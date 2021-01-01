« previous next »
Offline RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm
Calvert Lewin pen for nothing as well.
Pawson was Ref for that game as well.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 04:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm
Calvert Lewin pen for nothing as well.

And the other one they got for running into Trent on the floor.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...
Awww. Lost again, lads? 🤣
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 04:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm
ifithadnbinferJohnHoulding
They also forget that the esteemed Mr Holding was also President of Everton Football Club.  :wave
Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...



You have to be a certain sort of dickhead to go online and actually type that kind of rubbish  ;D :D :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Slippers

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...

And there I was thinking they might overreact.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
And there I was thinking they might overreact.
I love them, the one constant in an ever changing universe, they'll still be fuming and booing in 4000AD
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 04:52:15 pm »
Going down
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 04:09:57 pm
Pawson was Ref for that game as well.

I was referencing the one during lockdown with Kavanagh ref.

They've had more derby pens than us lately bearing in mind they just park the bus every time
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 05:06:35 pm »
Moral victory FC taking it well again then
Offline JP!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm »
They really are just absolute fucking shite. Offered nothing today, not even any fire or fight, even before the red card.

They're in deep, deep trouble.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 05:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm
They really are just absolute fucking shite. Offered nothing today, not even any fire or fight, even before the red card.

They're in deep, deep trouble.

There are three other teams in deep, deeper and deepest trouble though.

However financially they are in deep, deep trouble.
Offline John C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm
6th loss of the season so far.
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.
Offline Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.

But what if the first 6 games don't count?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 06:21:40 pm »
Tick tock you treble decker bus parkers with wtf shite ooooh chant.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 06:27:46 pm »
ARF!
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm »
They only had 1 shot on target the whole match and that was DCL's tame header in the first few minutes.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 06:34:36 pm »
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 06:35:35 pm »
I see they disgraced themselves again. A police officer and a woman both hit in the face by bottles and within the offences committed by the 8 people arrested were arrests for tragedy chanting.  :butt
Offline John C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3819 on: Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm
But what if the first 6 games don't count?
Because they'll have those points deducted anyway, so this season they didn't have a chance? Sly on them la.
Offline Hazell

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3820 on: Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
Because they'll have those points deducted anyway, so this season they didn't have a chance? Sly on them la.

Ha good point. 25th is their hearing isn't it? Exciting times.
Offline swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm »
Woeful performance. Only shot on target after 55 seconds. Did nothing else for the rest of the game. Beto looks absolutely terrible after being lauded as the next Henry after scoring against the worst side in the football league.

Great stuff. Points deduction and going down hopefully.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm »
They had a few good defensive moments, from Onana and Branthwaite and that one from Young. But I suspect if this had not been a 12.30 after an international break, those moments would not have happened as we would have been much sharper and quicker.

Offline Baby Huey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3823 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm »
I've never looked on GOT. I did just now, wish I hadn't. This from a grown man. This is an adult.FFS! How can you be so bitter as to think posting that in a public place is acceptable? Some c*nt called davek. In all my life I've never had a fight, outside of the ring or the dojo, this kind of stuff though.

Going into that game today Dyche should have been in the press and other media all week talking up Everton's sending off record in this fixture. Really place the emphasis on that 'kin rat Pawson and the other bent officials.

Every derby we go into should be preceded for days by our club emphasising our very suspicious 2:1 sending off ratio against Murder Inc.
Offline JP!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3824 on: Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm »
TV also made quite a bit out of (I think) 13 of the last 17 reds in derbies being Everton players...well yes, if you build a team of grok shithouses, you deserve what you get.

If I were an Everton fan I'd be far more concerned about their complete lack of fight or ambition, they were garbage even up to the red.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3825 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm »
Wank  :wanker
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply
^
^
^

Even decent blues think GOT is a cesspit, full of weird incel types. The fella you mentioned is mentality unbalanced.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3827 on: Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
^

Even decent blues think GOT is a cesspit, full of weird incel types. The fella you mentioned is mentality unbalanced.
That would be my diagnosis.To say such a thing in private is bad enough, to say it in/on a public place and think it is acceptable is bordering on sociopathic behaviour.

