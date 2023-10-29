They had 14 points and were 10th after 10 games in 2021. Finished 16th with 39 points.

They had 10 points and were 15th after 10 games in 2022. Finished 17th with 36 points.

They have 10 points and are 15th after 10 games this season.



Where Dyche is blessed is that expectations have lowered massively. Benitez was already being hounded out in 2021 and the glow of Lampard shouting at Klopp had heavily faded by 2022.



Context is also important, given that 10 points is double what any team in the drop zone has currently.I've said before that relegation will be a slow burn for them and I'm sticking with that. Their financial problems don't go away if they survive, and they're in so deep at this point that even lowering their wage bill likely won't help much. There's a genuine chance we see them get a points deduction, survive, then get relegated next season anyway.I also think that if Calvert-Lewin can stay fit he'll play out of his skin this season, he won't have forgotten that big clubs were after him not long ago, and he's down to the last two years of his contract so he'll be looking to revive his career this season and get a move over the next couple of summers. Doucoure is out of contract next summer too and he's been their best player for the past couple of seasons.I think a 2025 or 2026 relegation could be on the cards. I also wouldn't completely rule out this season if they get a points deduction and it basically wipes out all of the points they've gained until now, that could be incredibly deflating.