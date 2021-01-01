« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:22:46 pm
In Evertons case theyd have to mortgage Pickers to raise the baksheesh.

he wouldn't be able to raise it very high...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:21:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm
It's crazy. And Everton must be absolutely desperate to accept these loans.

And as I said before, it should be against the rules that a prospective owner is allowed to "lend" money to their acquisition target before a sale has been approved.

It's a clear conflict of interest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:22:20 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:23:27 pm
If the deal doesn't go through that 80m is converted to equity - how does that work with fit and proper owners test?

Do minority owners have to pass fit and proper?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:22:20 pm
Do minority owners have to pass fit and proper?

That £80m is not 777s they have borrowed it. The debt would be loaded onto the club. Remember when H&G were running round New York trying to borrow money to pay off the loan they loaded onto the club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
Remember when H&G were running round New York trying to borrow money to pay off the loan they loaded onto the club.
Spotted on a pavement bench outside Deutchse Bank by an eagle-eyed Red who tweeted it, and the rest is history...

Wonder what Moshi's equivalent would be?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
That £80m is not 777s they have borrowed it. The debt would be loaded onto the club. Remember when H&G were running round New York trying to borrow money to pay off the loan they loaded onto the club.

Sent a shiver down my spine reading that, and we weren't even in that much shit on the pitch and weren't up on charges. A time we look back on as a nightmare where we almost lost it all and we weren't even a fraction as fucked as these are. They finally outdid us at something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
That £80m is not 777s they have borrowed it. The debt would be loaded onto the club. Remember when H&G were running round New York trying to borrow money to pay off the loan they loaded onto the club.
That's even more baffling then. If - as the journalist they're all quoting is correct - and the debt will be converted to equity if the takeover fails, 777 then will have borrowed money using a company (EFC) they don't own as security. Or have I got that wrong? As I say, I'm baffled. I know H&G leveraged us, but the sale went through and I'm assuming it was similar to a house sale -- the money is released once the sale happens.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:59:14 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:36:39 pm
Loads of bitters complaining that they have worked with the PL on transfers and compliance.
The elephant in the room is that they may have showed a false set of accounts to the PL and the auditors walking away caused them to take a closer look.
The PL would not really have questioned audited accounts too closely, but if the auditors walked.

Working with the PL would presumably involve them agreeing a plan and changing their ways, after the PL let them get away with their covid losses bullshit they went out and spent all the money they managed to get in for flogging Richarlison.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Dont post much on here these days but I do read a lot of whats said on this forum.
Just want to post that I hope these c*nts go into liquidation. Removed from all football.
There is scores of reasons why I feel this, but wont go into it now for obvious reasons.
I live in the city and see it all the time. There that obsessed with what we do, they damage whats best for them. Fuck them. Shower of c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm
I just hope they don't get to 12 actual points before the 12 point deduction comes into effect. Would be glorious to see them as the first side in the history of the top flight to be on minus points during a season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm
I just hope they don't get to 12 actual points before the 12 point deduction comes into effect. Would be glorious to see them as the first side in the history of the top flight to be on minus points during a season.
Another for their list of firsts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
That £80m is not 777s they have borrowed it. The debt would be loaded onto the club. Remember when H&G were running round New York trying to borrow money to pay off the loan they loaded onto the club.

This is it. They were looking to loan money to pay off the purchase loan, but the debt would have still been on the club.

Remember when Mill Financial tried to take the fit and proper persons test? Gillett had put up his stake in the club to secure a loan and when he defaulted they took control of his stake. It was a hall of mirrors when it came to loans. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm
^
I worry for that child's future.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm
Quote from: ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Dont post much on here these days but I do read a lot of whats said on this forum.
Just want to post that I hope these c*nts go into liquidation. Removed from all football.
There is scores of reasons why I feel this, but wont go into it now for obvious reasons.
I live in the city and see it all the time. There that obsessed with what we do, they damage whats best for them. Fuck them. Shower of c*nts.


WORD✊️
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:07:38 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
That's even more baffling then. If - as the journalist they're all quoting is correct - and the debt will be converted to equity if the takeover fails, 777 then will have borrowed money using a company (EFC) they don't own as security. Or have I got that wrong? As I say, I'm baffled.
You've mentioned this several times now. Where did you get it from?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:42:05 am
I reckon theyll get off lightly. No 12 point deduction. This will then be used as justification for city eventually getting off lightly as the premier league are terrified of their lawyers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:50:48 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:32:47 am

As has been said, comedic lack of self-awareness.

Hughes was only gently ribbing them, which has been the case from our fans ever since. We'll all have had close mates growing up who were blues. I grew up in the 70's & 80's. One of my best mates at school was a devout blue. We were genuinely pleased for each other during that period when the league went Liverpool-Everton-Liverpool-Everton (-Liverpool  :D).

But it's all just been since then - from our perspective - piss-taking.

Shit, we had a crappy period of struggle, too (although ours had some glittery consolations along the way!).

The subsequent animosity and bitterness and rage all came from the Everton side, though.

After years of mostly laughing off their anger and hatred toward us, it wears you down, especially when that anger and hatred ramps up and 'tragedy chanting'/gestures creep in.

To somehow blame Liverpool fans for how the rivalry has become so bitter is bananas.

Ironically, it got poisonous in the 90s (all from them). Started with Royle and his dogs of war. The sheer venom over Barmby in 2000 was something else as well.

