My neighbour is a lifelong blue who also stewards at both grounds. He refuses to steward the Gwladys Street End now. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up gobshites.
My friends who gave up their season tickets had been going for over 50 years, home and away, and the comparative they gave me was Millwall. Everton a club in our city, they compared their own clubs fans to Millwall.
For me it's probably the biggest disappointment since 92. To use one example, I was in the Gwladys with my mates jumping up and down celebrating when Emlyn scored that double down at the Park End, you know the game. You couldn't do that now, that's horrible, a sad indictment of the mentality of...self hating Scousers.