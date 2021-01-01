Calvert Lewin pen for nothing as well.
Crosby Nick never fails.
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...
ifithadnbinferJohnHoulding
And there I was thinking they might overreact.
Pawson was Ref for that game as well.
They really are just absolute fucking shite. Offered nothing today, not even any fire or fight, even before the red card.They're in deep, deep trouble.
6th loss of the season so far.
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.
But what if the first 6 games don't count?
Because they'll have those points deducted anyway, so this season they didn't have a chance? Sly on them la.