Yet the bottom line in the 10 years between 1990 and 2001 we only won one League Cup and an Fa Cup and they won an FA Cup. We watched United win everything and all while they cheered them on to every trophy and even sung Cantona and pro-United songs in the derby.

if they'd gone down when they should have in 1994 against Wimbledon then they might have buggered off for a bit and got a bit of perspective.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:04:35 am
Quote from: ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS on Yesterday at 08:51:15 pm
Don’t post much on here these days but I do read a lot of what’s said on this forum.
Just want to post that I hope these c*nts go into liquidation. Removed from all football.
There is scores of reasons why I feel this, but won’t go into it now for obvious reasons.
I live in the city and see it all the time. There that obsessed with what we do, they damage what’s best for them. Fuck them. Shower of c*nts.


The only thing Liverpool and Everton fans have in common, is that we are both obsessed by Liverpool Football Club, from there, thats where we differ immeasurably
The thing is for me, I don't hate their club, whilst making some poor choices, they have always done the right thing when it involves affairs of the city and both clubs have combined, however, the fly in the ointment is their fan base, never is there a more stark contrast to their own club - bitter, twisted, yes, but also two faced, nasty and an embarrassment in their conduct.

We only have to look at the passing of Kenwright, granted a blue, but a passionate blue and a lover of football, chased from the club he adored and loved, warned not to and scared - to attend. Spending his dying months(as hes been ill for some time) unable to attend the club he adored and supported by a fanbase thats shown its true colours and now, eulogise about him, siting his love for the club, how good a man he was and how much they saw him as a true blue - two faced doesn't even scratch the surface on this shower.

So their club, I have no ill feeling to, their fanbase, the fanbase that allows mancs and others to enter the city, invite them into their boozers, let them put their anti-scouse banners up, sing their anti-scouse songs, feed them, them wish them luck - all because they are playing Liverpool FC. Their club is an asset to this city, their fanbase, naah, shower of shite and either they know it and wont admit it, or are so deluded they haven't got a clue what being a fan is all about. The sooner that embarrassment to their club and the city, are fucked off, the better, unfortunately, you cant have one without the other, so we may well be stuck with this shower of shite. 


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:16:18 am
Do you know what?  As a scouser, I'd be absolutely livid if that stadium doesn't get built.  Can you imagine if work stops and they go into administration?  The utter embarrassment for the city having that on the waterfront half finished.

Points deduction, getting sold to shite hawks, rivalry etc I'm fine with. But I want that stadium built.  The amount of piss taking that will come from people outside of the city if there's a Valencia like eye sore on the waterfront would be too much to handle.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:19:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:48 am
Ironically, it got poisonous in the 90s (all from them). Started with Royle and his dogs of war. The sheer venom over Barmby in 2000 was something else as well.

Yet the bottom line in the 10 years between 1990 and 2001 we only won one League Cup and an Fa Cup and they won an FA Cup. We watched United win everything and all while they cheered them on to every trophy and even sung Cantona and pro-United songs in the derby.

if they'd gone down when they should have in 1994 against Wimbledon then they might have buggered off for a bit and got a bit of perspective.

It all started with the "Agent Johnson - Mission Accomplished" banner.

Maybe it had something to do with the support they had given us over Hillsborough, but whatever the reason they took that banner really personal. They did their own version when we had Hicks and Gillett, so they never forgot.

In their heads, we started it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:35:32 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:19:25 am
It all started with the "Agent Johnson - Mission Accomplished" banner.

Maybe it had something to do with the support they had given us over Hillsborough, but whatever the reason they took that banner really personal. They did their own version when we had Hicks and Gillett, so they never forgot.

In their heads, we started it.

They take everything really personally though. They're the most sensitive and delicate fanbase around, yet call us victims. If you ever talk to Evertonians about football (not all as some are sound) you have to tread carefully as they're so easily triggered.

The Johnson banner was '98 wasn't it? We'd had Cantona songs in the derbies before then after the '96 cup final (when reds had cheered them on against the Mancs the year before in the '95 final) so city solidarity had gone by then. It's a joke anyway, if the roles were reversed they'd have took the piss and certainly wanted us relegated. It can never be their fault though why the derby got poisonous (nothing ever is) so they will go back to a random banner 25 years ago or a crass remark made 50 years ago.

I guarantee if they get punished for breaking the rules - and cooking the books - they'll have a vendetta against the PL till the end of time because they'll never admit fault.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:43:11 am
Funny, I don't recall any sympathy or solidarity from Everton fans when we were staring down the barrel of administration, just 13 years ago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:50:24 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:42:05 am
I reckon theyll get off lightly. No 12 point deduction. This will then be used as justification for city eventually getting off lightly as the premier league are terrified of their lawyers.

The thing is the FA/PL have gotten an independent tribunal to look at this case. They will look at the rules, say whether Everton broke them and award a punishment.
Worries about the brand or Man City should not figure in their deliberations
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:56:33 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:32 am
They take everything really personally though. They're the most sensitive and delicate fanbase around, yet call us victims. If you ever talk to Evertonians about football (not all as some are sound) you have to tread carefully as they're so easily triggered.

Had one moan to me that the TV always show us singing that song before the match, whereas they go to a betting advert when anyone else is on.

That song is the most well known football anthem in the world game. But TV shouldnt show it because they havent got an equivalent song apart from we dont care what the red shite say
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:21:42 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:07:38 am
You've mentioned this several times now. Where did you get it from?
The tweet that was posted in here from Alan Myers. A series of tweets, to be exact, designed to reassure Everton fans.
https://twitter.com/alanmyersmedia/status/1717826296808427953?s=46
