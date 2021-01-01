Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.



Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him



Used to like him but seems to say shit now just to get his voice heard. Banging on abar Dacoure being MOTM before Salah's second. Sounded like a piss head in the local boozer chewing your ear off.