Please excuse my ignorance but i don't understand this £80m 777 stuff.
If the deal doesn't go through the £80m is converted to equity?
How does that work FFS!? Surely, if the deal doesn't go through, the £80m becomes a debt the club owes to 777??!!
Or are this company, with a spotty record on liquidity and making payments, happy to just lose £80m without getting anything for it?
Can anyone explain this? Is it even possible?
Well, the short answer is that it's insane bullshit, but possibly a method of worming their way into a 15-20% ownership stake no matter what happens.
The long answer, based on some of the stuff that's been posted about 777's financial shenanigans, is that the money can probably be traced through a series of loans something like this:
Everton < 777 Partners < Blue Miami LLC (555 Smith St, Apt 2) < Some sleazebag American billionaire < Miami Blue LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 3) < 777 Partners < a mail slot in the door of an apartment in Trump Tower < Mibluemi LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 1) < a napkin scrawled with the statement: "I declare this to be worth £80m" along with an illegible signature. And all technically legal.