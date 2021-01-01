« previous next »
Offline Lee-87

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 03:59:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:34:36 pm
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him

Used to like him but seems to say shit now just to get his voice heard. Banging on abar Dacoure being MOTM before Salah's second. Sounded like a piss head in the local boozer chewing your ear off.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 04:38:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:34:36 pm
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him

Cynically, you do have to wonder if all his previously lauded performances on commentary being on amazon rather than sky or bt might be a crucial difference, they do not seem to have the same agendas as bt and sky.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 07:12:33 am »
Everything needs to have an angle or a talking point now.

"During the game, you need to make these points and emphasise this etc"
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 07:18:12 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.

Alex Ferguson once said you can't afford to lose more than five games in a season if you were trying to win the league. Obviously the bar has been raised since then.

Everton are more, "you can't lose more than 22 games if you're trying to stay up"

They're already more than 25% of their way towards that. Always amazes me that, somehow, there's teams that manage to be worse.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 07:21:41 am »
There was at least one of them making a wall pushing gesture in the away end yesterday.

They are just all horrible now.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 09:10:41 am »
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:01:45 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:10:41 am
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.

I made the point a week or so ago but that was from a crazy easy first 8 games

With what they have until the New Year, I can see them getting not a lot at all.

How on track are they if they are on 12 points after 20 games, because I legitimately think that's about the most they'll get from now to New Year
Offline kavah

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 10:33:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:10:41 am
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.


yes

they'll win the home games when they have to, they could do with some more quality in January if they get this investment money sorted
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm
Most sane take on GOT
There's fume, paranoia and a persecution complex throughout the whole thread, the odd sane person makes a post that's not anti Liverpool and are instantly branded a Redshite, they're definitely a cult at this point, the MAGAts of football.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:10:41 am
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.

30 will probably be enough and I can see them making it but 7 points from 9 is even worse than it sounds when you consider they've had a kind start to the season. Let's see where they're at during Christmas time and what the likes of Luton and Burnley have done then.

I still think Everton score less than 30 goals in the league. They just have nothing about them in front of goal.  If Calvert Lewin goes down for another period it'll be even worse and there's games (like yesterday's) where he's anonymous anyway.
Online Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 11:42:23 am »
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 11:45:58 am »
I'm guessing it's in secret because the PL signed off on the accounts a year or two ago and they both fucked up, so they're now discussing how best to cover each others asses. I suspect anything incoming will now be suspended
Online Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 11:50:36 am »
What makes you think it would be suspended? I personally don't think they'll get anything substantial but that's based more on the Premier League being scared to make a serious decision more than anything elsem
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
For the same reason as you really, too scared but I think something dodgy has gone on between the two of them, suspended as it'll look like the PL are doing something when they aren't
Online Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 12:14:52 pm »
Yeah, agreed. Would be a pleasant surprise if we quote to one meeting and they'd been docked 12 points.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm »
Just remembered them celebrating that corner on about 92 minutes  :lmao :lmao
Offline JP!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Typical Everton though isn't it. Focused on us and a percieved bias and 'infamy, infamy', when actually their squad is fucking dire, their manager is playing tactics from the 1970s, and they showed up yesterday just not wanting a hammering.  They've no fight, talent, skill or desire and were it not for an absolutely awful 3 teams coming up would be nailed on to go down.  You're fucking shit lads and your manager is clueless.  You never get better because you're always focused on us and how everyone supports us instead of fixing your own fucking problems.  You'd pass a lifeboat in the ocean with a Liverpool badge on it and start screaming how of course the sea authorities favour the Redshite while your own boat leaks in pools of water and starts to list. You're fucking idiots.
Online Avens

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:52:52 pm
Just remembered them celebrating that corner on about 92 minutes  :lmao :lmao

The moments we dream of as football fans.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 01:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:08:16 pm
The moments we dream of as football fans.
Yeah.
Who needs trophies when you can celebrate getting corners v the "Red shite"?

I mean, these c*nts have been celebrating staying up for the last umpteen years.
