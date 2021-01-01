« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Reply #3880 on: Today at 06:58:04 pm
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 06:58:04 pm »
the auditors walked away -- what are the chances they saw book-cooking that constituted tax evasion, not just PL regs?

just a thought ....

Reply #3881 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:48:41 pm
What utter hypocrisy from the self-styled dogs of war, who have a convicted thug as one of their club icons and a recent history of putting Liverpool players in hospital (which is celebrated amongst the faithful). What do they expect the officials to do? They've definitely inexplicably escaped a few cards too. A Miereles studs-high tackle on the knee of Suarez drew blood and yet only picked up a yellow. Let's not even get started on the Pickford challenge on VVD. I note that the short-armed one was moaning about the officiating in derbies. He's never been the sharpest knife in the drawer but that is some brass neck coming from him.

Pedant alert!! ;D

Kevin Mirallas was the studs high tackler not our fashion icon, Raul Meireles.
Reply #3882 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Yes the PL are complicit in this. They signed off on fraudulent accounts.

It isn't about being complicit and signing things off. The whole point of the Premier League is that it is owned by the clubs and the clubs are meant to treat each other fairly.

The idea was that the cumulative wealth and desire to ensure things were fair would mean that clubs wouldn't step out of line.

Unfortunately no one could have foreseen the insane wealth that the sportswashers have. Or probably more pertinent that the other billionaire owners would be so willing to turn a blind eye for their mutual gratification.
