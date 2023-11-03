My blue mate advised me last night its 5 wins in their last 7 games, I nearly fell off my chair



1-3

1-2

1-2

3-0

2-0

0-1

3-0

vs. Brentfordvs. Villa (League Cup)vs. Lutonvs. Bournemouthvs. Usvs West Hamvs Burnley (League Cup)Who knew we'd landed such an amazing victory against a form side?!The Brentford and West Ham results are the two stand-outs and beating anyone by three clear goals is a good result. The West Ham fixture did drop nicely for them.They are traditionally quite good at this time of the year so I'm not reading too much into it. In terms of the league fixtures they probably got three points more than par - I'd have expected them to beat Luton but lose at Brentford and West Ham. That's why I'm not a betting man!