Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Calvert Lewin pen for nothing as well.
Pawson was Ref for that game as well.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 04:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Calvert Lewin pen for nothing as well.

And the other one they got for running into Trent on the floor.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...
Awww. Lost again, lads? 🤣
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:07:45 pm
ifithadnbinferJohnHoulding
They also forget that the esteemed Mr Holding was also President of Everton Football Club.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...



You have to be a certain sort of dickhead to go online and actually type that kind of rubbish  ;D :D :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:02:05 pm
They're taking it well on GrandOldTeam...

And there I was thinking they might overreact.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 04:41:39 pm
And there I was thinking they might overreact.
I love them, the one constant in an ever changing universe, they'll still be fuming and booing in 4000AD
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Going down
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Pawson was Ref for that game as well.

I was referencing the one during lockdown with Kavanagh ref.

They've had more derby pens than us lately bearing in mind they just park the bus every time
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 05:06:35 pm »
Moral victory FC taking it well again then
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 05:24:38 pm »
They really are just absolute fucking shite. Offered nothing today, not even any fire or fight, even before the red card.

They're in deep, deep trouble.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 05:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:24:38 pm
They really are just absolute fucking shite. Offered nothing today, not even any fire or fight, even before the red card.

They're in deep, deep trouble.

There are three other teams in deep, deeper and deepest trouble though.

However financially they are in deep, deep trouble.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:37:42 pm
6th loss of the season so far.
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:19:24 pm
Didn't someone once say with an a degree of accuracy that you can win a league if you lose 6 games in the season?
I guess they'll need to reset this seasons target.

But what if the first 6 games don't count?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Tick tock you treble decker bus parkers with wtf shite ooooh chant.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
ARF!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
They only had 1 shot on target the whole match and that was DCL's tame header in the first few minutes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Commentators were awful, desperately trying to manufacture scandal. First time I've heard Ally McCoist do a game. After three or four years of everyone blowing smoke up his hole in every thread on this forum I expected something amazing.

Instead we got a tedious pub bore spouting bollocks and tired clichés that were already ancient and worn out in his playing days. Can't see what the fuss is about with him
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm »
I see they disgraced themselves again. A police officer and a woman both hit in the face by bottles and within the offences committed by the 8 people arrested were arrests for tragedy chanting.  :butt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:20:59 pm
But what if the first 6 games don't count?
Because they'll have those points deducted anyway, so this season they didn't have a chance? Sly on them la.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 06:48:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:39:38 pm
Because they'll have those points deducted anyway, so this season they didn't have a chance? Sly on them la.

Ha good point. 25th is their hearing isn't it? Exciting times.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm »
Woeful performance. Only shot on target after 55 seconds. Did nothing else for the rest of the game. Beto looks absolutely terrible after being lauded as the next Henry after scoring against the worst side in the football league.

Great stuff. Points deduction and going down hopefully.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 06:54:12 pm »
They had a few good defensive moments, from Onana and Branthwaite and that one from Young. But I suspect if this had not been a 12.30 after an international break, those moments would not have happened as we would have been much sharper and quicker.

