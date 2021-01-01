I've never looked on GOT. I did just now, wish I hadn't. This from a grown man. This is an adult.FFS! How can you be so bitter as to think posting that in a public place is acceptable? Some c*nt called davek. In all my life I've never had a fight, outside of the ring or the dojo, this kind of stuff though.



Going into that game today Dyche should have been in the press and other media all week talking up Everton's sending off record in this fixture. Really place the emphasis on that 'kin rat Pawson and the other bent officials.



Every derby we go into should be preceded for days by our club emphasising our very suspicious 2:1 sending off ratio against Murder Inc.