Most of my friends are middle class professionals and the ones who are Evertonians no longer go to the game, it's gone beyond what was acceptable to them, the usual piss taking we all grew up with. The Derby was the game I looked forward to more than any other, now if we never play them again it'll be too soon.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3828 on: Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm
TV also made quite a bit out of (I think) 13 of the last 17 reds in derbies being Everton players...well yes, if you build a team of grok shithouses, you deserve what you get.

If I were an Everton fan I'd be far more concerned about their complete lack of fight or ambition, they were garbage even up to the red.
Well this is it. Their moronic fans whip them up into an ill disciplined rabble and expect their players to fly into tackles like demented pitbulls. The only surprise is that they haven't had more of their yard dogs sent off in derbies.

They have no quality and no finesse. All they have is their mindless aggression, and it's that which sees them getting so many sent off when they play us. The bizarre thing is, they laud their thuggery, yet squeal like babies when their players get red and yellow cards.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3829 on: Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm
That would be my diagnosis.To say such a thing in private is bad enough, to say it in/on a public place and think it is acceptable is bordering on sociopathic behaviour.

Most of my friends are middle class professionals and the ones who are Evertonians no longer go to the game, it's gone beyond what was acceptable to them, the usual piss taking we all grew up with. The Derby was the game I looked forward to more than any other, now if we never play them again it'll be too soon.
My neighbour is a lifelong blue who also stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street End now. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up gobshites.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3830 on: Yesterday at 08:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm
My neighbour is a lifelong blue who also stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street End now. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up gobshites.
My friends who gave up their season tickets had been going for over 50 years, home and away, and the comparative they gave me was Millwall. Everton a club in our city, they compared their own clubs fans to Millwall.

For me it's probably the biggest disappointment since 92. To use one example, I was in the Gwladys with my mates jumping up and down celebrating when Emlyn scored that double down at the Park End, you know the game. You couldn't do that now, that's horrible, a sad indictment of the mentality of...self hating Scousers.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3831 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...

From a fan of the club who was humping George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford's leg. They don't half project, don't they? ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3832 on: Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm
Well this is it. Their moronic fans whip them up into an ill disciplined rabble and expect their players to fly into tackles like demented pitbulls. The only surprise is that they haven't had more of their yard dogs sent off in derbies.

They have no quality and no finesse. All they have is their mindless aggression, and it's that which sees them getting so many sent off when they play us. The bizarre thing is, they laud their thuggery, yet squeal like babies when their players get red and yellow cards.

Irony is that, despite the red, it was one of the more sedate derbies I've seen in recent years - probably down to the internationals and the KO time. That lot are probably fewming their lads didn't break some legs and show some pashun.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3833 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm
My neighbour is a lifelong blue who also stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street End now. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up gobshites.

Last time I went there was when Ferguson was playing. I was in those wet seats in the corner of the main stand enclosure right by the street end.
Fowler went to take a corner and a feral blue ran down the gangway and spat a gobfull onto Robbo. The steward there just laughed and the scumbag went back to his place.
So they really must be bad now
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3834 on: Yesterday at 09:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm
ifithadnbinferJohnHoulding
ifithadnbinfernotpayingtherent
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3835 on: Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm »
'We don't know the meaning of losing'
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3836 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm
I've never looked on GOT. I did just now, wish I hadn't. This from a grown man. This is an adult.FFS! How can you be so bitter as to think posting that in a public place is acceptable? Some c*nt called davek. In all my life I've never had a fight, outside of the ring or the dojo, this kind of stuff though.

Going into that game today Dyche should have been in the press and other media all week talking up Everton's sending off record in this fixture. Really place the emphasis on that 'kin rat Pawson and the other bent officials.

Every derby we go into should be preceded for days by our club emphasising our very suspicious 2:1 sending off ratio against Murder Inc.

Most sane take on GOT
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3837 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm »
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3838 on: Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm »
Lads - there's far more important things in life tonight that 'getting one over the Blues' Get yourselves in the United thread and show some respect.
Online Lee-87

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3839 on: Today at 03:55:43 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...

Gang of fucking scruffs, sort it out. Gave us all sorts of shit when there was mention of a replay in the spurs game, now we're back in some mad powerful Cabal designed to fuck them over. Russel Brand energy.
