Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 03:59:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:34:36 pm
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him

Used to like him but seems to say shit now just to get his voice heard. Banging on abar Dacoure being MOTM before Salah's second. Sounded like a piss head in the local boozer chewing your ear off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 04:38:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:34:36 pm
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him

Cynically, you do have to wonder if all his previously lauded performances on commentary being on amazon rather than sky or bt might be a crucial difference, they do not seem to have the same agendas as bt and sky.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 07:12:33 am »
Everything needs to have an angle or a talking point now.

"During the game, you need to make these points and emphasise this etc"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 07:18:12 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.

Alex Ferguson once said you can't afford to lose more than five games in a season if you were trying to win the league. Obviously the bar has been raised since then.

Everton are more, "you can't lose more than 22 games if you're trying to stay up"

They're already more than 25% of their way towards that. Always amazes me that, somehow, there's teams that manage to be worse.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 07:21:41 am »
There was at least one of them making a wall pushing gesture in the away end yesterday.

They are just all horrible now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 09:10:41 am »
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:01:45 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:10:41 am
They'll stay up with a stupid points total again. I'd say 32 would be enough. Don't see Luton or Sheffield or Burnley getting 33. Maye Burnley if they get a new manager.

They already have 7 from 9 games. They're on track to staying up.

I made the point a week or so ago but that was from a crazy easy first 8 games

With what they have until the New Year, I can see them getting not a lot at all.

How on track are they if they are on 12 points after 20 games, because I legitimately think that's about the most they'll get from now to New Year
