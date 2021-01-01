« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 182565 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,284
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:48 pm
It will get finished. But will they own it?

If they go into admin before I'm not sure it will. Council won't finish it. Will mean someone coming in to buy club and probably committing to finishing the stadium build.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,488
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm
The Esk speaks

 

Take a guess some of the deluded fuckers who want the takeover to happen are having a right go at him for telling some home truths.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,129
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,096
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.

Whether or not they enter administration in the coming years surely *IT* is inevitable very soon, if not this season?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,814
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm »
It seems as though the theory is , if 777 don't get to buy the club then Everton could go into administration. Which is a 9 point deduction. So let 777 buy the club.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,339
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Somehow the PL isn't going to punish them for this mess. They will claim the VAR review was too late. Nothing they can do now.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
It seems as though the theory is , if 777 don't get to buy the club then Everton could go into administration. Which is a 9 point deduction. So let 777 buy the club.
why? delay the inevitable?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,814
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 02:42:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:01:33 am
why? delay the inevitable?

Don't shoot the messenger..lol.

But there are a lot of ostriches who refuse to believe 777 would be trouble, for the club.

That John on Toffeetv who explain financials could give the Iraqi Defense Minister a run for his money.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 08:25:13 am »
Shaping up to be a historic week for Everton , points deduction, administration and a record breaking loss to the reds. Ill be happy with just the Reds victory but they need to mobilise themselves and prevent this 777 lot getting through the door .
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,602
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 08:51:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm
Whether or not they enter administration in the coming years surely *IT* is inevitable very soon, if not this season?

Years? Try weeks. Wouldn't surprise me if they go bust before Christmas.

The smart thing to do if they get a substantial points deduction on Oct 25th would be to go into administration, and get the second deduction out of the way. Better it now than it happening in the Championship, where it puts them at risk of back to back relegation.

They need to start preparing to go down with the aim/hope of coming back up quickly, rather than trying to cling on for dear life. I reckon it's the fear of us taking the piss out of them for going down that's keeping the club in a state of denial. Once the fanbase realises the board is getting ready for life in the Championship, they'll go nuts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 09:09:10 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:00:36 pm
In theory they could be hit with a pair of points deductions.
Firstly, a deduction for the financial irregularities, then when the takeover goes tits up a further points deduction for going into administration.

A deduction for spending too much money followed by a deduction for being too skint. All in the same season. Only Everton
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.

Realistically with player sales they'd make less than £100 million and that's the whole squad that would then need to be replaced. 
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 09:47:46 am »
They are fucked either way. The fact that these cowboys have had to lend them £40m to just keep afloat and pay the wages should be the biggest red flag to every Everton fan out there and yet hardly any of them seem to care. The ones I speak to think it's all rosy and nothing is wrong when they are at risk of going bust here

If 777 do take them over, the Esk is spot on. The debt of buying the club and finishing the stadium build will be loaded onto the club and as we know, they can barely afford to cover costs as it is. They'll need a fire sale in the summer (maybe even as early as Jan) to raise money and lower that ridiculous wage bill. The way they've been run is laughable. Throwing bad money after bad money just to try and keep up with the neighbours
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 10:02:12 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:47:46 am
They are fucked either way. The fact that these cowboys have had to lend them £40m to just keep afloat and pay the wages should be the biggest red flag to every Everton fan out there and yet hardly any of them seem to care. The ones I speak to think it's all rosy and nothing is wrong when they are at risk of going bust here

If 777 do take them over, the Esk is spot on. The debt of buying the club and finishing the stadium build will be loaded onto the club and as we know, they can barely afford to cover costs as it is. They'll need a fire sale in the summer (maybe even as early as Jan) to raise money and lower that ridiculous wage bill. The way they've been run is laughable. Throwing bad money after bad money just to try and keep up with the neighbours

It's a red flag. They switch off right there.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,251
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
@MiguelDelaney

Everton case expected to be settled by next Thursday, although verdict won't be made known until next month
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Sankers23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 11:06:42 am »
Do everton have a real chance of point deduction?
Logged

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Quote from: Sankers23 on Today at 11:06:42 am
Do everton have a real chance of point deduction?

I'd say there's a very good chance they could get a deduction. If the 777 deal doesn't go through (which looks 50/50 at the minute) then the most likely outcome would be administration shortly after, which I believe comes with an automatic 12 point deduction.

That's without even touching on the potential FFP charges / punishments.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,401
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:54:46 am
@MiguelDelaney

Everton case expected to be settled by next Thursday, although verdict won't be made known until next month

PL hoping Everton will be in administration by that point, or waiting for the next international break to release their report? No way the verdict doesn't leak beforehand. They should stop delaying the inevitable
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,602
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 12:18:07 pm »
Better than 50/50 for a points deduction I think. The question then is what form does it take? Immediate, suspended, half and half, and how many points?

I don't see how you find them guilty and get away with a 100% suspended punishment. This needs to serve as a deterrent.

The fact that 777 is already lending Everton money without owning them should have alarm bells blaring all over County Road. Allowing this takeover would set a dangerous precedent for the league.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm »
Immediate demotion, made to play in red, a ban on toddlers being used as weapons
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 12:53:37 pm »
And the Lord said, "throw down your Lonsdales"

Still don't believe they'll get a points deduction, they aren't called the Unflushables for a reason.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
Made to give all the silverware back they have won this century................


Florida cup
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:48 pm
It will get finished. But will they own it?

This sounds like a movie trailer  :lmao

Everton that.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 01:45:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:42:36 am
Don't shoot the messenger..lol.

But there are a lot of ostriches who refuse to believe 777 would be trouble, for the club.

That John on Toffeetv who explain financials could give the Iraqi Defense Minister a run for his money.
not shooting at you at all, just didn't get what you meant :)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:53:37 pm
And the Lord said, "throw down your Lonsdales"

Still don't believe they'll get a points deduction, they aren't called the Unflushables for a reason.

"And I smite thee with child of most bitterness"
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 02:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:28:43 pm
Made to give all the silverware back they have won this century................


Florida cup

Brotherhood cup
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 02:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Sankers23 on Today at 11:06:42 am
Do everton have a real chance of point deduction?

In a properly run league yes but this the Prem and the product will be protected at all costs. They'll get a fine that can be paid off over 100 years or so as a slap on the wrist. The clubs relegated the last couple of seasons ahead of them should be legally taking the league to the cleaners to be honest.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3747 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:01:10 pm
Brotherhood cup


Ah, yes,


Everton 2 Everton 0


That's one way of ensuring Everton win something


https://www.ruleteros.com/


THE Ruleteros Society was formed in 2002 to celebrate the worlds two Evertons, separated by 8,000 miles of the Atlantic, Amazon, and Andes.

The aim was to encourage the development of links between supporters of the Everton football club in England and the Everton football club in Chile. In the intervening years, we have come to learn about the existence of a number of other clubs bearing the name Everton in South America and would like to include them in the scope of our project.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:28:43 pm
Made to give all the silverware back they have won this century................


Florida cup
To be fair, they did win a number of transfer window trophies too.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 07:34:17 pm »
I'm convinced, whether it is short or medium term, that they will eventually be bought by sportswashers and will end up like Newcastle.

Another reason why the City case is so important.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,339
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 07:39:48 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:34:17 pm
I'm convinced, whether it is short or medium term, that they will eventually be bought by sportswashers and will end up like Newcastle.

Another reason why the City case is so important.

I think they will too - but I don't think they will be a focus of the sportswashers in that they may simply be a team in their global portfolio.

unless you get some sheik that randomly hated Liverpool in the 80s and wants to stick it to us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 