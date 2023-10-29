« previous next »
Reckon that's them safe now, points deduction or not.
There's no way they're going down this season anyway, but they always seem to get teams at the right time (or on a massive off day like Brentford). West Ham have hit a poor run of form, the annual Moyes rut, and had a long European away trip on Thursday night and then it's the early game Sunday.
Quote from: 12C on October 29, 2023, 09:17:16 am
Is it just me or does anyone else find him obnoxious

It's not just you.
These c*nts are never getting relegated. The shite around them is so bad that all they need is one win and they're out of the bottom 3. But the plus side is they're never winning anything either, they'll always stay mad at us for existing.
Well we do only win things just to piss them off. Not like we want to win for our own sake, no sir. It's solely just to annoy them because that's the only reason we exist. ;)
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 29, 2023, 07:40:29 am
Martin Samuels is clearly concerned about whats going to happen to City if Everton gets a points deduction.

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1718331996470935813

Clearly his paymasters at City don't want any precedents for punishments being set prior to their charges.
Playing West ham after they have played in Europe is always going to be an easy game.  It was the same after we played them they ran out of steam on 60mins.
10 from 10 means they are on for 38 points. 34 is the lowest number to survive a relegation. So, unless there is a heavy points deduction, Everton are likely to stay up.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:37:13 am
10 from 10 means they are on for 38 points. 34 is the lowest number to survive a relegation. So, unless there is a heavy points deduction, Everton are likely to stay up.

Doesn't work like that though really does it. As soon as Calvert-Lewin gets another several month lay off they stop scoring goals.
I'm more than happy for them to look safe at this point. The problem in recent seasons is they are too shite, too early. They have time to do the usual panic sacking of the manager then bring a new one in for the new manager bounce.

The best way for these to finally flush is if they do reasonably ok for a while, before running into trouble much further into the season when it's pretty much too late to turn it around. So, a false sense of security at this point could very well be a good thing. I want them to be falling apart later, so they have far less time to correct it and keep their noses above water.

Mind you, the shocking state of the promoted clubs this season might save the shite even if they did implode later on.  :butt
They had 14 points and were 10th after 10 games in 2021.  Finished 16th with 39 points.
They had 10 points and were 15th after 10 games in 2022.  Finished 17th with 36 points.
They have 10 points and are 15th after 10 games this season.

Where Dyche is blessed is that expectations have lowered massively.  Benitez was already being hounded out in 2021 and the glow of Lampard shouting at Klopp had heavily faded by 2022.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
They had 14 points and were 10th after 10 games in 2021.  Finished 16th with 39 points.
They had 10 points and were 15th after 10 games in 2022.  Finished 17th with 36 points.
They have 10 points and are 15th after 10 games this season.

Where Dyche is blessed is that expectations have lowered massively.  Benitez was already being hounded out in 2021 and the glow of Lampard shouting at Klopp had heavily faded by 2022.

Context is also important, given that 10 points is double what any team in the drop zone has currently.

I've said before that relegation will be a slow burn for them and I'm sticking with that. Their financial problems don't go away if they survive, and they're in so deep at this point that even lowering their wage bill likely won't help much. There's a genuine chance we see them get a points deduction, survive, then get relegated next season anyway.

I also think that if Calvert-Lewin can stay fit he'll play out of his skin this season, he won't have forgotten that big clubs were after him not long ago, and he's down to the last two years of his contract so he'll be looking to revive his career this season and get a move over the next couple of summers. Doucoure is out of contract next summer too and he's been their best player for the past couple of seasons.

I think a 2025 or 2026 relegation could be on the cards. I also wouldn't completely rule out this season if they get a points deduction and it basically wipes out all of the points they've gained until now, that could be incredibly deflating.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
They had 14 points and were 10th after 10 games in 2021.  Finished 16th with 39 points.
They had 10 points and were 15th after 10 games in 2022.  Finished 17th with 36 points.
They have 10 points and are 15th after 10 games this season.

Where Dyche is blessed is that expectations have lowered massively.  Benitez was already being hounded out in 2021 and the glow of Lampard shouting at Klopp had heavily faded by 2022.

Still can't believe they recovered from the Burnley defeat in April of that season - it was a late winner and their players looked absolutely finished out on the pitch after that. Beat Rangnick's United 1-0 at home in the next match and ended up surviving by 4 points.
Im afraid to say they wont get relegated as the teams below are so depressingly piss poor that they will survive no matter.
Heard it all now, just knew their financial problems would be because of us-

From GOT
The bigger picture is why there is such animosity towards Everton both on and off the pitch. My theory is that LFC are, through media saturation, Premier League lobbying are attempting to demolish Everton. This sets them up to monopolise the Premier League in Liverpool with accompanying revenue boosts. They lost out on the Super League and got no penalty. They are the Machiavellians of English football. Vile.



Only a blue nose would think that we want them gone in order to monopolise football on Merseyside, plus they all believe we tried to kill the PL with the breakaway European super league, fucking dim beauts dont realise it was to replace the CL and we would have remained in the Premier League- hopefully unlike them.
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:51:06 am
Heard it all now, just knew their financial problems would be because of us-

From GOT
The bigger picture is why there is such animosity towards Everton both on and off the pitch. My theory is that LFC are, through media saturation, Premier League lobbying are attempting to demolish Everton. This sets them up to monopolise the Premier League in Liverpool with accompanying revenue boosts. They lost out on the Super League and got no penalty. They are the Machiavellians of English football. Vile.



