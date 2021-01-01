They are fucked either way. The fact that these cowboys have had to lend them £40m to just keep afloat and pay the wages should be the biggest red flag to every Everton fan out there and yet hardly any of them seem to care. The ones I speak to think it's all rosy and nothing is wrong when they are at risk of going bust here



If 777 do take them over, the Esk is spot on. The debt of buying the club and finishing the stadium build will be loaded onto the club and as we know, they can barely afford to cover costs as it is. They'll need a fire sale in the summer (maybe even as early as Jan) to raise money and lower that ridiculous wage bill. The way they've been run is laughable. Throwing bad money after bad money just to try and keep up with the neighbours