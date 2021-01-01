« previous next »
I think the new potential owners will pass the PL test purely because it seems like the easiest path for the PL to take. They can then put all of the blame for everton's financial rule breaking on the previous owners, rule that it would make no sense to punish the new owners and then give them a clean slate, while keeping a PL club from going into administration.

None of that unfucks their current financial situation but it protects the PL a bit while they can attempt to rehab the club under the new owners. Whether the new owners actually help to fix their finances or destroy them further is of course another problem for later.
Could Everton then take the Premier League to court for not applying their fit and proper test correctly?  It would be a very Everton thing to do.
Doubt it, especially since in that scenario "Everton" would be the owners who fucked the club up.
They're such massive underachievers.  Lampard set the bar so low that Dyche running them along at 0.8ppg and not completely rolling over at Anfield is deemed a success.

Luton's wage bill  :o.  I know I said they're desperately poor a few posts earlier but with the context that their entire wage bill is half that of Andre Gomes they're not doing too badly!

How the hell is that so low ?!  I suspect teams in leagues one and two have a higher wage bill !!
I was thinking more about a few years down the line with 777 distant memories and Everton playing Tranmere in their local derby.  The consortium led by The Esk could try to get everything reversed by saying 777 should have been blocked from completing the takeover by the Premier League.
That can't be correct - Luton Town will certainly have a wage bill bigger than half of Andre Gomes' wages
Salford City's is apparently between £3m and 3.5m/season.  Wrexham are even higher.

Fair play to Luton.  Also hilarious that they beat Everton despite showing no financial ambition to stay up (not that they necessarily even can afford to with their ground status).
Other than Luton, the one that seems low is Chelsea, considering how many players they have and then length of contracts.
The GOT match thread on Saturday is quite the treat. All the hits - hate the RS, hate the ref, hate their players, hate their managerbut most importantly, hate themselves.
Yes it's like your favourite band making a comeback and playing a setlist of non stop bangers on their tour, some curveballs though with Davek calling Liverpool "Murder Inc", that being a fresh new track that could gain traction with the crazies.
I would assume that any promotion related payrises may have been deferred by the players to help the club, they'll have 3 seasons of parachute payments to absorb the wage hikes if they go down giving them time to sell on any players looking for a move etc.