Only a blue nose would think that we want them gone in order to monopolise football on Merseyside, plus they all believe we tried to kill the PL with the breakaway European super league, fucking dim beauts dont realise it was to replace the CL and we would have remained in the Premier League- hopefully unlike them.

They can't separate our fans from our club. Most of use would quite happily see Everton relegated etc., but I doubt any of our ownership/management give two fucks about Everton and a few of them have probably never heard of them.

Nothing Everton do, other than taking out our best players, has any effect on LFC.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:13:41 am
They had 14 points and were 10th after 10 games in 2021.  Finished 16th with 39 points.
They had 10 points and were 15th after 10 games in 2022.  Finished 17th with 36 points.
They have 10 points and are 15th after 10 games this season.

Where Dyche is blessed is that expectations have lowered massively.  Benitez was already being hounded out in 2021 and the glow of Lampard shouting at Klopp had heavily faded by 2022.

In 2020 there was no relegation
In 2021 there was no relegation
In 2022 there was no relegation
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:51:06 am
Heard it all now, just knew their financial problems would be because of us-

From GOT
The bigger picture is why there is such animosity towards Everton both on and off the pitch. My theory is that LFC are, through media saturation, Premier League lobbying are attempting to demolish Everton. This sets them up to monopolise the Premier League in Liverpool with accompanying revenue boosts. They lost out on the Super League and got no penalty. They are the Machiavellians of English football. Vile.



Only a blue nose would think that we want them gone in order to monopolise football on Merseyside, plus they all believe we tried to kill the PL with the breakaway European super league, fucking dim beauts dont realise it was to replace the CL and we would have remained in the Premier League- hopefully unlike them.
:wellin

That's one of their best yet!

Conservative estimates put our global fan base at half a billion.  The entire population of Liverpool is half a million.  Even assuming half of the city supports Everton and all of them weirdly switched allegiance to Liverpool upon relegation that would add 0.05% to our fan base.  I'm not sure Niccolo Machiavelli would have got out of bed for such a limited return on his scheming.

Other than simpler matchday arrangements I'm not sure there's any other benefit to being a one city club.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:58:03 am
In 2020 there was no relegation
In 2021 there was no relegation
In 2022 there was no relegation
;D

I tend to agree.  Imagine if they had a points deduction and escaped relegation.  That would be a DVD to pass down through the generations.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:28:47 am
;D

I tend to agree.  Imagine if they had a points deduction and escaped relegation.  That would be a DVD to pass down through the generations.

Bonus footage of them winning a corner against the RS
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:51:06 am
Heard it all now, just knew their financial problems would be because of us-

From GOT
The bigger picture is why there is such animosity towards Everton both on and off the pitch. My theory is that LFC are, through media saturation, Premier League lobbying are attempting to demolish Everton. This sets them up to monopolise the Premier League in Liverpool with accompanying revenue boosts. They lost out on the Super League and got no penalty. They are the Machiavellians of English football. Vile.
That's insane. Their self-pity and victimhood knows no bounds. Same with their sense of self-importance. They see plots against them when the reality is no one gives a monkeys about them. 

All this "Super League" nonsense from them at the moment, when they conveniently forget that there were part of the "big 5" who pushed for the Premier League
Quote from: moondog on Today at 06:51:06 am
Heard it all now, just knew their financial problems would be because of us-

From GOT
The bigger picture is why there is such animosity towards Everton both on and off the pitch. My theory is that LFC are, through media saturation, Premier League lobbying are attempting to demolish Everton. This sets them up to monopolise the Premier League in Liverpool with accompanying revenue boosts. They lost out on the Super League and got no penalty. They are the Machiavellians of English football. Vile.



Only a blue nose would think that we want them gone in order to monopolise football on Merseyside, plus they all believe we tried to kill the PL with the breakaway European super league, fucking dim beauts dont realise it was to replace the CL and we would have remained in the Premier League- hopefully unlike them.


Why the hell would we want their fans?  They can happily keep them, they are one of the main reasons for their failure despite the money they have spent and the list of good managers they have managed to employ (and sack).


They serve as an overflow for the worst of the local fans that all towns and cities have, for some reason they flock to the blues.


Of course they have an overwhelming set of good, decent fans who don't threaten players, attempt to strangle directors, punch french footballers, threaten the board of directors, boo at every opportunity, wipe snot on unknown women's hair and throw players shirts back to them (and kids)
Wrote this on the holiday thread... 

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:37:02 pm
We live in their heads rent-free.
Always have and always will.

I'm totally convinced that their hate for us is far greater than their love for their club.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:38:33 pm

Why the hell would we want their fans?  They can happily keep them, they are one of the main reasons for their failure despite the money they have spent and the list of good managers they have managed to employ (and sack).


They serve as an overflow for the worst of the local fans that all towns and cities have, for some reason they flock to the blues.


Of course they have an overwhelming set of good, decent fans who don't threaten players, attempt to strangle directors, punch french footballers, threaten the board of directors, boo at every opportunity, wipe snot on unknown women's hair and throw players shirts back to them (and kids)

An excellent but,sadly, incomplete summary of their miserable attitude - you forgot hosting a buffet for the Mancs and a genuinely obsequious love of the light blue Mancs.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:00:25 pm
An excellent but,sadly, incomplete summary of their miserable attitude - you forgot hosting a buffet for the Mancs and a genuinely obsequious love of the light blue Mancs.
"Any team apart from the Red Shite".
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:00:25 pm
An excellent but,sadly, incomplete summary of their miserable attitude - you forgot hosting a buffet for the Mancs and a genuinely obsequious love of the light blue Mancs.
not to mention the tragedy chanting and wall-pushing.
