They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.



They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.



30 will probably be enough and I can see them making it but 7 points from 9 is even worse than it sounds when you consider they've had a kind start to the season. Let's see where they're at during Christmas time and what the likes of Luton and Burnley have done then.I still think Everton score less than 30 goals in the league. They just have nothing about them in front of goal. If Calvert Lewin goes down for another period it'll be even worse and there's games (like yesterday's) where he's anonymous anyway.