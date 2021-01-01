Typical Everton though isn't it. Focused on us and a percieved bias and 'infamy, infamy', when actually their squad is fucking dire, their manager is playing tactics from the 1970s, and they showed up yesterday just not wanting a hammering. They've no fight, talent, skill or desire and were it not for an absolutely awful 3 teams coming up would be nailed on to go down. You're fucking shit lads and your manager is clueless. You never get better because you're always focused on us and how everyone supports us instead of fixing your own fucking problems. You'd pass a lifeboat in the ocean with a Liverpool badge on it and start screaming how of course the sea authorities favour the Redshite while your own boat leaks in pools of water and starts to list. You're fucking idiots.