How are Everton going to pay their players in another month or two if this ownership doesnt go through? They are already maxed out on loans and debt. How the fuck do they get out of this mess? I dont see a way out of this. How are their players expected to keep fighting when the fear and uncertainty of wages not being paid will likely become a reality in a month or two?



I dont see the PL giving them a points deduction with their existence as a club and going into administration a real serious possibility. Then again that puts the premier league in a position of potentially being sued by the relegated clubs from last season.