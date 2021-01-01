Whether or not they enter administration in the coming years surely *IT* is inevitable very soon, if not this season?
Years? Try weeks. Wouldn't surprise me if they go bust before Christmas.
The smart thing to do if they get a substantial points deduction on Oct 25th would be to go into administration, and get the second deduction out of the way. Better it now than it happening in the Championship, where it puts them at risk of back to back relegation.
They need to start preparing to go down with the aim/hope of coming back up quickly, rather than trying to cling on for dear life. I reckon it's the fear of us taking the piss out of them for going down that's keeping the club in a state of denial. Once the fanbase realises the board is getting ready for life in the Championship, they'll go nuts.