:15 pm »
The Athletic doing a story on the stadium. You kinda forget how fucked they are until they lay it out in a couple of paragraphs. I'd never heard of the Andy Bell thing before.
Quote
A new stadium was supposed to map out a path towards better days, but in these deeply uncertain times, there is not yet the funding in place to settle the balance on a project owner Farhad Moshiri has said will run to £760million. It is thought there is another £200million still to be secured, even after drawing down a £100million loan from MSP Sports Capital in August that was ring-fenced for the stadium build.

As well as the need to find as much as £200million, a figure some have predicted might be higher, to settle costs with Laing ORourke, there may be a need to repay a further £140million to MSP Sports Capital, who were the vehicle for Everton to borrow two tranches of funding in the summer.

As well as their £100million loan secured against the stadium, there was a further £40million they borrowed from English businessman Andy Bell as a bridging loan in May.

On top of funding the day-to-day running costs of Everton in the Premier League, there will likely be a need for 777 to deliver a further £300million for the stadium. Little wonder worries are bubbling.
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 12:33:40 pm »
that's wild. they are literally borrowing massively RIGHT NOW (and for a while) to stay afloat.

but sure - nothing to see here.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 12:52:16 pm »
If you need a short term loan go and see Andy Bell - erasure funds in next to no time.
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:52:16 pm
If you need a short term loan go and see Andy Bell - erasure funds in next to no time.
Sad thing is for Everton, it doesn't have to be like that. They could have shouted 'Stop!' at any time.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 01:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:52:16 pm
If you need a short term loan go and see Andy Bell - erasure funds in next to no time.
:shite:

You're going to start a page of puns now, you b'stard!
