I think the new potential owners will pass the PL test purely because it seems like the easiest path for the PL to take. They can then put all of the blame for everton's financial rule breaking on the previous owners, rule that it would make no sense to punish the new owners and then give them a clean slate, while keeping a PL club from going into administration.



None of that unfucks their current financial situation but it protects the PL a bit while they can attempt to rehab the club under the new owners. Whether the new owners actually help to fix their finances or destroy them further is of course another problem for later.