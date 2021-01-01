Yes the PL are complicit in this. They signed off on fraudulent accounts.



It isn't about being complicit and signing things off. The whole point of the Premier League is that it is owned by the clubs and the clubs are meant to treat each other fairly.The idea was that the cumulative wealth and desire to ensure things were fair would mean that clubs wouldn't step out of line.Unfortunately no one could have foreseen the insane wealth that the sportswashers have. Or probably more pertinent that the other billionaire owners would be so willing to turn a blind eye for their mutual gratification.