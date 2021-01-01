« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 06:58:04 pm »
the auditors walked away -- what are the chances they saw book-cooking that constituted tax evasion, not just PL regs?

just a thought ....

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:48:41 pm
What utter hypocrisy from the self-styled dogs of war, who have a convicted thug as one of their club icons and a recent history of putting Liverpool players in hospital (which is celebrated amongst the faithful). What do they expect the officials to do? They've definitely inexplicably escaped a few cards too. A Miereles studs-high tackle on the knee of Suarez drew blood and yet only picked up a yellow. Let's not even get started on the Pickford challenge on VVD. I note that the short-armed one was moaning about the officiating in derbies. He's never been the sharpest knife in the drawer but that is some brass neck coming from him.

Pedant alert!! ;D

Kevin Mirallas was the studs high tackler not our fashion icon, Raul Meireles.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Yes the PL are complicit in this. They signed off on fraudulent accounts.

It isn't about being complicit and signing things off. The whole point of the Premier League is that it is owned by the clubs and the clubs are meant to treat each other fairly.

The idea was that the cumulative wealth and desire to ensure things were fair would mean that clubs wouldn't step out of line.

Unfortunately no one could have foreseen the insane wealth that the sportswashers have. Or probably more pertinent that the other billionaire owners would be so willing to turn a blind eye for their mutual gratification.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm »
I suspect the PL will claim that they signed off on the accounts on the provision Everton met certain conditions that they subsequently failed to meet. That will be their justification, should they need one.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 07:37:59 pm »
Sunday evening and I haven't heard whether or not Everton are still in a relegation battle - how did they get on?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 03:59:04 am
Used to like him but seems to say shit now just to get his voice heard. Banging on abar Dacoure being MOTM before Salah's second. Sounded like a piss head in the local boozer chewing your ear off.


Such is the gulf in class between us and the Bitters these days, that not getting utterly battered by us is a result for them.

Even the most partisan of writers would struggle to put any Everton player in a combined Merseyside 11.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 08:06:46 pm »
Odd bunch. I thought I'd missed something the way they celebrated a corner near the end of the game.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 08:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:33:31 pm
I suspect the PL will claim that they signed off on the accounts on the provision Everton met certain conditions that they subsequently failed to meet. That will be their justification, should they need one.

Not having a go at you specifically..

But who said the PL signed off on Evertons books? Maybe they didn't. Maybe they wouldn't until Everton corrected some issues. And then by not following their agreed remedy, then the PL said right, off you go to an Independent Review board for potential disciplinary actions.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 08:39:31 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:37:59 pm
Sunday evening and I haven't heard whether or not Everton are still in a relegation battle - how did they get on?
You've not heard?

They won a moral victory yesterday away at the big club in Liverpool. The three points gained from those valiant efforts should see them out of trouble.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 08:42:59 pm »
How are Everton going to pay their players in another month or two if this ownership doesnt go through? They are already maxed out on loans and debt. How the fuck do they get out of this mess? I dont see a way out of this. How are their players expected to keep fighting when the fear and uncertainty of wages not being paid will likely become a reality in a month or two?

I dont see the PL giving them a points deduction with their existence as a club and going into administration a real serious possibility. Then again that puts the premier league in a position of potentially being sued by the relegated clubs from last season.
